Forza Horizon 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 19 (or May 15 for Premium Edition buyers), and in the case of the latter, one big question keeps cropping up.

Does Forza Horizon 6 have Denuvo DRM?

The good news is that Forza Horizon 6 does not appear to utilize Denuvo DRM. Which is good news.

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I've reached out to Microsoft for final clarification, but all signs currently point to no. As the game is listed on Steam, if it were using Denuvo, it would be listed as such on the store page.

Take Star Wars: Galactic Racer as an example. It's not releasing until October, but already we know it'll be utilizing Denuvo, which in itself is enough to put many prospective buyers off.

A few days out from the Premium Edition launch, nothing of the like blots the Forza Horizon 6 page. That's not to say there is no DRM, after all, if you play it on Game Pass through the Xbox app, it's pretty well locked down.

Why is Denuvo DRM so controversial?

Given Forza Horizon 6 is here very soon, Denuvo doesn't seem to be part of the picture. (Image credit: Xbox)

There are examples in the past of poor implementations of Denuvo affecting a game's performance, which certainly made sure its reputation would be blighted for all eternity.

It doesn't always happen, but it has happened, and that's enough to make it a concern.

There are other issues, too, such as any problems with the Denuvo service just blocking you from playing a game that you spent your hard-earned money on.

Denuvo also requires online connectivity in order to authenticate, which can cause issues if you want to play offline.

In any case, Denuvo has done enough in its time to smear its own name, and gamers rarely forget these things. In the case of Forza Horizon 6, at least, it looks like we don't have to worry.

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