Forza Horizon 6 is here, and it has a number of new bits compared to Forza Horizon 5. One of these concerns fast travel, that is, moving about the map without driving.

It's been made far less tedious in the superb Forza Horizon 6 with the complete removal of fast travel boards. In Forza Horizon 5, you had to buy a house to unlock it and then smash all of the boards to make it free.

The good news is that none of this applies in Forza Horizon 6. It's free from the off, and you don't need to buy a house, but it does have one important limitation you need to be aware of.

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How to use Fast Travel in Forza Horizon 6

Once a road goes white or red, you can fast travel to it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Without fast travel boards in Forza Horizon 6 the system does not require a credits purchase to use at any point. Simply move the cursor and click.

However, while it's unlocked from the off, you can't use it to just go anywhere. To be able to use fast travel, you first need to have removed the fog of war over where you want to go and have driven down the road you're targeting.

To see where you can use fast travel on the map, you simply need to look for any roads that are shown in white or red, not grey. The latter are roads you haven't driven down, and until you have, you can't use fast travel to go there. So you still have to explore the map the old-fashioned way at least once.

Once you've revealed a road and it's showing white or red on the map, simply hover the cursor over where you want to go and press the X button on your controller.

I love this change. Exploring a new Forza Horizon map for the first time is part of the fun, but once you've spent all that time driving down every road, most of the time you just want to go to where you need to be to do a thing.

The fast travel boards and needing to smash them or use credits just added a layer of tedium to Forza Horizon that felt like an unnecessary way to slow down the pace of play.

This new system works much better. You're still rewarded for first exploring the map and not penalized in any way.

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