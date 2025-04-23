Here's how and when to watch The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn and Year 7 showcase

The long awaited next expansion for The Division 2 is almost here, and here's how to get your first proper look.

Division 2 Expansion Screenshot
The Division 2 is sticking with New York City for its second DLC expansion. (Image credit: Ubisoft / Massive Entertainment)

Fans of The Division 2 have been eating well in the years since the game launched, and Ubisoft continues to support it with fresh content while we wait for a sequel.

One such piece of content is the second story DLC, now known to be Battle for Brooklyn. Having been significantly delayed to allow for quality of life work on the game, Battle for Brooklyn is finally on the way, and it's about to have its big, full reveal.

Ubisoft is hosting a showcase stream for Battle for Brooklyn, and will also be dropping the first Year 7 information. Yes, The Division 2 is about to enter Year 7, and it's still going strong.

Here's what you need to know.

When is The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn showcase?

The showcase is set to take place today, April 23, 2025.

It all kicks off at 6 p.m. CEST, which translates to 5 p.m. in the UK, 12 p.m. on the East Coast, and 9 a.m. if you're over on the West Coast.

How to watch The Division 2 Battle for Brooklyn showcase

The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase - YouTube The Division 2: Battle for Brooklyn DLC & Year 7 Showcase - YouTube
The good news is that the showcase will be hosted on YouTube, so you'll be easily able to watch it on just about any device you own.

The stream is already up and the waiting room is open, so you're free to jump in with other fans and chew the fat a little before go time.

Aside from a very small glimpse, the title, and the setting, we don't yet know a great deal about the DLC. Ubisoft recently hosted some creators who focus on The Division 2, but publicly nothing of detail has been said.

We should get more information on release date, and price, after all, unlike other content added to the game since Warlords of New York, this is a full, fresh expansion.

A recent report from Insider Gaming claimed that we can expect to see the DLC launch in May for around $15, and that it's a smaller expansion than Warlords of New York. We'll soon know for sure.

Richard Devine
Richard Devine
Managing Editor - Tech, Reviews

Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine

