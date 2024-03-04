Good news: Helldivers 2 daily orders are finally back, so now everyone has a little something extra to fight for

What you need to know

Helldivers 2 has simple daily order quests players can complete for a handful of varying rewards, supplementing earnings from missions, planetary operations, and Major Orders.

However, daily orders have been unavailable since the middle of February, as Helldivers 2's server issues at the time caused them to go offline.

Luckily, daily orders are scheduled to return tomorrow morning, March 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CET, or midnight PT / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Many players say they can actually see personal orders now, which I can corroborate after jumping in-game to look myself. If you can see it, too, you have an opportunity to earn 15 Warbond Medals by killing 100 enemies with the Eagle Strafing Run stratagem before tomorrow.

While I'm more than happy to put my life on the line for Super Earth in the Galactic War for nothing other than the glory of it, I certainly won't turn down any loot or medals I earn in the process. Sadly, though, Helldivers 2 has been rather lacking in the rewards department as of late, and one of the major reasons why is because personal daily orders haven't been issued for weeks. These simple quests give players an opportunity to earn a handful of Requisitions or Warbond Medals every day as they contribute to the broader war effort, but they've been absent ever since the game's servers went haywire amid capacity issues.

Good news, though: developer Arrowhead celebrated victory over these server issues last week, and soon, daily orders will once again be available. The studio's community manager Thomas "Twinbeard" Petersson announced their return earlier this morning, revealing that they'll be back for everyone by tomorrow morning.

"Starting 09.00 CET tomorrow, daily orders will be back online!" he wrote in Arrowhead's official Helldivers Discord server. "We repeat: Daily orders are back starting tomorrow!"

Officially, Helldivers 2 daily orders return tomorrow morning, though myself and many others can see them now. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

I've noticed some folks mention that they're actually seeing personal orders again now, so I jumped into the game while writing this to check. Sure enough, I currently have a "Pilot Weapons Training" quest to kill 100 Terminid bugs or Automaton bots with the Eagle Strafing Run stratagem — and it expires at midnight PT / 3:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. GMT, when Arrowhead says all players will get dailies again. 15 Warbond Medals are on offer if you beat it, so if you plan on playing Helldivers 2 today, check to see if you have this bounty and load up a low-difficulty mission to get it done if you do (the Eagle Strafing Run is pretty bad in harder levels, as its area-of-effect is underwhelming and it lacks armor penetration).

The return of daily orders comes as Helldivers fight to keep planets Heeth and Angel's Venture under Super Earth control, with the current Major Order dictating that both worlds need to be free of bugs when Thursday morning rolls around. The community successfully completed the one before this by liberating Veld, one of their neighbor planets.

A good reward structure is important for a game like Helldivers 2 — as I wrote last week, poor rewards are part of why we failed to stop recent Automaton invasions — so I'm very happy to see that personal orders are now back in the game. Even if players aren't able to collectively accomplish Major Orders and secure the biggest prizes, it's good to know that everyone will be well-compensated for strong individual efforts.

I wouldn't be surprised if Helldivers 2's upcoming mechs were soon available for everyone to use. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

In other news, we know that big Helldivers 2 balance changes are on the way, though we don't have any concrete details on when this update is coming or what adjustments it'll include. Significant buffs to underperforming weapons and stratagems are expected, though we could see nerfs to meta-dominant items like the Breaker shotgun as well.

Arrowhead has also recently confirmed that it's moved "to focus on improvements" and additions such as the large armored mechs seen in the "Report for Duty" trailer. The trailer notes that these tanky utilitarian juggernauts are "coming soon after launch," and recently, many players have even reported finding these mechs in mission maps or spotting a teammate — either an Arrowhead dev or a hacker — calling them in (here's an example).

Helldivers 2 is available now for $39.99 on both PS5 and PC, and so far, it's one of the best PC games of the year. Notably, the game also supports cross-platform play between PS5 and PC.