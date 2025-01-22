Call of Duty teases Season 2 for Black Ops 6 and Warzone with what could be AI-generated images

Call of Duty asks "Will you be the hunter or the hunted?" in its teaser promos for Season 2 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Activision has taken to social media to tease Call of Duty's upcoming Season 2 content ahead of it's January 28, 2025 launch. "Will you be the hunter or the hunted?" the teasers ask.

Will you be the hunter or the hunted? 👀Set your sights on Season 02 of Call of Duty #BlackOps6 and #Warzone coming January 28 🎮 pic.twitter.com/yuRgyhEUfKJanuary 21, 2025

The promo images appear to show off a hooded Operator who is likely to be the headlining character for Season 2. Clad in a black leather hood, a tactical vest strapped with what appear to be explosives and a black mask, the so-far unnamed Operator sports glowing purple eyes. He is also equipped with dual blades that are black with purple details, and a black Tanto SMG also adorned with purple detailing.

While there has yet to be any confirmation of what we can expect from the Season 2 battle pass, it would be reasonable to expect that we will see this blade-equipped, hooded Operator as the initial unlockable reward. A BlackCell variant will also likely be included for those who purchase the $30 seasonal upgrade.

Looking for clues leads to frustration

The second teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 has players questioning if AI-generation was used for the marketing image. (Image credit: Activision)

Ahead of Season 2, fans scouring the teaser images for potential clues highlighted issues in the image, with weapon triggers seemingly phasing through an Operator's hand and 'smoke wisps' seemingly flowing away from Operators with no rhyme nor reason.

There is also the glaring issue that it appears the Operators are wall-running on a skyscraper with Warzone's Urzikstan in the background. While Black Ops 6 did introduce major changes to Warzone with its new Omnimovement system, wall-running has not yet seen a return to the Call of Duty franchise. 'Boots on the ground' gameplay remains widely preferred by most players, though there has been a small but vocal section of the player base that wants to see advanced movement on the battlefield once again.

Fans previously expressed outrage at "AI-Slop" in AI-generated rewards and marketing for the Merry Mayhem event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for Season 1's CODmas celebrations. The disdain has seemingly fallen on deaf ears, however, as Activision's parent company, Microsoft, continues to invest heavily into AI technologies and artificially generated imagery continues to seep into marketing materials for Call of Duty.

Apart from AI-generated tomfoolery, eagle-eyed COD fans on Reddit did happen to spot the PPSh and FAL in the teaser imagery. Treyarch has previously teased popular SMGs from Call of Duty Zombies past could be returning with Season 2, and the PPSh could possibly be that weapon.

Rumors and confirmations for Season 2

The Tomb is the next DLC map for Zombies that's arriving in Season 2. (Image credit: Activision)

Today's teasers weren't the first to come out for Season 2. In a recent community update, Activision's team of studios behind the Call of Duty franchise shared that some content originally planned for Season 2 would see a delay for the team to focus on bug fixes and anti-cheat functionality. This does not seem to have affected the launch of a new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's zombies mode. The map, dubbed "The Tomb", was revealed during Treyarch's celebration of 115 Day.

No official crossovers for Season 2 have been confirmed as of yet, but prominent leakers in the community have suggested that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed crossover could be in the works. At the very least, TMNT may be the inspiration behind some weapons rumored for Season 2, which are suspected to include dual katanas, a bo staff, sais, and possibly a skateboard.

The Call of Duty franchise is no stranger to unusual crossovers, having previously partnered events that featured Godzilla, Donnie Darko, Rambo, the cast of The Walking Dead, and most recently Squid Game. What future events could hold for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is anyone's guess.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, January 28.