GSC Game World, the development team behind STALKER 2 — 2024's popular Xbox and PC sequel to the studio's trilogy of open-world survival-horror shooters from the late 2000s — has collaborated with the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine to warn children and teenagers of the dangers of landmines in the country.

As the studio notes in its blog post, roughly 23% of Ukraine's land is considered "potentially dangerous and requires demining" due to explosives laid during Russia's ongoing invasion. In a separate press release seen by Windows Central, it's explained that the region is "one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world," and that teenagers aged 14-17 are one of the groups most at-risk of mine-related injuries or deaths.

Though United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) data shows that 80% of these teens are capable of identifying potential landmine threats, the age group is also prone to rash, reckless behavior. Thus, by working together to leverage the influence of the STALKER brand, GSC Game World and the SES aim to deliver "education without lecturing, in a format that genuinely resonates."

That education came in the form of a special first-person STALKER 2 cinematic rendered in-engine that depicts Skif, the game's playable protagonist, informing the viewer about the dangers of explosives and what to do if they're seen or suspected to be nearby. You can watch it below, or with this link.

Skif from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 helps State Emergency Service of Ukraine save lives - YouTube Watch On

"Listen up, stalker. This is serious — not a game," Skif says, coming up to a grenade tripwire trap set between the posts of a small soccer net. "See that frag grenade? That's no prop. This is a deadly zone. If you spot one, don't come closer. Not even a step. Turn around and walk away, like from an anomaly."

For the unaware, "anomalies" are bizarre pockets of supernatural energy in STALKER's fictional take on the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone capable of burning, melting, electrocuting, or ripping apart anyone and anything unlucky enough to step into one.

"Explosives are treacherous. You won't spot them right away. One mistake — and it's your last," Skif continues. "Don't touch anything suspicious: wires, boxes, toys. Remember: Don't approach, don't touch. Go back the way you came. Call 101." Dialing this number connects you to Ukraine's fire and rescue services.

The PSA ends with one final warning: "Like real life, The Zone doesn't forgive mistakes. Being brave means being careful."

STALKER 2 developers from GSC Game World holding up the Ukrainian flag at a gaming convention. STALKER 2 itself has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance amid Russia's ongoing invasion. (Image credit: GSC Game World)

Created by a Ukrainian studio and widely considered by many Ukrainians to be culturally significant, the STALKER series stood out as the perfect entertainment franchise for the SES to work with for this project.

Since its inception, STALKER has been seen as a uniquely Ukrainian piece of media, with its atmosphere and concepts drawing heavily from post-Soviet themes and the country's history. Following the start of Russia's war of aggression in 2022, STALKER 2 in particular also became a symbol of Ukrainian resilience and resistance in the face of adversity.

Much of the game was developed amid the perilous dangers of the conflict, with many GSC employees continuing their work as they withstood missile strikes, volunteered to help their communities, and even served in the armed forces on the frontlines. I strongly recommend watching the studio's "War Game" documentary film for a complete understanding of STALKER 2's tumultuous creation.

With all of that in mind, I'm glad STALKER's influence is doing some very real good, here — and I also can't recommend checking it out enough, especially since it's on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox and PC. You also have the option of getting it for $59.99 on these platforms, though it's just $34.69 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys) thanks to a big discount.

Note that it's also coming to PS5 on November 20, 2025, exactly one year after the title's initial launch. If you're on Sony's console and have been disappointed by the game's Xbox console exclusivity, you won't have to wait long until you can finally play it yourself.