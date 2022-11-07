Halo Infinite Winter Update: Everything new, launch times, and more

Halo Infinite's Winter Update is almost here, and it's going to be the biggest content release the game has gotten since its launch by a wide margin. Featuring new maps, a new mode, a free 30-tier Battle Pass, the Forge beta, campaign co-op, and more, the update is slated to reinvigorate Halo Infinite with lots to play and earn.

In this high-level overview of the update, we'll go through everything you need to know about it, including when it's releasing, all of the new content included in it, how it's changing Halo Infinite's playlist suite, and more.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Barring unforeseen issues with its rollout, the Halo Infinite Winter Update will release globally at the same time for everyone. Players in the United States will be able to play in the morning and in the early afternoon on November 8, while folks in other locations will need to wait until the late afternoon or evening to play. Notably, the update won't go live until the early morning of November 9 in some eastern regions.

Using information provided by Microsoft and 343 Industries, we've compiled a complete list of Winter Update launch times and dates for all major timezones in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Timezone Scheduled release time Pacific Time (PT) November 8, 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) November 8, 11:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) November 8, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) November 8, 1:00 p.m. Brasilia Time (BRT) November 8, 3:00 p.m. Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) November 8, 6:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) November 8, 7:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) November 8, 8:00 p.m. Moscow Time (MSK) November 8, 9:00 p.m. Gulf Standard Time (GST) November 8, 10:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) November 8, 11:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SNST) November 9, 2:00 a.m. China Standard Time (CST) November 9, 2:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) November 9, 3:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) November 9, 5:00 a.m. New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) November 9, 7:00 a.m.

A new 30-tier Battle Pass is being included with the arrival of the Winter Update, giving players unlocks to earn while they wait for Halo Infinite Season 3's full 100-tier pass that's coming in 2023. Notably, this Battle Pass is completely free, meaning that all players will be able to acquire all of the items from it without spending any money.

Ahead of the Winter Update's launch, 343 Industries has given fans a complete look through the new Battle Pass in the video above. We've also listed all of the Battle Pass rewards in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Reward Tier 1 Mark V [B] Armor Core Tier 2 Brooch Armor Emblem Tier 3 UA/TAAP Chest Tier 4 SAP/SEC Left Shoulder Pad Tier 5 SAP/SEC Right Shoulder Pad Tier 6 XP Boost Tier 7 Brooch Vehicle Emblem Tier 8 Sardonic Visor Tier 9 UA/Type Chobham Utility Tier 10 CQB Helmet Tier 11 XP Boost Tier 12 Brooch Weapon Emblem Tier 13 UA/Type GR Knee Pads Tier 14 SAP/GND Left Shoulder Pad Tier 15 SAP/GND Right Shoulder Pad Tier 16 XP Boost Tier 17 Brooch Nameplate Tier 18 SAP/CQC Left Shoulder Pad Tier 19 SAP/CQC Right Shoulder Pad Tier 20 CQC Helmet Tier 21 XP Boost Tier 22 Bullfrog Visor Tier 23 Moa Assault Armor Coating Tier 24 UA/SIMA Chest Tier 25 UA/Type C1 Helmet Attachment Tier 26 XP Boost Tier 27 SAP/SEC [K] Left Shoulder Pad Tier 28 SAP/SEC [K] Right Shoulder Pad Tier 29 TAC/KUKRI Machete Tier 30 Mark V Helmet

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Winter Update is adding two new maps and one new mode to Halo Infinite. Below, we'll go over everything there is to know about them.

New map: Argyle

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Argyle is a narrow indoor arena map set inside of a UNSC vessel. It was designed using Halo Infinite's Forge mode, and looks to be a tight battleground that promotes close-range and melee combat.

New map: Detachment

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Also created using Forge, Detachment is a UNSC research facility that features a variety of both indoor and outdoor environments. As a result, this arena map encourages a dynamic, fluid approach to combat as players can be effective both from afar and up close.

New mode: Covert One Flag

Covert One Flag is a unique version of Halo Infinite's One Flag CTF game mode that's coming in the Winter Update. Like One Flag CTF, the team of attackers has to assault the defenders and capture their flag in order to win a round. However, what makes Covert One Flag unique is that the attacking team is equipped with stealthy Active Camouflage pickups, while defenders need to utilize Threat Sensors in an effort to counter them.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The arrival of the Winter Update also marks the arrival of Halo Infinite campaign co-op, a feature that fans have been eagerly awaiting ever since the game's launch. With it, up to four players will be able to play through Halo Infinite's campaign together online. Note that the Banished's forces will scale up based on how many players there are in your co-op fireteam, ensuring that the game remains engaging.

Progress through the campaign is also shared between all players, so when you return to the save you used for co-op in singleplayer, you'll be able to pick up right where you and your friends left off. Additionally, Mission Replay is shipping alongside co-op, allowing you to replay old story missions whenever you want.

Something important to note is that campaign co-op is limited to online network play only. 343 Industries has chosen not to implement local split-screen co-op for Halo Infinite, so you'll need to play with your friends online to explore Zeta Halo together.

