I thought Microsoft Flight Simulator was coming to PlayStation, but this just looks like an AI slop rip-off

When I saw that "Flight Simulator 2025" was recently spotted on Sony's PlayStation Store, my initial thought was that it was a leaked indicator of Microsoft's 2024 Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive sim getting a PS5 release. Upon further inspection, though, it's clear that I was very mistaken.

Indeed, while the game's name will naturally draw Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 to mind, Flight Simulator 2025 is in actuality an entirely different project published by a company known as "Grizzly Games Limited." Notably, its PlayStation Store page features an image that looks suspiciously AI-generated (four different AI image detectors I ran it through came to the same conclusion), leading me to try to investigate the studio a bit.

The company's website (thanks for the link, Eurogamer) lists 16 mobile-style games that it was supposedly responsible for, though their box arts are obviously made with AI and none of the Google Play Store links for any of the titles actually lead to a store listing. And while it's no longer possible to get any of them, what little gameplay I could find of the games on YouTube confirmed that they're your average run-of-the-mill shovelware releases.

Flight Simulator 2025 has absolutely nothing to do with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

This alone should steer you clear of Grizzly Games Limited's Flight Simulator, honestly, but in case it hasn't: The company's name and logo has actually been stolen from indie studio GrizzlyGames, a developer known for its relaxing 2017 wingsuit game Superflight and last year's popular tower defense title Thronefall. Eurogamer reached out to the team to ask about the situation, and GrizzlyGames promptly responded — verifying the illegal nature of Grizzly Games Limited's publishing.

"Thanks for contacting us and thank you for bringing awareness to this topic," wrote GrizzlyGames' Paul Schnepf in a reply to Eurogamer. "We're not associated with Grizzly Games Ltd. and they're using both our name and logo illegally."

It's also worth noting that Flight Simulator 2025 might be related to the recently released Flight Simulator 2025 VR game for PSVR2, which has reviewed very poorly with players (look up some gameplay, and it'll be rather obvious why). Notably, that game's cover art is even more obviously AI-generated, and was published by a company called "404 Games Ltd."

It's not to be confused with the popular Italian publisher and similarly named 505 Games, though one has to wonder if the people behind 404 Games Ltd. were hoping you might. A look through its website reveals that it's also published plenty of poorly rated titles with AI imagery attached, though all of its games are still available to buy.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The real GrizzlyGames is perhaps best known for Thronefall, a highly rated tower defense indie from late 2024. (Image credit: GrizzlyGames)

Regardless of whether the two games are connected or not, though, I would avoid Flight Simulator 2025. Even if it actually comes out and has actual gameplay, anything released by a company found stealing another developer's name and logo is very likely to be a scam — and it's not like Grizzly Games Limited's murky publishing history is doing anything to help its image, either.

This whole ordeal is no doubt disappointing for PlayStation fans who were hoping Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was actually coming to PS5, though there is reason to remain hopeful that it might, one day. Microsoft famously brought four Xbox games to PlayStation last year, and we know Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and the recent Age of Empires titles are headed to Sony's platform as well.

Of course, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC for $69.99, though it's on sale for just $51.99 at CDKeys. Alternatively, you can also play it on both systems with Xbox Game Pass.