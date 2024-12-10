Cyberpunk 2077 somehow still getting better with new widely-requested customization options

There's even more ways to customize V in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.2 is available now.

This update adds the ability to customize the colors of any cars.

Players can also customize V with new options.

The world of Night City just got a bit more colorful.

Update 2.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is available now, introducing a new suite of customization options that allow players to better embody their version of V. Players can now change the colors of any cars they use in-game, tweaking it until they exactly the color scheme they'd like. This even has a gameplay benefit, as changing the color on a car after being chased by the police will make it harder (but not impossible) to get caught.

Players can also change up V in new ways, with plenty of new eye, cheek, makeup, and tattoo options that can be combined to create an all-new mercenary in Night City. You can find the full patch notes for Update 2.2 below:

Cars

New car customization options and features: Rayfield's CrystalCoat™ technology, initially designed for Rayfield vehicles only, has now been adopted by other car manufacturers. You can now change the paint jobs on Herrera, Mizutani, Quadra and Villefort vehicles. Pro tip: Use CrystalCoat™ to fool the cops and lower your NCPD wanted level! Kiroshi presents TWINTONE™! As CrystalCoat™ continues to in gain popularity, TWINTONE™ takes your paint jobs to the next level. Simply scan a car with your Kiroshi optics, switch to the TWINTONE™ tab, then save the vehicle's color scheme for a small fee. You'll then be able to select the scheme in the TWINTONE™ database under the CrystalCoat™ menu. There, you'll also find generic color schemes for all CrystalCoat™-compatible vehicles as well as unique color schemes exclusive to the vehicle model from which they were copied. Please note that color scheme cloning is not authorized on vehicles that are linked to quests, belong to the NCPD or that are incompatible with CrystalCoat™ tech. Following Act 1, Johnny will now sometimes appear in the passenger seat while V is driving to comment on and react to what's happening.

New cars for purchase Mizutani Shion MZ1 Mizutani Shion Targa MZT Thorton Galena GA32t Thorton Colby CST40 Archer Quartz EC-L r275 Quadra Type-66 640 TS Quadra Type-66 680 TS Mizutani Hozuki MH2 Villefort Deleon V410-S Coupe (Phantom Liberty only) Mahir Supron FS3-T (Phantom Liberty only)



Photo mode

Drone Camera is now a free camera instead of an orbital camera centered around V.

Increased camera range.

Full Collision (ON/OFF) - determines whether the camera respects in-game object collisions.

Lock Camera (ON/OFF) - locks the camera to avoid misclicking and ruining the frame.

Precise Camera (ON/OFF) - slows the camera down for easier aiming.

Aspect Ratio (PC-only. Custom-resolution screenshots are not available on consoles. Console systems can only export images in the standard 16:9 format.)

Characters tab: Spawn up to 3 NPCs for your photo, with a list of over 20 characters to choose from. You can adjust their expression, pose and position.

Lighting tab: Spawn and adjust light sources.

Fixed the Depth of Field ghosting issue.

Added an Effect Intensity slider.

SmartFrames™ by Kiroshi allows you to display your Photo Mode shots in-game by interacting with the picture frames in V's apartments. Browse your photo collection in the new Gallery menu tab located alongside Journal, Shards and Tarot. The Gallery pulls .png images from the screenshots folder on your PC or from your console gallery. For more details on SmartFrames™ and the Gallery, see this Support article.

Character customization

32 eye colors

18 lip makeup types

17 nail colors

10 cheek makeup types

16 eye makeup types

4 face scars

5 eyebrow shapes

4 face tattoos

2 body tattoos

8 cosmetic face cyberware options

Upgraded the Character Creator randomizer to feature a new Plain-to-Punk slider. Whether you're aiming for an understated, casual look or a bold, edgy style for your V, you can now use the slider to strike the perfect balance.

Added more secrets to discover in Night City.

Quests and Open World

Rephrased objectives for quests that tell you to wait a specific amount of time to progress. The game is designed in a way that doesn't always allow players to simply skip in-game time to advance the objective, instead requiring them continue playing to trigger the next event.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where the Bodies Hit the Floor - Fixed an issue where no shard could be found on the cyberpsycho's body, blocking progress.

Dream On - The Trauma Team AV on the roof will now be properly hidden in stealth mode.

Heroes - Fixed an issue where the quest, despite being completed, could remain marked as incomplete in the Journal with the optional objectives "Talk to Padre" and "Talk to the Valentinos."

Phantom Liberty

Balls to the Wall - Fixed an issue where it was impossible to exit the elevator and talk to Yuri because of an invisible wall.

Firestarter - Fixed an issue where fast travel could be blocked if the player saved the game soon after exiting Reed's car.

Gig: Waiting for Dodger - After being freed, Bill and Charles will now be more mindful of their driving and avoid running over Dodger’s goons, preventing any unnecessary combat.

Hi Ho Silver Lining - The VIP section in the Heavy Hearts club will now be accessible to players who couldn't meet with Mr. Hands due to a keycard being required to use the elevator.

I've Seen That Face Before - The garage door preventing players from reaching the meeting point will now be open.

Run This Town - The elevator in the Heavy Hearts club is now back in service, so V can finally meet with Mr. Hands.

Somewhat Damaged - Fixed an issue where the prompt to unplug the cables from the Neural Network system was missing.

The Killing Moon - Fixed the issue of a wall blocking the path when carrying Songbird to the shuttle.

Gameplay

Fixed one of the katana finisher animations so that it properly decapitates enemies.

Iconic Synapse Burnout and Iconic System Collapse quickhacks will now be properly affected by the RAM cost reduction buff.

The icons for Tier 5+ and 5++ Behavioral Imprint-synced Faceplate will now be visible on the HUD while driving.

Fixed an issue causing the Synaptic Accelerator to stay active indefinitely if the player is detected while not in combat.

The car horn will no longer honk when the player reloads a weapon during vehicle combat while playing with a controller.

Fixed an issue where the NCPD could stop functioning properly after V engages in a shootout in Pacifica between the Voodoo Boys and Trauma Team.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where TV program sound was muted or too quiet.

Fixed an issue where CrystalCoat™did not apply properly after entering a vehicle.

Due to popular demand, we've lowered the Trauma Drama high scores.

Adjusted V’s mouth movement in various scenes, including the endings.

Fixed the issue of voiceover cutoff during the Ebunike station announcement on NCART.

Fixed ray-traced shadows for V in Photo Mode.

Windows PC only

You will now be able to properly rebind W and S to different actions other than their default settings in the Vehicle category.

Optimized threading system to improve performance by up to 33% on Intel Arrow Lake based CPUs.

Added more Razer Chroma effects for some sections in Phantom Liberty and romance scenes.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn't done growing yet

Four years after the initial rough launch, Cyberpunk 2077 is still getting new updates and features to keep things fresh.

This level of dedication is commendable, and the effort is clearly paying off, as CD Projekt recently reported that Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed 30 million copies sold, with the Phantom Liberty expansion over 8 million copies sold.

With CD Projekt RED primarily focused on the next Witcher game, it's going to be a minute before we see another installment in the Cyberpunk universe, but I'll be eagerly awaiting it whenever it happens.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty are currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, while a Mac version is in development.

