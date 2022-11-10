Find the best Halo Infinite Forge maps with this excellent community-made website

What you need to know

Our friends at XboxEra have debuted FORGERA, a powerful user-driven webapp that makes it easy for the Halo Infinite community to share, discover, and discuss Forge creations.

The site offers authors several ways to share and promote their content, while also making it quick and intuitive for players to search for projects to download thanks to the inclusion of filters and weekly featured creations on the homepage.

The site's user experience is very smooth and snappy across both desktop and mobile, allowing players to publish or find content without having to deal with a sluggish interface.

Halo Infinite's Forge beta officially went live alongside the release of the massive Winter Update earlier this week, and even though the latest iteration of the franchise's beloved map-making tool hasn't even been out for 48 hours, players have already begun to build incredible creations. And while Halo Infinite does have an official Content Browser that allows the wider community to find and download these projects, our friends at XboxEra have launched an additional user-driven tool that compliments it perfectly: FORGERA.

FORGERA, as XboxEra co-founder and Editor-in-Chief Jon Clarke explains in the video embedded below, is a powerful webapp designed to make finding and sharing Halo Infinite Forge creations easy, quick, and intuitive. After creating a free account on the site, players can use it to publish their custom-made content with screenshots, video previews, in-depth descriptions, and a direct link to where other users can download it on Halo Waypoint's Content Browser. The webapp also automatically generates a QR code for each published creation that can be used to direct people to it on social media, and each post also has a comment section that both the project's author and its fans can discuss the map with.

If you're not interested in sharing your Forge creations and just want to find maps, modes, or prefabs made by others, you can do so easily by taking advantage of FORGERA's extensive filters that allow you to quickly narrow down search results. The site's homepage will also highlight three featured creations each week, and the XboxEra team has plans to create "bespoke video features" for each of these that showcases them in the limelight. Clarke says that moving forward, the wider community will be able to get involved with the process of deciding what gets featured by voting in XboxEra forum polls.

Ultimately, FORGERA is an incredibly well-made and intuitive community tool that everyone playing Halo Infinite should take full advantage of. I spent a few minutes exploring the webapp on both my desktop and my phone, and across both platforms, the experience was incredibly smooth and snappy. Whether you're a creator looking to show off your Forge projects to the world or a player excited to jump into community-created content with friends, don't pass up on the value that FORGERA brings to the table.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox and PC. Despite its issues, it's one of the best Xbox shooters on the market right now for fans of arena-style FPS combat, and since the multiplayer is free-to-play, there's zero barrier to entry. The campaign is fantastic, too, as it features exhilarating gameplay and an excellent story.