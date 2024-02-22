Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC preorders — Price, release date, collector's edition, and more

The Land of Shadow awaits.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is on the way, a massive expansion that's been built by developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco to continue the saga of 2022 juggernaut RPG Elden Ring.

After a new gameplay trailer outlined some of what players can expect in Shadow of the Erdtree, the DLC went up for preorder, meaning you can go ahead and grab your copy right now ahead of launch later this year. There's also a special collector's edition. Here's what you need to know:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Shadow of the Erdtree is exactly what it sounds like. You're getting access to the expansion for $40, with nothing extra. Keeping that in mind, any preorders do grant early access to a special Bonus Gesture. To be clear, this gesture is included for everyone who buys the expansion, but the people who preorder get to use it from the start of the expansion while everyone else has to unlock it.

It is important to note that you need to own a copy of Elden Ring already, as the expansion does not include the base game.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Standard Edition Miquella's mysteries continue as Tarnished players head to the Land of Shadow, a mysterious realm filled with new monsters and powerful magic. This expansion is launching over two years after the release of the original game. It sells for $40 and preorders are open. Buy from: Xbox | Steam

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is one of the few expansions to get a Collector's Edition. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Not many DLC packs and expansions get their own dedicated collector's edition, but Elden Ring is something else. This version of the expansion is $250, and includes some big extras. Here's the full list of everything you get:

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree voucher

Messmer the Impaler figurine (46 cm / ~18" tall)

40-page artbook

Digital soundtrack

Importantly (and egregiously) this version of the expansion also does not include the base game. Like with the standard edition, you need to already own a copy of Elden Ring.

If history is any indication, this edition of the DLC is going to sell out extremely quickly. Restocks are possible, but if you're interested in getting this, you'll want to order it sooner rather than later.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition If you've already got the original game and you really don't mind spending money, then this version is the ultimate collector's item. The towering statue of Messmer the Impaler heralds the arrival of a dangerous in-game foe, while the soundtrack and artbook are perfect for any enthusiast. Buy from: Bandai Namco

Not long to wait

A lovely place. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is slated to launch on June 21, 2024. The expansion (like the original game) is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

In our review of Elden Ring, former contributor Miles Dompier wrote, "For players willing to embrace the challenge and defeat seemingly insurmountable foes, Elden Ring is, without question, one of the greatest RPGs ever made. From rich exploration to constantly engaging combat, you're always rewarded for your efforts. The Lands Between instantly became one of my favorite video game worlds." If you haven't yet played, it's time to see what the excitement is about so you can dive into the new expansion once it releases.