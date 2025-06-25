WWE 2K25 gets the WrestleMania 41 arena and its second DLC — but where's the missing celebrity from the first one?

Oh, and a Riyadh arena was added, too, just in time for this man to go there at the weekend.

2K has today released the second of its planned DLC packs for WWE 2K25, and it's bound to have a mixed response. While the monster, Abyss, is a welcome addition, that three of the new characters aren't wrestlers at all is an interesting choice.

What's also interesting is that the new DLC arrives while there's still no word on the last, missing, 'celebrity' character from the first DLC. Folks have paid for it and it's still MIA. So, yeah, the first one is incomplete, but here comes the second.

The new pack is called "Dunk and Destruction" and contains five new characters. It's a weird, unholy mash up of two beasts from WWE's past, and three NBA stars, because why not.

Included are Abyss, The Great Khali, Shaquille O'Neal, Tyrese Halburton, and Jalen Brunson.

OK, Shaq is pretty good. Definitely fits in with the two WWE stars in the pack when it comes to size and power.

Additionally, since there's an NBA theme, we can now use a basketball as an object to, er, hit opponents with, I guess? More fun is that Abyss' signature weapon, Janice, has also made the cut.

The DLC comes alongside patch 1.16 which, among other things, adds two new arenas. The first is the long-awaited Wrestlemania 41 arena, digitally recreating this year's event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

That's still only for folks who sprung for the Bloodline Edition, though, or you can now buy the WrestleMania 41 pack standalone for $9.99.

But fear not, we also get a freebie. Just in time for Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2K has added the Crown Jewel arena from 2024's event also in Riyadh.

Console players also have some new goodies to acquire from The Island, including a robot Cody Rhodes, Firefly Funhouse Alexa Bliss (apparently coming soon), cosmetics, and more. In total, 11 new quests are added as part of chapter 3.

The Dunk and Destruction pack is available standalone for $9.99, or is included as part of the Season Pass or Ringside Pass.

But it's still lingering disappointment that the first DLC still hasn't been completed, nor have the players who paid for it been told what's going on. Previous data mining came up with the three basketball players debuting in DLC 2, along with Travis Scott and KSI.

Personally, I don't care about playing as either of those, and I doubt I'm alone. It's created a bit of a stink, though, with 2K taking money for an incomplete product and then going silent.

Hasn't Travis Scott caused enough issues in WWE this year?