Could this Xbox Series S Toaster be a real Microsoft appliance or just an April Fool's prank?
Could the Xbox Series X refrigerator be getting a sibling appliance?
What you need to know
- Twitter user @GyoJvfr tweeted about a supposed Xbox Series S Toaster and included pictures with specs.
- This alleged appliance will supposedly sell for 60 Euros and fit two slices of bread.
- Whether this is a joke or an actual product is unclear.
If you're an Xbox fan, then you remember that back a few years ago when the Xbox Series X was revealed that the internet responded with plenty of memes comparing the gaming console to a refrigerator. Microsoft good-naturedly ran with the gag and even ended up releasing the official Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge that resembled the gaming system on the outside but featured a green interior with enough space for a few drink cans and small food items.
Now, it seems that either Microsoft is continuing the Xbox kitchen joke or else someone has come up with a silly new Xbox Series S Toaster design as a way to get some attention. We know about the existence of this amazing joke or actual product via @Gyojvfr who tweeted (translated by Google Translate on Twitter), "Fan of #XBOX? Take out your checkbook, it seems that the success of the Xbox Series X fridge has given you some ideas... - in pre-order at 60 €."
The tweet was also accompanied by an image of this product and this supposed appliance's specs:
- Power: 120V 60HZ - 800W
- 2-Slice Toaster
- 40mm side slots
- Suitable for 120 x 120 mm bread
- 1-6 level browning settings
- Anti-jam function
- Anti-slip feet
- Dimensions: 38.3cm W x 12 cm D x 19 cm H | 15" W x 4.75" D x 7.5" H
- Self-centering function
- Removable crumb tray
- 3 Modes: Defrost, Bagel, Cancel setting with LED indicator
There's no indication whether or not the Xbox Series S Toaster is real or if this is simply just a joke. After all, April Fool's Day is just around the corner, so perhaps this is a gag that leaked early. Regardless of if the Xbox Series S Toaster is a real product or not, the design is definitely funny and we at Windows Central can't help hoping it's real.
Of course, if you haven't picked up the original Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge but have been meaning to, some are still available for purchase. Who knows. Maybe you'll be able to add the Series S Toaster to your kitchen or gaming space in the next few months.
