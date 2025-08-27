Hello there, Windows Central community and defenders of freedom everywhere (well, everywhere Super Earth wants to expand/extract oil/etc).



I'm back with another quiz. This time, we're celebrating the recent launch of Arrowhead Game Studios' Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X|S consoles, bringing the PlayStation-published hit to even more players.

In the far future, humanity has taken its place among the stars under the benign, managed democracy leadership of Super Earth. Unfortunately, there are alien monstrosities out there, which is why the Helldivers are here.



These fearless warriors undergo grueling training in order to ensure they're ready to thaw out and fight at a moment's notice, no matter what threats are pursuing totally innocent human colonies.



Initially launching on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC, Helldivers 2 was recently brought to Xbox Series X|S, marking the first time PlayStation Studios has directly published a title on Microsoft's gaming consoles. That means it's the perfect time to test your knowledge!

How many did you get correct? Would you like additional Helldivers 2-themed quizzes in the future? Are you encountering any technical or readability-related issues? Let me know!