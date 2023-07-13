EA Sports FC (FIFA) 24: Release date and early access details

What you need to know

Today, EA hosted its Official Reveal Livestream for EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 serves as the company’s replacement for the long-running FIFA video game series.

The upcoming football title EA Sports FC 24 releases on September 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

In a shocking development last year, EA announced it was ending its three-decade partnership with FIFA. Considering the tremendous commercial success of the FIFA video game franchise, many players were confused and disappointed by the news. To break free of FIFA’s ongoing licensing fees, the publisher decided to create its own football series. While FIFA 24 isn’t happening, EA Sports FC 24 is launching on September 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, with early access for Ultimate Edition owners starting on September 22.

EA Sports FC 24 promises to deliver the most significant innovation leap for any annual sports release. Proprietary features like Hypermotion Volumetric technology, GPU-driven cloth physics, and Frostbite Engine's brand-new incorporation of EA Sports Sapien elevate the visuals and animations in EA Sports FC 24. Based on the small glimpses of in-engine footage and gameplay revealed during today's livestream, EA is heavily invested in ensuring a confident rollout for the EA Sports FC franchise.

While FIFA is taking a one-year sabbatical, the organization's president claims the iconic video game series will return with an alternative developer and publisher in 2024. This presents an invaluable opportunity for EA to convince audiences that EA Sports FC is truly the future of football. How players will respond to EA Sports FC 24 remains to be seen. Still, with EA's arsenal of football video game technology, chances are passionate players who purchase FIFA every year won't be skipping EA Sports FC 24 on September 29.

