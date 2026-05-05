You can start Forza Horizon 6 with some MUCH better cars — so long as you played a previous Forza game
Loyalty rewards for past Forza players will give your Forza Horizon 6 garage a huge lift right out of the gate.
Forza Horizon 6 has officially gone gold in its run-up to the big May 19 launch, and Playground Games has come in hot with some pretty killer rewards to show their gratitude to players.
If you've played any of the previous Forza Horizon games, right back to the original, or the rebooted Forza Motorsport from 2023, you'll be starting Forza Horizon 6 with some much better wheels in your garage.
Here's what you can get:
Game
Car
Forza Motorsport
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Forza Horizon 5
2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE
Forza Horizon 4
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
Forza Horizon 3
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
Forza Horizon 2
2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP-610-4
Forza Horizon
2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
These aren't just some throwaway cars; each of these is something you'd want to race and will definitely add some prestige to your starting garage.
So, how do you get them? Assuming you've played any of the games in the table above with the Gamertag associated with Forza Horizon 6, they'll be awarded once you've completed the introduction race with Mei.
"The Forza community spans decades of games, and to show our appreciation to those who have been with us all the way, we have created a set of Loyalty Rewards for players of our previous games. Check out the list of games and cars below – if your Xbox Gamertag has played the game listed, you will receive its associated car in Forza Horizon 6 once you complete the Tokyo City introductory race with Mei."
I played the Forza Horizon 6 preview build, and while the starting cars are perfectly fine, they're not on the same level as this little gaggle of goodies.
The Forza Horizon 6 car list is promised to be at 550 cars for launch, and these are but six of them. But they're also six prestige cars you won't have to spend your in-game credits on. Who doesn't love free stuff?
It's a nice touch, too, from Playground Games, to recognize the devotion that many have to the franchise. I've played every one to date, as well as Forza Motorsport, so I'll be getting the full allowance. How many are you getting?
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Richard Devine is the Managing Editor at Windows Central, where he combines a deep love for the open-source community with expert-level technical coverage. Whether he’s hunting for the next big project on GitHub, fine-tuning a WSL workflow, or breaking down the latest meta in Call of Duty, Forza, and The Division 2, Richard focuses on making complex tech accessible to every kind of user. If it’s happening in the world of Windows or PC gaming, he’s probably already knee-deep in the code (or the lobbies). Follow him on X and Mastodon.