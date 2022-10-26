Dragon Age: Dreadwolf hits a major development milestone

What you need to know

BioWare revealed that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has hit its Alpha milestone, meaning the developers can play through the game from beginning to end.

Development is now shifting to polishing different elements, examining how the story flows, and getting feedback from the Community Council on the game as a whole.

BioWare is also currently working on the next Mass Effect game, though like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, it has no release window.

The next big BioWare game isn't here yet, but the team is sharing an update on just how it's coming along, even if exact details remain vague.

BioWare general manager Gary McKay shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has reached the team's Alpha milestone, meaning that the developers working on the game can play through the entire game starting at the very beginning.

Now, it's important to remember that different game development studios have different standards for referencing exactly what an "Alpha" is and what it means for a game to be playable from beginning to end. With that in mind, it's still a big step no matter what kind of game is being developed.

Now that this milestone has been achieved, McKay notes that BioWare will be working on polishing different aspects of the game, as well as making sure that everything comes together as a whole, as well as soliciting feedback from the Community Council.

Different teams under Electronic Arts have been using a Community Council of carefully selected fans and people passionate about a particular franchise, in order to check the tone of a game that's being developed. Motive Studio frequently consulted with a similar Community Council in the development of the Dead Space remake.

Outside of the upcoming game, Dragon Age fans can also currently look forward to Dragon Age: Absolution, an animated series that's slated to launch on Netflix in December 2022. In addition to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, BioWare is currently working on the next Mass Effect game, though there's no release window at this time.