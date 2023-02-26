Destiny 2: Lightfall preload bug breaks the game, here's how to fix it

What you need to know

A bug has caused preloads for Destiny 2: Lightfall to become available early for some players. However, installing this update causes the game to softlock, preventing fans from playing.

The issue seems to be isolated to PS5 users for now, but Xbox and PC players should keep an eye out for the early update as well. Players can avoid being affected by the erroneous patch by pausing or cancelling the download.

If you've downloaded the update and are locked out of the game, you can fix the problem by uninstalling and reinstalling Destiny 2.

Preloads for Destiny 2's latest expansion, Lightfall, are scheduled to become available 24 hours before the DLC's arrival on February 27 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. Some players, though, have gotten a prompt to download and install Lightfall early, leading many to believe that developer Bungie accidentally released it ahead of the planned launch time. However, these players found that they were unable to play Destiny 2 once the update finished, likely because the game version they installed isn't synced with the one that's currently live.

Bungie has confirmed that this early access to the Destiny 2: Lightfall preload is a bug, and that players should refrain from downloading the update until the planned preload time if they see it's available. Notably, the issue seems to be isolated to PS5 versions of the game, so at least for now, Xbox and PC players shouldn't need to worry...but still, be on the lookout for an early update so you can avoid it.

UPDATE: PS5 players who still want to play Destiny 2 need to perform the following:• Uninstall the game• Go to “Game Library”• Select “Your Collection”• Select the Destiny 2 icon• Select the PS5 version• On the D2 store page, select "Download” to reinstall D2February 26, 2023 See more

Being locked out of the game on the final day you can play it before the expansion's release is unfortunate, as it robs you of your last bit of Lightfall prep time for crafting weapons, preparing bounties for early XP gains, collecting materials, and more. Thankfully, Bungie has confirmed that there's a solution for the lockout problem, and it's a simple one. If you've been affected by it, you can get access to Destiny 2 again by uninstalling and reinstalling the game. This might take awhile if you have a slow internet connection, but at least there's a surefire way to fix the bug and play the game before the expansion launches.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the game's seventh major expansion, and will take players to the futuristic Neptunian city of Neomuna where they'll learn how to use the DLC's new Strand subclasses. The neon-soaked metropolis has been invaded by both the Vex and the forces of the Darkness, including the new Disciple to the Witness Emperor Calus and his Cabal Shadow Legion. As Guardians assist the Cloud Striders — nanotech-enhanced humans defending Neomuna — they'll also be on the lookout for "The Veil," a mysterious paracausal object with ties to the Traveler.

Destiny 2: Lightfall is slated to arrive on February 28 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. New to Destiny and looking for some tips before you jump in? Don't miss our Destiny 2 beginner's guide.