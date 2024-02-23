Call of Duty Ranked Play and Zombies modes temporarily disabled to fix a progression issue that reset player progress

What you need to know

Call of Duty servers encountered an error overnight that is reportedly wiping playing progression for weapons, Ranked Play, and battle passes.

To combat the issue, the Call of Duty teams have disabled player access to Ranked Play and Modern Warfare Zombies while the bug is under investigation.

There is no time frame for how long the issue will take to resolve or whether player progression will be restored.

Players who logged into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone in the early morning were staring at an unfortunate surprise where their player level and weapon progression had reset to 1. Along with player progression, some found their purchased store bundles inaccessible. Issues were reported across Modern Warfare 3, Warzone, and Modern Warfare Zombies.

The Call of Duty team has posted on social media that access to Ranked Play in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone and player access to Modern Warfare Zombies has been disabled while the issue is being investigated. The Call of Duty: Warzone Champion's Quest has also been disabled, though a fix for loadouts has already been deployed. The issues are actively being investigated.

📢 Ranked Play Modes#Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence and #MW3 Ranked Play have been brought offline while known progression issues are investigated. https://t.co/xEPlidPgezFebruary 23, 2024 See more

CharlieIntel initially reported on Twitter that Skill-based Match Making, the algorithm used to balance matches in online play, had also been affected. According to players, matchmaking rules for Modern Warfare 3 were dramatically relaxed, and matches seemed easier to handle while the issues were ongoing. While it is still possible to access multiplayer (at least at the time of this writing) to try out Modern Warfare 3 without active SBMM, players will likely see unusual behavior with their player ranks and weapon progression if they play during this time.

Sledgehammer Games, the lead studio behind Modern Warfare 3, recently gave players an explainer of how SBMM works for the massively popular first-person shooter. The developers had even shared plans to create an experimental playlist to allow players to join matches without SBMM, though no date for the experiment had been publicly shared.

The outage comes just on the heels of Call of Duty being declared the best-selling game of January 2024. The massively popular first-person shooter franchise from Activision is under the wing of Xbox following Microsoft's purchase of the publisher for a record-breaking $70 billion, officially closing last October. In January, Microsoft laid off 1900 employees, including many from Activision and Activision-owned studios responsible for Call of Duty's development and ongoing maintenance.

Xbox has also had a challenge with adding Call of Duty titles to Xbox Game Pass, partly due to the prolonged legal challenges to the deal that limited collaboration between the companies involved in the merger until the deal was closed.

This is a developing story...