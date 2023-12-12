Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting a free access weekend to celebrate the launch of Season 1

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 content drop released on December 6.

A free access weekend will be available from December 14 to December 18 for players who do not have MW3 to see the new content.

The free access will be limited to 6 multiplayer maps 4 multiplayer modes, including access to Modern Warfare Zombies (MWZ) and Ground War.

If you've been on the fence about checking out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Sledgehammer Games and Activision are allowing you to slide into the game for free this weekend. For four days, starting December 14 and lasting until December 18, players on all platforms can have limited access to MW3's multiplayer mode and the brand-new Modern Warfare Zombies experience.

The limited free access will include the following maps:

Terminal

Highrise

Rust

Shipment

Meat

Afghan

As well as 4 multiplayer modes:

Team Deathmatch

Hardpoint

Kill Confirmed

Domination

The map rotation includes Meat, the small slaughterhouse-based map released for free with Season 1 that seems to have propelled itself into the same chaotic zeitgeist as Rust and Shipment, which are also part of the free access weekend. Shipment has become a Call of Duty multiplayer staple, and it was surprisingly rereleased into multiplayer rotation shortly after the launch of MW3.

In addition to multiplayer, players who take advantage of the free weekend can dive into Ground War and Modern Warfare 3's new Zombies mode. As we covered in our review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the new open-world Modern Warfare Zombies experience is built upon the DMZ, which was added to Modern Warfare 2 (2022). While the DMZ experience has been retired and does not receive new content, the MWZ has clearly taken the lessons learned during the DMZ era and used them to significantly improve the gameplay loop.