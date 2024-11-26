Forza Motorsport fans are so crazy for the NASCAR series that it's hanging around for longer

What you need to know

Microsoft recently launched a collaboration with NASCAR into Forza Motorsport, adding all three of the currently running Nextgen cars into the game from Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford.

NASCAR in Forza has been so popular in Featured Multiplayer that it's been announced the mode will be sticking around into the New Year.

This is one of the best ways to race NASCAR on console right now, with iRacing's take on the franchise not due until some time in 2025.

As a big NASCAR fan I'm always happy to educate fellow race heads that it's so much more than just "turning left." But it's hugely popular, not just in the United States, and its appearance in the newest Forza Motorsport title has been equally so.

Microsoft only added NASCAR into the game earlier this month, but its popularity with players in the multiplayer mode has led to it being kept on as a featured playlist into 2025.

Your enthusiasm and dedication to the NASCAR Series in Featured Multiplayer means it will be available in #ForzaMotorsport through the new year. In our next updates, you will be able to join the NASCAR Series under the Spec tab in Featured Multiplayer. pic.twitter.com/UHA6TPF3eZNovember 26, 2024

Through the New Year suggests that the current plan is to keep the mode alive until the first week or two in January, but who knows what could happen after that.

NASCAR has, of course, been a staple of previous Forza titles, but this year's implementation is using the latest cars, also known as the Nextgen car, from the three manufacturers involved; Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford. The cars look glorious, and while the choice of traditional NASCAR circuits is a little slim, this is one of the best ways to get your fix on console right now.

On PC, folks have the legendary iRacing to get into, which is about as close as you can get to driving the real thing without the talent, and the bank balance. The good news for console fans is that iRacing is developing an officially licensed NASCAR title that's set to launch in 2025. So we're going to be spoiled on Xbox pretty soon.

