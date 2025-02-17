Here's exactly when you can play Avowed on Xbox Game Pass

Avowed has been winning fans in early access, but it's about to become available to all.

The latest big Xbox release, Avowed, has been gaining heaps of praise during its review and early access periods (check out our own four-star Avowed review right here.)

The early access period gained through buying the premium edition of the game, or the upgrade to the premium edition if you're on Game Pass, is almost over. That means general release, and, importantly, the release on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

We now know exactly when Avowed on Xbox Game Pass will go live, so here's when you can start your own exploration of Eora.

When does Avowed go live on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox made a handy map to help you check what time you can play in your part of the world. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed's general release is scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time on February 18. That translates to 1 p.m. on the East Coast, and 6 p.m. in the UK. The map above, handily provided by Xbox, will help you double-check the time zones wherever you are.

This applies to both players who bought the standard edition, and those who will be jumping in through Xbox Game Pass. Avowed will also be available on PC for Game Pass players through both the Xbox app and Battle.net, with the former already having made pre-install available. Cloud saves will transfer across both Xbox and Battle.net, so you don't have to choose one and settle on it.

I'd also make the recommendation that if you haven't already purchased the premium edition upgrade, not to bother. Unless you really want some extra cosmetics, the digital art, and the soundtrack (which you can listen to on Spotify already anyway) it's not worth it. The big draw was the pay-to-play aspect, getting you into the game five days ahead of everyone else.

But that day for everyone else is upon us, and it's going to be glorious.