New campaign achievements

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The update also includes 24 brand new achievements to Halo Infinite's campaign, some of which will require you to work together with several other players in co-op to complete. In the table below, we've listed all of them, along with their associated objectives and the amount of Gamerscore you'll get for unlocking them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Achievement Objective Gamerscore Mix Things Up Get at least one kill with every available weapon and grenade on the Banished ship. 20G Stick Around Defeat Tremonius with the Skewer. 20G Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly Destroy both Phantoms before they leave Outpost Tremonius. 20G Out with a Bang Kill the Tower commander with a Plasma grenade. 20G Workplace Safety Violation Kill an enemy with the Banished mining laser. 20G Conservation of Momentum Complete the Conservatory in less than 15 minutes. 20G It Really Does Beat Everything Eliminate all enemies at the South Beacon with a Scorpion Tank. 20G Vintage Fisticuffs In the Nexus, kill the Hunter pair with melee final blows. 20G Spire Stalker Kill 40 enemies with the Stalker Rifle at the Command Spire. 20G Turnabout is Fair Play Kill one Chieftain and use his turret to kill another in the Repository. 20G More Than He Bargained For Defeat War Chief Escharum without ever fully losing your shields. 20G What's Rightfully Ours In co-op, capture all Forward Operating Bases on any difficulty. 10G Wardens of Zeta In co-op, complete all seven Banished outposts on any difficulty. 10G First Responders In co-op, answer all UNSC distress calls on any difficulty. 10G Hunting Party In co-op, eliminate all Banished High-Value Targets on any difficulty. 20G Air Raid In co-op, kill 100 enemies while all players are riding air vehicles. 10G Cow Catcher In co-op, splatter 50 enemies while riding in a vehicle with another player. 10G Gruesome Twosome In co-op, kill 50 enemies while riding a Mongoose with another player. 10G Keep It Steady Kill 5 enemies with a Sniper Rifle from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. 10G Rolling Thunder Kill 5 enemies with a Gravity Hammer from a vehicle. All players aboard vehicle share progress. 10G Inseparable In co-op, kill a Hunter and its bond brother within three seconds of each other. 20G You, Me, Same Page In co-op, destroy all cooling towers at the Dig Site within 60 seconds of each other. 20G Controlled Demolition In co-op, destroy four Fuel Silos within five seconds at either Ransom Keep or the Forge of Teash. 20G Wolves at the Doors In co-op, lower all three gates within 15 seconds of each other at Riven Gate. 20G

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Halo Infinite Forge beta is releasing with the Winter Update, giving all players access to the powerful level editing and map-making tool. With Forge, players can edit existing maps or create new ones by spawning in terrain, structures, props, sandbox items, spawn points and zones, and more. It's even possible to group multiple objects up and then save them as a prefab, which is useful if you design a particular structure that you like and want to use it again. Visual and audio effect nodes can also be used to decorate maps, and it's also possible to change map weathers and skyboxes as well.

Forge also features a powerful node graph scripting engine that makes it possible for players to create custom power-ups, set up special "events" like making an aircraft fly by and drop bombs when you activate a button, make their own HUD pop-ups, and more. On top of that, you can also add extensive navmeshes to your maps that allow AI-controlled bots to navigate them.

Shipping along with Forge is Halo Infinite's Content Browser, which is a tool that allows players to upload Forge projects for others to download and use. The Content Browser will include a developer-curated Recommended tab, as well as tabs for the most popular modes, maps, and prefabs created by the community. In addition to being accessible in-game, fans will also be able to use the Content Browser while logged into their account on the Halo Waypoint website. The Custom Games Browser, a system that will give players the ability to join ongoing Custom Games lobbies, will pair excellently with Forge when it releases at the start of Season 3 on March 7, 2023.

For more on Halo Infinite's Forge beta, make sure you review 343 Industries' official Forge beta FAQ.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Winter Update is also overhauling Halo Infinite's progression systems with the launch of the Match XP beta. As you probably guessed by the name, the purpose of the Match XP beta is to begin testing a new form of progression that puts less of an emphasis on weekly challenge completions and rewards player performance, while also making weekly challenges and Halo Infinite's Ultimate Challenges easier to finish.

At its core, the Match XP beta system revolves around awarding players XP for completing matches, providing them with sizable amounts of bonus XP for winning, being in the top half of their team's scoreboard, and playing the objective often. The developers say that Match XP is being labeled as a beta for now since they plan on adjusting XP values based on feedback, but ultimately the new system is here to stay.

The launch of the Match XP beta also brings improvements to weekly challenges, which are becoming more "general" in nature and will be able to be completed in any matchmaking playlist. Players will only have to complete 10 challenges to get to the weekly Ultimate Challenge instead of 20, too, allowing them to earn their Ultimate Reward faster.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As part of the Winter Update, 343 Industries is also reorganizing Halo Infinite's matchmaking playlists a bit. The multiplayer content suite is being divided into groups of permanent and rotational playlists, with the former staying available at all times and the latter changing over time. Here's a list of all of Halo Infinite's new permanent playlists:

Quick Play

Big Team Battle

Ranked Arena

Fiesta

Tactical Slayer

Team Slayer

There are three types of rotational playlists: a Rotational Core Slot, a Rotational Social Slot, and a Rotational Ranked Slot. The core slot will feature modes that are close to the core Halo arena experience, while modes in the social slot will typically be wackier in nature. Rotational ranked modes, meanwhile, will be designed to foster competitive gameplay and will have their own Halo Infinite rank and CSR. When the Winter Update hits, the following modes will be available in these rotational slots:

Rotational Core Slot: Covert One Flag

Covert One Flag Rotational Social Slot: Social Slayer

Social Slayer Rotational Ranked Slot: Ranked Survivors (Attrition and Elimination)

The images below show the projected Halo Infinite playlist schedule for November and December. Note that these are subject to change at any time.