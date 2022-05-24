Halo Infinite Weekly Ultimate Challenge: This week's reward and how to complete

While purchasing and progressing through the Halo Infinite Battle Pass is the primary way players can earn cosmetics in Halo Infinite's multiplayer, it's not the only way. Each week, players have an opportunity to complete an Ultimate Challenge, at which point they'll be rewarded with a special reward.

In this guide, we'll go over what the Ultimate Challenge and reward is this week, what the best way to complete the challenge is, how to get Ultimate Challenges, and when they refresh each week.

How to get Halo Infinite Ultimate Challenges

To get the Ultimate Challenge that's available each week, players will need to complete all of their other weekly challenges for the week. Currently, players are given 20 different weekly challenges every week, though this number could change in the future. Once all 20 of these weekly challenges are completed, players will then be given their Ultimate Challenge for the week.

Halo Infinite Ultimate Challenge and reward this week

The Halo Infinite Ultimate Challenge this week is Conscription, which requires you to complete three matches of the new Land Grab mode in PvP. Completing this challenge is self-explanatory; simply load into Land Grab and finish three games to complete it.

After completing the challenge, players will unlock the Amber Yesterday visor color. As the name suggests, this unlock allows players to give their Spartan's visor a pale golden coloration. Amber Yesterday can be equipped in the Customization menu.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is free to play and is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PCs. It's a ton of fun, and paired with the Halo Infinite campaign, it's easily one of the best Xbox games available right now.