Grounded 1.0.2 patch update arrives with major fixes and balancing changes

What you need to know

Grounded is an epic open-world survival-adventure title from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios.

The game recently released its full 1.0 update, completing the Backyard and its narrative campaign.

On Thursday, Obsidian Entertainment began releasing the 1.0.2 patch update for Grounded.

The update brings dozens of balancing changes, fixes, performance and stability improvements, and more.

For over two years Grounded quietly accumulated a passionate community while Obsidian Entertainment built out the Backyard. Now, the open-world survival-adventure game is widely available to all players, whole and complete, across Xbox, PC, and the cloud. On Thursday, Obsidian Entertainment began rolling out a patch update to resolve a number of issues in Grounded that have affected players since its full release.

Grounded is one of Windows Central's favorite games of 2022, and it's now going to get even better. The 1.0.2 patch update that's now rolling out to players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Cloud Gaming may only measure approximately 607 MB in size, but it's packed with a plethora of awesome fixes and improvements for the still-evolving survival title.

Highlights of the patch update include a number of balancing changes to make the Backyard feel more fair and tweak the difficulty (especially for solo players), including increased durability for lots of equipment, lowered damage and HP for some Tier II creatures, improved reliability for Wolf Spiders sleeping through the day, and much more. There are also plenty of other fixes for crashes, launch issues, and other problems.

Obsidian Entertainment has not only crafted one of the best Xbox games of the year, it has set the benchmark for a new survival game in the growing genre. The 1.0.2 patch that's now rolling out should make the game even more approachable for new players, as well as resolve many of the most annoying bugs that have been afflicting players in the last few weeks.

The full changelog for Grounded 1.0.2 includes:

Features & changes

Features

Added a "Sort" button to the Inventory and Storage screens

Game balance & difficulty changes

Doubled base durability of most weapons and armors

Doubled duration / durability of all torches

Mosquitos in the Grasslands do not spawn until 1 Super Chip is turned in

Damage and HP for some of the early tier 2 creatures have been lowered a bit

Toxicology Badge now provides 90% gas damage resistance instead of full immunity

Javamatic fight spawns less creatures in single player now to make it less difficult

Other changes

Relocating a building will no longer be canceled if you stumble into combat with a creature

BURG.L will now only give Artificer quests for items the player has not yet crafted

Mant combo attacks no longer interrupted via perfect blocks

Mant damage slightly increased

Quartzite and Marble of all tiers now default stack to 99 (cannot be upgraded further via milk molars)

Slightly increased the stamina cost of staff attacks

Spiny Water Fleas now have a very small chance to drop Pond Moss when looted

Text chat messages filter for profanity

Edible mushrooms placed under all large mushrooms in the Upper Yard

O.R.C. EMP Bomb applies a large DoT (damage over time) to to O.R.C. creatures that are hit with it

The field station near the outskirts of the Stump area has been moved into the Stump itself for higher visibility and utility

You can remove a Surveyor Resource waypoint from inside the default Map screen (no longer have to be at a Surveyor to do it)

Slime mold light sources and the Firefly Headlamp light color has been desaturated a bit to not cast an overly lime green color on everything

Getting a 100% on the Game Report Card requires completing all of the MIX.Rs now

Bug fixes

Crash fixes

Fixed crash that could happen if a creature is looted or despawns while an attack with visual effects was about to play

Fixed crash that could occur when taming a pet

Reducing Out of Memory crashes when loading a save

Major fixes

Xbox and Windows Store players can rename Storage chests again as long as their profile allows User Generated Content to be shown

If you progressed beyond the story of receiving the Embiggening Cell, but did not get it for some reason, the game will grant it to you on your next load of the save

If you progress to the story point where you need to interact with the Javamatic but the game will not let you, the game will fix up the quest state on your next load of the save

Loading an early access save will no longer trigger the "Analyze a Pebblet / Analyze Raw Fiber" quests if you have already done so. Fixes 1.0 saves that are stuck with this quest as well

Players will no longer disconnect from multiplayer after being online for 4+ hours

Doors at player bases will properly have the door open state synced if the open state was changed while a client was far away

Wolf Spiders will more reliably sleep during the day

Addressed some cases where you could not get a 100% on the Game Report card

Other fixes

Addressed additional use cases where creatures could become stuck in the terrain

Optimized the Mantis Pollen attack for Low and Medium quality settings (this includes Xbox One)

Pinch Whacker now properly classified as a club instead of an axe, no longer deals chopping damage

Prod Smacker now properly classified as a club instead of a greatsword, no longer deals slashing damage

The "Got to Peep Them All" Achievement no longer requires having all Gold cards

Jack-O-Lantern will no longer spawn on the porch during October if you have any base buildings in the way

Poison immunity has been readded back to Spiders as that was not supposed to have been removed

Backpacks that drop near the car batteries in the Upper Yard will be teleported to a safe location nearby to prevent them from getting stuck in instant death locations

The workout monitors in the Pond biodome will correctly turn on after opening the biodome instead of after turning in the Super Chip to BURG.L

You can no longer nab certain items through the walls or windows

Your character name should no longer rarely show up over your own character

The text filter in the crafting menu will be applied correctly after changing tabs or crafting an item

Placement of the Sap Catcher provides better control over the placement angle

Buildings will now actually display their Defense values in the building interface

Items will now actually display their Stun values in item description boxes

Mantis armor crit effects no longer sometimes apply themselves to the player

Bomb arrows now cost stamina to shoot like every other arrow

Sour battle axe now properly considered an axe

Non-diagonal buildings can now snap to diagonal rotations at specific angles

Fixed various terrain and foliage and floating dirt issues

Loading an early access save will not reset dropped player backpacks This is not retroactive for any playthrough that has already made progress on 1.0 from an early access save

Fixed some audio volume issues that would cause abrupt music stoppage

Using photo mode no longer scales up creature damage

Mutations on old saves will properly sync to their correct unlock level based 1.0 value changes

Depositing partial stacks into containers works correctly

(opens in new tab) Grounded Grounded is an incredible survival game packed to the brim with epic co-op survival adventures and an expansive open-world for players to explore. The latest patch update makes it all the more awesome. Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Steam (opens in new tab)