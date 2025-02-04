Call of Duty launches an end-of-day update to address Season 2 launch issues, but many persist

Activision has shared the latest batch of Call of Duty patch notes for Black Ops 6's multiplayer and Zombies modes, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone. Some issues, such as cross-play settings being reset, were fixed. Other issues, like the Warzone BSOD bug, continued. The Call of Duty team, in a post on social media and via the game's Trello board, acknowledged the BSOD issue for PC players, but the current patch notes do not address a fix or workaround.

The patch, which was pushed live Monday evening, seemed to focus primarily on Call of Duty's Ranked Play. A recent update introduced options to disable Cross-play in Ranked via the settings menu, but a bug caused those settings to be reset when a player closed and then relaunched the game. That issue has now been fixed with this latest patch.

The patch also introduced a new feature to Ranked Play that was oft-requested by the community—Vote to Forfeit. This particular feature is geared toward Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer Ranked teams who find themselves trapped in a ranked match at a disadvantage after a teammate is disconnected or rage-quits a match that isn't going the way they'd hoped. Rather than being left to sit through an unbalanced match or watch a total blowout match, players can initiate a Vote to Forfeit from the in-game Options menu once per match.

Once initiated, players can hold the respective button/key to vote on sticking around or dipping out of the Ranked match without incurring suspensions or other quit-out penalties. The match will still be deemed a loss and affect Skill Rank, but Loss Forgiveness may apply after a forfeit if a match-made teammate had previously quit before the forfeit.

Collision issues, incorrect Ranked Play deployment fees, and disappearing challenges are all part of the February 3 patch for Warzone. (Image credit: Activision)

In addition to the changes for Ranked Play, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's latest patch also included a fix for the "Redemption Arc" calling card not tracking properly and an issue where mode-specific tags were not present for some cosmetic and functional items.

Zombies fans were also addressed in the February 3 patch notes, as the team revealed it fixed an issue where the Aether Lantern could be unbreakable if it was frozen before starting a Constellation puzzle on the newest map, The Tombs. An exploit for the Hand Cannon caused boosted damage outside of what was intended. The fix for this exploit has led to some frustration in the Zombies community, who saw it as a high-round strategy alternative to spamming mutant injections.

With every update, the Call of Duty team reiterates that "various stability fixes" were also included with the patch, but there is rarely any effort to describe what exact issues were addressed to improve the stability. However, the team did address one specific issue that has been plaguing Call of Duty: Warzone—the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD.)

Players began reporting the dreaded BSOD issue following the update that launched Season 2 for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. However, up until today, nobody from Activision or the Call of Duty team had acknowledged the issue was ongoing. With today's patch notes, the team officially listed the BSOD errors on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Trello board as a known issue for PC players, but no plans for a fix or potential workarounds were revealed.

The "Repairman" operator skin for Weaver has been removed from Warzone, but is still available as a purchasable bundle in the Call of Duty in-game store. (Image credit: Windows Central)

BSOD may persist, but there were other hiccups in Call of Duty: Warzone that were tackled with this update. However, an old-school Call of Duty-favorite method for dealing with problems reared its ugly head yet again when the team disabled Weaver Repairman operator skin while a fix is investigated.

The Repairman skin has been available as part of a bundle through the Call of Duty store that costs 2400 Call of Duty points to purchase, but a glitch renders it nearly invisible in Warzone. Despite costing players cold, hard cash, the skin can not be used and will not be re-enabled until a fix for the bug is discovered. The bundle remains in the store, however.

Additional bug fixes for Warzone include the following:

Adjusted the “Aerial Inferno” Challenge objective to purchase 3 Killstreaks at any Buy Station.

Fixed an issue causing “Cross-Play On (Consoles Only) and “Cross-Play Off” settings to reset when relaunching Call of Duty.

Fixed an issue preventing players from cancelling their armor plating animation with Quick Fix equipped.

Fixed additional collision issues on Urzikstan that allowed players to exploit geography.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect Ranked Play deployment fees to display for Iridescent and Top 250 players.

Fixed an issue causing some Challenges to disappear while navigating the Legacy section of the Armory.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Gold Competitor Operator Skin from being properly awarded in Ranked Play.

A handful of weapon adjustments were also part of the patch, including an increase to leg modifiers for the Model L assault rifle, a decrease in damage to the Jackal PDW, and a slight buff for the KSV. Season 2's newest LMG, the Feng 82, was also buffed significantly.