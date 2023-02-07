Halo Infinite gets surprise Forge matchmaking playlist filled with community maps
Some of the best community-made Forge maps are now playable in matchmaking.
Since it launched with the Winter Update in late 2022, Halo Infinite's Forge level editing and creation tool has taken the game's community by storm. Fans have been hard at work creating incredible maps, with many asking developer 343 Industries for a matchmaking playlist that features the best of them. Now, that wish has been granted, as an official Community Collection playlist has been added in a surprise update and is now available.
The playlist features the Slayer, Strongholds, Oddball, King of the Hill, CTF, and One Flag CTF Arena modes across a variety of community-made maps, including Perilous, Starboard, Salvation, and Absolution. Perilous is an overgrown UNSC facility that gets players right into the action with a layout that evokes Halo 3's Guardian, while Starboard is a beautifully detailed UNSC-themed reimagination of the classic three-lane map Midship. Salvation is a Banished and Forerunner-themed remake of the popular Halo: Combat Evolved map Damnation, and Absolution is an original stage inspired by the aesthetic of the Delta Halo location from the Halo 2 campaign. You can see images of the maps below.
It's great to see the Halo Infinite devs spotlight some of the best Forge maps that the community has made thus far, although I do wish that a wider variety of levels and alternative game modes were included. Some of the most popular maps made with Forge so far have been ones developed for hilarious and unique minigames, such as the amazing Digletts whack-a-mole mode inspired by Pokemon. Perhaps 343 will create a social playlist for maps and modes like this in the future.
Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox and PC. Despite its issues, it's one of the best Xbox shooters on the market right now for fans of arena-style FPS combat, and since the multiplayer is free-to-play, there's zero barrier to entry. The campaign is fantastic, too, as it features exhilarating gameplay and an excellent story.
