He's got an Iguana! (But not in the game)

After the WWE and AAA put on World's Collide this past weekend, amid the spectacle and the extremely fun matches, something of a viral superstar emerged.

Mr. Iguana. He has an Iguana.

Now, as if it were ever in doubt, you can play as Mr. Iguana in WWE 2K25 on console and PC. It didn't take long.

Additionally, you can also play in a digital version of the World's Collide arena.

Image 1 of 2 The Mr. Iguana community creation in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: Windows Central) The custom World's Collide arena community creation in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: Windows Central)

These aren't official from 2K, it's just the truth that the community works much faster. But since it's also not official, you don't have to pay or go through any painful unlock process.

Simply head over to the Community Creations tab in WWE 2K25 to get your hands on our new green friend and the World's Collide arena. I found them simply by filtering for content uploaded in the last week.

To find them through the search feature, use these hashtags:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Mr. Iguana: mriguana iguanawts25 whatsthestatus

- World's Collide arena: FINCH199 WORLDSCOLLIDE GTE02K

Mr. Iguana is the work of WhatsTheStatus, while the arena I downloaded is via Finch.

I mean, it very much looks the part! (Image credit: Windows Central)

It has to be said as well, Mr. Iguana in the game doesn't have an Iguana. There's only so much that can be done with the tools provided. But he looks the part.

As, it should be said, does the custom World's Collide arena. There are a few in the Community Creations locker, I'm sure they're all good, I simply went for the first one in the list.

To use the custom arena you first have to create a show for it under the "Shows" tab on the main screen. Customize most of it how you want, but make sure to assign this arena to it, and you can put on your very own World's Collide.

I would imagine if they're not already available, it won't be long before some of the other stars from AAA make their way into the Community Creations, either.

If you've found a good El Hijo del Vikingo, Octagon Jr, or any of the others from the weekend's event, drop the details into the comments below!