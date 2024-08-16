"I wish you were a fellow Tarnished, but you're not, so..." WWE wrestler Randy Orton teases Cody Rhodes as he reveals his 600 hours playtime in Elden Ring

What you need to know

Randy Orton is a WWE wrestler, known for his signature RKO move and being a 14-time WWE World Heavyweight champion.

In an episode of Cody Rhodes' podcast series, 'What do you wanna talk about?' Randy revealed he has 600 hours of playtime in Elden Ring.

It's official — Randy 'The Viper' Orton is one of us. No, we have not found commonality in being 6ft5 with abs you could smash a coconut on, but Randy Orton is a gamer and by no means a casual one.



Randy Orton, 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, revealed in the latest episode of 'What do you wanna talk about' to Cody Rhodes that he has an incredible 600 hours in Elden Ring. This guy doesn't mess around. The topic came up as the pair of WWE superstars talked about John Cena's appearance as Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1. Orton mentions that Rhodes himself has been a gamer before, but they haven't been able to catch up on Orton's latest fixation.

"I've got... I almost don't even want to say. Now, keep in mind this came out in February, so it'll be three years since it came out. Also, let me preface this next statement with saying that I was out with spinal fusion surgery, so I had a lot of time on my hands. I've got like 600 hours on the game. Yeah, I love that game. DLC just came out."



Orton was out of the WWE for 18 months for the surgery and recovery, but he's currently killing it on the WWE roster and building up to take on Gunther, current World Heavyweight Champion at Bash at Berlin, the next Premium Live Event for the company.



After some back and forth about how Cody Rhodes doesn't have time for Elden Ring (he's current Undisputed WWE Champion), Randy remarked, "I wish you were a fellow Tarnished, but you're not, so..."



Rhodes retorted, "Tarnished, is that the vernacular?"



Orton stood firm on his love for the FromSoftware title "It's a thing. Brother, I get lost in it. The kids go to sleep, I'll give my wife the iPad and say 'Hey, buy stuff on Amazon' and then I'll just play."



You can watch the full interview with Randy Orton in the YouTube video below.

Gaming, the past time that levels us all

It's always fascinating to me when celebrities reveal their gaming habits, and Orton isn't the only celebrity who has come out as an avid fan of Elden Ring. Elon Musk revealed his infamous build for the game, which my colleague Brendan Lowry took for a test drive in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and actually had fun trying to adapt and overcome. Whoopi Goldberg has recently been presented with a 'Key to Hell' one year after her viral (now deleted) rant about the game not being on her favorite Mac platform.



What I would like to know is, with 600 hours in the game, what Elden Ring build is Randy Orton using? Using weapons and spells that inflict poison damage would fit perfectly with his "Viper" moniker, slowly wearing his enemies down over time, or perhaps he's a fan of the colossal weapons builds that require high strength? Enough guessing, show us your build Randy please!