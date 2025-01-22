Call of Duty introduces a new Operator bundle to raise funds for fire relief in LA

These days, feel-good news stories can seem hard to come by. Especially as wildfires rage on across California. Activision, the Microsoft-owned publisher behind the successful Call of Duty franchise, announced over the weekend that it would pitch in $1 million to help fellow Californians in the fight against the LA fires currently ravaging the state.

In addition to a $1M donation from Activision, the developers behind Call of Duty have also released a new Operator bundle to the in-game store. 100% of proceeds from the generated sales of the LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle in the Call of Duty store are expected to be donated to the Lost Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Direct Relief.

In the wake of the devastating fires in Los Angeles impacting our friends, colleagues and residents in Southern California, we’re adding the LA Fire Relief pack to Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone.100% of Activision’s proceeds from purchases of the LA Fire Relief pack will… pic.twitter.com/aEQ3Aq4QW6January 18, 2025

Players can purchase the LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle for 2400 COD points—which costs about $20 on Amazon. The bundle includes the Plasmic operator skin for the character Payne. The Plasmic skin resembles a dark hazmat-type suit with an animated face mask with a pastel RGB-colored swirl. The remainder of the suit also features purple, blue, and green animated swirls resembling an oil slick on water. The operator is also kitted with an ammo pack on the chest that is packed with glow sticks and pastel-colored shotgun shells.

In addition to the animated operator skin, players will find the legendary blueprint Null for the AK-74 assault rifle, equipped with a matching animated wave pattern, "Trippy" tracers, and a whirlpool death effect. A legendary blueprint Void blueprint for the Swat 5.56 marksman rifle is also included in the bundle, packed with the same tracers and death effect. A weapon charm, player emblem, weapon sticker, and in-game spray are also included in the bundle.

Players who purchase the LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle can equip the skin and additional items in both Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. It can not be used in Modern Warfare 3 or Modern Warfare 2, however.

Image 1 of 8 The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Plasmic operator skin for Payne. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Null blueprint. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Void blueprint. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Spiral weapon charm. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Cosmic Section weapon sticker. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Layers spray for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle Leaking player emblem. (Image credit: Windows Central) The LA Fire Relief Ultra bundle splash screen for the Call of Duty launcher. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The LA Wildfires began on January 7, the first of which was in the Pacific Palisades, having started as a brush fire. The second blaze, the Eaton Fire, ignited in a canyon in the national forest north of downtown Los Angeles. In all, a series of 31 wildfires have swept across Los Angeles, spurred on by drought conditions and hurricane-force winds. Collectively, the Palisades and Eaton fires have resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people and the destruction of more than 37,000 acres and 16,000 buildings.

The blazes are still raging and affecting the people of the area. More than 100,000 people have evacuated the area. Even as the fires are doused, the ash left behind may continue to pose additional health risks for those impacted.

While Activision was acquired by Seattle-based Microsoft, the publisher's headquarters and those for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 studio Treyarch are located in Santa Monica, a city that is part of Los Angeles County, California. In a post on Linked in, Activision confirmed it was also assisting employees privately, stating, "We know the journey to resuming some normalcy in Los Angeles is going to be a long one. Thank you to our first responders for their heroic actions, and to our employees for stepping up for each other in big ways. We will continue to support our impacted people privately and as needed."