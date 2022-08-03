Halo Infinite Forge beta: Release date, how to play, and what to expect

Since the first iteration of the mode was released with Halo 3 back in 2007, the Forge level editor has been a staple feature in the mainline Halo games. By giving players the power to make their own levels or edit existing ones using pieces of map geometry, decorations, and more, Forge allows fans to create unique custom experiences that they can enjoy with their friends in Custom Games multiplayer.

Forge was absent from Halo Infinite at launch, though 343 Industries confirmed that it would eventually release the mode at a later date. Ahead of Forge's launch, the developers are hosting a Forge beta that will allow players to test and try out the mode. Here's everything you need to know about Forge and its beta, including what it is and what to expect, when it's expected to start, how you'll be able to play it, and more.

What is the Halo Infinite Forge beta?

(Image credit: Halo Infinite Leaks & News on Twitter)

Halo Infinite's Forge beta is an upcoming test of the game's Forge level editor, which is expected to launch in full at a later date. Based on what we've seen from the numerous Forge leaks that spilled online following the launch of the recent Halo Infinite co-op beta, we know that Halo Infinite's Forge will include all of the same options that were present in Halo 5: Guardians' version of the mode. These capabilities include the ability to create new maps with thousands of geometric objects, terrain pieces, and decorations, add weapons, vehicles, and spawn points, place down visual and audio effect emitters, and tweak a map's weather and skybox. You'll also be able to customize objects with a wide variety of colors and textures (for example, making rectangular map geometry look like it's made out of mahogany wood).

However, Halo Infinite's Forge is also bringing several new options to the table. One such functionality is Object Scaling, which allows you to scale any object up or down in size. You can even scale them on individual axes, stretching them out in strange, but potentially useful ways.

(Image credit: @HaloNoticiasMX on Twitter)

Vehicle Welding and Weapon Combining are also being made official features in Infinite's Forge (previously, they were glitches in Halo 5). The former allows you to permanently attach a vehicle to an object or another vehicle, "welding" them and giving you the ability to create custom rides. The latter allows you to give one weapon properties of another (think an Assault Rifle that shoots SPNKr rockets).

Scripting is also getting significantly expanded on in the new Forge. Using the mode's powerful scripting language, players can create code that makes objects dispense weapons, vehicles, or powerups, automatically makes vehicles flip back up when they tip over, and even spawns in plane props that fly across the map on their own, "bombing" it with dropped fusion coils. Scripts can be applied to weapons, too; this leak shows that you can recreate the Half-Life Gravity Gun using scripts.

(Image credit: Bungie)

It's currently unknown when specifically the Halo Infinite Forge beta will become available, but based on the official Halo Infinite Season 2 roadmap, we expect that the beta will arrive at some point in September 2022.

Note that while this is 343 Industries' listed target month for the beta, it's possible that the test may be delayed due to unforeseen technical issues. Ultimately, we won't know for sure whether or not the beta is coming in September until the developers communicate their plans, which they'll hopefully do soon.

How to play the Halo Infinite Forge beta

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike the majority of the previous Halo Infinite betas, the Halo Infinite Forge beta is an open beta. This means that you won't have to rely on an invitation from Microsoft or 343 Industries to participate in the beta, and as a result, it will be available to all players on both Xbox and PC.

With that said, it's currently unclear how the beta will roll out, or whether or not you'll need to sign up for the Halo Insider Program before you're able to access the open beta. We anticipate that you probably won't need to and will be able to download the beta build from your platform's respective store, but since it's free and easy to do, we recommend doing so just in case. We've provided detailed instructions on how to sign up below:

Go to the Halo Insider homepage. Select the Join Halo Insider button. Sign in with the Microsoft account you use to play Halo Infinite. Read and agree to the Confidentiality Statement. Under the Preferences tab, enter and verify your email, time zone, flighting availability, and platform and game preferences. Under the Console Flighting tab, opt into console flights and enter information about your console if you play on Xbox. Under the PC Flighting tab, opt into PC flights and enter information about your PC if you play on PC. After you fill out each tab, select Save.

Will there be a Halo Infinite File Browser?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

One of the best complements to the Forge mode in Halo 5 was its File Browser, a feature that allowed players to search for custom-made Forge maps that other players had uploaded. This made the process of saving Forge maps incredibly simple, and many fans are hoping that a File Browser will be coming to Halo Infinite alongside its Forge mode.

343 Industries hasn't confirmed or denied the existence of an official Halo Infinite File Browser, but thankfully, talented fans have created the XUGC Halo Infinite File Browser that players can use on their PC or mobile device to bookmark map files. All you have to do is search for the map you're looking for, select it, select the bookmark button, and sign in with your Microsoft account. They'll then be accessible in-game.

When the developers provide more information about whether Halo Infinite will get an official File Browser feature or not, we'll update this section with the new details.

When is Halo Infinite Forge coming out?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While the Forge beta is slated to arrive in September, fans can expect the full Forge experience to arrive at some point during Halo Infinite Season 3, which begins on Nov. 8, 2022. It's unknown when exactly the mode will be out, but since the end of the Season 2 roadmap shows that another Forge open beta is planned for Season 3, we don't expect that Forge will be added to the live game until late 2022 or early 2023.

