Dragon Age: Dreadwolf hits a major development milestone
BioWare has reached its Alpha milestone for the game, though there's more work to be done.
What you need to know
- BioWare revealed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has hit its Alpha milestone, meaning the developers can play through the game from beginning to end.
- Development is now shifting to polishing different elements, examining how the story flows, and getting feedback from the Community Council on the game as a whole.
- BioWare is also currently working on the next Mass Effect game, though like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, it has no release window.
The next big BioWare game isn't here yet, but the team is sharing an update on just how it's coming along, even if exact details remain vague.
BioWare general manager Gary McKay shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has reached the team's Alpha milestone, meaning that the developers working on the game can play through the entire game starting at the very beginning.
Now, it's important to remember that different game development studios have different standards for referencing exactly what an "Alpha" is and what it means for a game to be playable from beginning to end. With that in mind, it's still a big step no matter what kind of game is being developed.
Now that this milestone has been achieved, McKay notes that BioWare will be working on polishing different aspects of the game, as well as making sure that everything comes together as a whole, as well as soliciting feedback from the Community Council.
Different teams under Electronic Arts have been using a Community Council of carefully selected fans and people passionate about a particular franchise, in order to check the tone of a game that's being developed. Motive Studio frequently consulted with a similar Community Council in the development of the Dead Space remake.
Outside of the upcoming game, Dragon Age fans can also currently look forward to Dragon Age: Absolution, an animated series that's slated to launch on Netflix in December 2022. In addition to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, BioWare is currently working on the next Mass Effect game, though there's no release window at this time.
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon Age: Inquisition is eight years old, telling the tale of the Inquisitor who has to rally the forces of Thedas against a strange new threat when rifts begin tearing open across the world, allowing dark demonic forces through.
Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab)
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.