Check out the coolest fan-made Starfield commercial ever created

One of the actors from the new fanmade Stafield commericial by Nicholas Young Films.

What you need to know

Starfield launched on September 6th, 2023.

Starfield is Bethesda's latest RPG, highlighting space exploration and combat.

Nicholas Young, a director of his own company, has created a fan-made commercial for said game.

Launching in early September of 2023, Starfield is Bethesda's latest RPG to be created under the instruction of Todd Howard (and it's about to get a big update). Taking place in the vacuum of space, the game brings a fresh approach to their worlds from previous titles Bethesda has constructed—handcrafted areas meeting considerable swaths of empty, barren planets. Sprinkle in the Bethesda RPG system on top of it with sci-fi to boot, and you have Starfield.

However, not everyone loved this new system. Garnering mixed reviews that led to an 83 on Metacritic, many citing that emptiness as too great alongside other pressing issues individual reviews had. Others, like our own Jez Corden and Samuel Tolbert, gave the game 4.5/5 stars in our Starfield review while calling it "A mighty slow burn — Bethesda rewards the faithful with one of Microsoft's best exclusives in over a decade." Needless to say, there's been a split within the community on how Starfield has been viewed as a whole, but the love is still there.

The cast and crew of the new fanmade Starfield commericial. (Image credit: Nicholas Young Films)

Nicholas Young is highlighting that love on X via his company, Nicholas Young Films, which has created and released a fan-made Starfield commercial that's been in the works for over half a year.

Also provided in a reply to the Tweet is a 4K version of said commercial. I recommend checking out this version if you want to see it in full glory, found below:

Direct nods to Starfield can be discovered throughout the commercial, with the first actor, Aja, wearing a NASA jacket decorated with a Starfield patch on the shoulder. Other characters are recognizable from their gear, like Sam Coe and Sarah Morgan, who don their signature cowboy hat and red leather jackets in separate shots. Almost every clip is loaded with commodities that relate to the game, accentuating the love felt by the creators of this piece.

You can even see the special Starfield working wristwatch found in the Starfield Constellation Edition.

Image 1 of 2 The cast and crew of the new fanmade Starfield commericial. (Image credit: Nicholas Young)

Please take a look for yourselves and tell us what you think. Can you spot everything? Have you played Starfield yet? What did you think of it? Let us know your answers to all these questions in the comments or on our social media pages.