The coolest Halo Infinite Forge creations we've seen so far

Since players were able to get their hands on a work-in-progress version of Halo Infinite's Forge mode from the recent co-op beta build of the game, they've been using its advanced functions to make some incredible creations. Images and videos of everything from beautiful-looking maps to powerful scripted events made using Forge's node-based programming language have sprung up all over social media as talented Forgers continue to show what the level editor is capable of.

We love how creative the Halo community's Forgers have gotten with the mode, and we've had a ton of fun checking out their projects. Here's a list of some of the coolest Forge creations we've seen so far.

A sandbox-themed racetrack

This racetrack map created by Forge YouTuber Ducain23 is called "Sandbox," and it's one of the most creative ones we've ever seen. It transforms the Arena map Bazaar into a sandbox environment with enlarged UNSC Marines visibly playing with dolls, action figures, and plastic army men. This makes it seem like you're a toy driving around a Hot Wheels track, which is an interesting perspective shift. The number of cool little details interspersed throughout the map are awesome, as is the way that the track curves and loops around Bazaar's various structures.

The Battle of Endor

Forger DanBrindleyArt has used Forge to portray one of the most iconic battles from the Star Wars movies: the Battle of Endor. Complete with beautifully detailed AT-ST walkers, foliage that looks straight out of Return of the Jedi, and warm, gorgeous lighting, this map shows just how impressively you can use Halo Infinite's Forge to recreate famous scenes.

Mario Kart bananas

If you ever want to add hazards to your racetrack maps once Forge officially releases, consider using this creation from bissuetox. It's an effective (and hilarious) recreation of the banana powerup from Mario Kart. You can drop it behind your "kart" like you can in Nintendo's famous racing series, and if anyone runs into the crate of bananas, their vehicle will slow down and spin out uncontrollably.

A working ODST drop pod

Incase 343 doesn’t release a battle royale mode, Criptem @darkmaiming created a Halo Infinite Forge script that spawns you in a drop pod!#HaloInfinite #Forge pic.twitter.com/uMZzg8VvwLAugust 18, 2022 See more

This awesome script by @darkmaiming makes the process of respawning in Halo Infinite a whole lot cooler. Instead of just appearing on the map like you normally would, you'll spawn within an ODST drop pod as it falls down to the surface, crashing into the ground and allowing you to enter the battlefield through the pod's opened canopy. We can't wait to see how players use this to create custom roleplaying scenarios like ODSTs landing and raiding a base.

A recreation of Minecraft

Another of DanBrindleyArt's incredible projects is this scarily accurate recreation of a Minecraft village in Forge mode. The scale, shape, and designs of all of the blocks in the map are so close to the actual game that you'd be forgiven for thinking you were looking at regular Minecraft gameplay with a texture pack installed. Our favorite details are the ominous Nether Portal that overlooks the village and the working doors that each of the houses have.

A precision airstrike script

bissuetox is back at it again, this time with a precision airstrike script that allows players to paint an area with the press of a button, which will then be struck with dozens of explosive fusion coils from a fighter prop scripted to fly overhead. This script could be applied to a powerup that players could pick up during gameplay, giving it huge potential as a custom piece of equipment.

Working tower defense systems

Creator Z Mods has created a working tower defense concept in which a large tower hurls explosives at nearby players it detects. This is incredibly exciting, as it means that with some scripts for spawning bots and allowing players to place these towers themselves, it will be entirely possible to play tower defense in Halo Infinite Custom Games. We're also excited to see this concept evolve over time, as we have no doubt that players will come up with additional tower types that attack or affect gameplay in different ways.

A black hole gun

The ability to give weapons custom properties is one of the coolest things about Halo Infinite's Forge, and this black hole gun from Z Mods is one of the coolest (and weirdest) ones we've spotted so far. When you fire it without zooming in, it creates a black hole that sucks in nearby objects. Afterwards, you can fire an alternate projectile by zooming that makes all of the objects reappear and violently crash to the ground.

Playable Call of Duty: Zombies

This simple, but functional version of Call of Duty's Zombies mode was created by bissuetox and features repairable barricades, "zombie" bot spawns, and navmeshes so that the zombies can navigate the map and hunt players down. This proof of concept is very promising and suggests that with the addition of escalating spawns and wall weapons, players will be able to create an advanced Call of Duty: Zombies-style experience using Forge.

P.T. in Halo Infinite

Last but certainly not least is this phenomenal recreation of Hideo Kojima's beloved P.T. horror game demo from Forger Death Templer. Complete with tons of authentic detail and eerie sound effects, this is without a doubt one of the most faithful remakes of P.T. that we've ever seen.

Halo Infinite Forge is simply fantastic

All of the above creations are superb, and if there's one thing that's clear after seeing all of them, it's that Halo Infinite's Forge is one of the most powerful in-game tools that players have ever had to create their own content. We can't wait to see what people make in Forge next, especially since the Halo Infinite Forge beta is right around the corner.

Halo Infinite is available now for Xbox and PC, and it's one of the best Xbox games if you're a fan of arena-style FPS combat. The ambitious open world-style campaign is awesome, too, and with Forge coming out soon, it won't be long before players have plenty of community-created content to enjoy with their friends in multiplayer.