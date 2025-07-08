WWE 2K25 is getting a new story starring Bray Wyatt that will "get people emotional" — but not for PC or last-gen console players

The Island might finally be getting its first content that fans truly want to experience.

2K looks like its about to swing for the fences with WWE 2K25 if this latest teaser is anything to go by.

In a short clip posted to X, it's fairly clear what the focus is.

Bray Wyatt is coming to The Island.

Every decision has consequences 👀 🔜 #WWE2K25

This is good news, unless you play on PC or last-gen console. The Island mode in WWE 2K25 is exclusive to Xbox Series X, Series S and PS5. Ordinarily I'd say you're not really missing anything, but I think this is a little different.

A report from pro-wrestling publication, Fightful Select, brings word from insiders that adds a little more detail:

"One person we spoke to said this will be one of the first 2K storylines that they think will get people emotional, and elaborated that there is a lot of unused Bray Wyatt content that will be featured."

This news comes after data miners discovered Bray Wyatt files inside the game code, which, in this case, turned out to be accurate. Fightful goes on to say the story will release soon, which based on the tease from 2K we've also had, I'd say is a given.

The story is also reported to be "deep" featuring videos starring current Wyatt Sicks members, Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas.

As is the case with existing story content on The Island, upon completion there will no doubts be some special rewards.

Bray Wyatt's passing was felt right across the pro-wrestling universe, so honestly, I think this one could pull on a few heart strings.

Why can't you play The Island on PC or Xbox One/PS4?

The Island is an interesting concept, but flawed in execution. (Image credit: 2K)

The way WWE 2K25 is set up, this type of content would only ever be added into The Island. It's a concept which I find both interesting, and flawed.

Why can't you play it on PC or last-gen consoles? A couple of reasons came out in an interview with the developers before launch. The first; hackers. The way the in-game currency is set up on The Island, it wouldn't take long before cheaters came in and ruined the experience for everyone else.

The other is performance. Specifically looking at the lower end, since The Island is an open world of sorts, with other real-world players inhabiting the same shared space as you.

I can see where they're coming from on both counts. And also how bad of a job has been done with both.

Performance on The Island on the Xbox Series X is not great, be it purposefully or otherwise. In-ring action is still 60 FPS, but running around The Island certainly doesn't ever seem that high.

The currency model is a mess, too. You need to use Virtual Currency (VC) to upgrade your character's stats, and, you guessed it, paying for it is by far the easiest way to get it. The Island is as pay-to-win as it comes. That is, unless you grind a lot.

But the idea itself isn't awful. The overall story, well, that kind of is, but the premise isn't. In the never-ending cycle of games as a service, The Island does at least give 2K a vehicle to deliver a constant stream of narrative content, mixed with multiplayer action.

Its current incarnation needs to be better, though, if it's going to continue beyond this year's game. But mostly I'm sad right now for the players who can't access the upcoming Bray Wyatt content. Especially if the reports turn out to be true.