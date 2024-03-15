Helldivers 2's infamous crossplay friend request bug may finally get a fix soon

Fans were happy to see that Helldivers 2 supports crossplay between its PC and PS5 players when the game came out last month, but unfortunately, the feature hasn't been working fully in the red-hot PvE co-op shooter for quite some time. That's because right now, there's a bug stopping players from accepting friend requests sent by Helldivers on a different platform, making crossplay with friends impossible.

Thankfully, developer Arrowhead Game Studios has been looking into this issue for the last few weeks — and this morning, it confirmed that it was able to reproduce the bug in testing and that work is ongoing to "determine the root cause and find a solution" in the official Helldivers Discord server.

Here's the full statement from Arrowhead Community & Support Team member Baskinator: "We successfully reproduced the issue preventing crossplay players from accepting friend requests. Our programmers are working to determine the root cause and find a resolution. As soon as we have more info, we'll update you! 🙏"

Once this bug is fixed, fans will be able to reliably use crossplay to play with their friends. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

Hopefully, this means the bug will finally get fixed soon, allowing PC players to play with their friends on PS5 and vice-versa. Helldivers 2's in-game friend code system is very simple and makes taking advantage of crossplay a breeze, so everyone is looking forward to the day when it actually works like it's supposed to.

While crossplay has been functional since launch, it's been limited to matchmaking only because of this problem. That means that PC and PS5 players have been able to play together in quickplay lobbies or while calling for reinforcements with SOS beacons, but not by adding and joining each other directly.

Notably, this update from Arrowhead comes a few days after the studio released a patch for Helldivers 2 that addressed several issues with its high-difficulty gameplay. Changes included reduced Charger and Bile Titan spawn rates, as well as the removal of the Electronic Countermeasures stratagem (the one that scrambled your stratagem codes) and a nerf to Charger head health. The tough-armored Terminid can now be killed with one rocket launcher shot to the head, instantly making the Expendable Anti-Tank and Recoilless Rifle stratagems more viable against the bugs.

Chargers have become much easier to deal with after the health of their head got nerfed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In other news, Helldivers 2 players are fighting to carry out the game's latest Major Order, which is to liberate all four planets in the Umlaut Sector in a week's time. The Major Order expires on the morning of March 19, but three of the worlds have already been freed — in fact, Meridia was liberated as I was writing this. if the community successfully establishes control of Erata Prime as well, it'll be able to activate the Terminid Control System and use Super Earth's deadliest bug spray to keep all four planets infestation-free permanently (though Joel the Game Master may have other plans).

The ongoing war effort has been aided greatly by the arrival of Helldivers 2's Cutting Edge Warbond on Thursday, which added several new energy and arc weapons that've proven to be quite effective against the Terminid hordes. Of these, my favorite so far is the LAS-16 Sickle, an automatic rifle that rapidly fires laser bolts. The new Exosuit mechs we earned last week by kicking the Automatons off of Tien Kwan are good against the bugs, too, as their rockets and streams of heavy machine gun fire generally make quick work of anything you encounter in the field.

Helldivers 2 is available now for $39.99 on both PS5 and PC, and so far, it's one of the best PC games of the year. Notably, the game also supports cross-platform play between PS5 and PC.