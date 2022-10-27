Can you change your Xbox region to get Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 early?

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022.

The exact time of release depends on the timezone that a player resides in.

According to the makers of the game, switching your console's region setting to New Zealand will not allow you to access the multiplayer mode early.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here. The campaign mode of the highly anticipated title is already available for those that preordered the game, but the full version won't arrive until October 28, 2022. Of course, since timezones are a thing, the exact moment that the mode will become available depends on where you are in the world. Unfortunately for those looking to play early, the makers of the game said that switching your system's region to New Zealand will not allow you to access the game early.

"Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region," said Infinity Ward, the developers behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

"Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console's region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region," said Infinity Ward on October 27, 2022.

The accuracy of Infinity Ward's PSA is up for debate. Some folks on Twitter claim that they're already playing the game despite not actually being in New Zealand.

Content creator Martonic has shared some advice that may help get early access to the game as well.

Content creator Martonic shared advice on October 27, 2022: "If you are encountering this issue, change your address on your Activision / Call Of Duty account to New Zealand and it should work!"

At this point, it may just be worth waiting half a day to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you're lucky enough to take off work for the launch day, you have several hours of gaming ahead of you within the next day. If not, there's always the weekend and next week.