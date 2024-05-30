Destiny 2: The Final Shape spoilers leak due to Sony snafu, here's how to avoid the leaks

What you need to know

A security miss from Sony allowed players using PlayStation game streaming to briefly access unreleased content from The Final Shape, the upcoming expansion for Destiny 2.

This leak has been stopped and the content is no longer available through game streaming.

Some story spoilers from the first mission of the expansion have leaked, alongside details on gear like weapons and armor, including Raid loot.

There's a number of actions you can take to avoid seeing any spoilers ahead of Destiny 2: The Final Shape's official launch on June 4, 2024.

Unfortunately, there's a big leak out now for the finale to the last 10 years of Destiny 2's story.

A Sony security issue early on Thursday allowed players using PlayStation's game streaming to access some content from Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the upcoming big expansion that concludes the Light and Darkness story arc. Players who accessed the leaked content were able to see the first mission of the game, as well as extensive details on upcoming gear, including Raid rewards. This also includes a number of extremely vague terms related to Raid mechanics, but this isn't comprehensive enough to truly spoil the Raid's details.

How to avoid leaks and spoilers for Destiny 2: The Final Shape

To avoid leaks and spoilers for Destiny 2: The Final Shape, there's a few different actions you can take, though bear in mind that with the internet being...well, the internet, only completely taking yourself offline can possibly guarantee 100% safety from seeing any leaked information.

On Twitter, you can go to Settings, then to Privacy and Safety, and then Mute and Block. From here, you can mute words, keeping any posts that contain these words from showing up for you. Some recommended terms to mute include "The Final Shape," "Destiny 2," "The Witness," and "The Traveler."

Within Destiny 2 itself, you can also go into the gameplay menu, then select "Hide Chat" to keep from having any spoilers blasted away when you're hanging out in social spaces.

Finally, there's a Google Chrome extension, Spoiler Protection 2.0, which is perfect for muting key phrases or words that you select when you're browsing the internet.

On top of all this, I will stress it's important not to panic. Yes, a lot of things have leaked, but the leak did not include the finale of the game or any big twists that would've taken place outside of the first mission. If someone claims to be spoiling the ending of the game, they're lying to you.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: Man, this is disappointing

I feel extremely bad for all the Bungie staff right now, as The Final Shape is just a few days away, and by all accounts the Destiny 2 community is extremely excited to finally see the conclusion to the story that first began almost a decade ago in the original Destiny. These spoilers don't go as far some initially feared, but even so, take care and take actions to mute things so you don't have any part of your experience ruined.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape is slated to launch on June 4, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.