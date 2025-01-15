Everything you need to know about WWE 2K25 (so far) – Confirmed WWE Superstars' roster, game modes, platforms, and more

On January 7, 2025, the WWE made history as it debuted its flagship wrestling show, Monday Night RAW, on Netflix for the very first time. Over the course of the momentous occasion, WWE also revealed, WWE 2K25, the next title in its long-running 2K wrestling game franchise.

These games allowed players to step into the ring as their favorite wrestlers, become a general manager, or even create their own WWE Superstars to take on all challengers to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Here's everything you need to know about WWE 2K25.

What is WWE 2K25?

What is WWE 2K25? WWE 2K25 is a wrestling fighting game that allows players to experience what its like to be a wrestler or a general manager in the WWE. The latest instalments will have an updated roster, new game modes, and more.

The American Nightmare - Cody Rhodes (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K games are wrestling fighting games that let players experience what its like it to wrestle on WWE’s wrestling programs like RAW and Smackdown, and its various Pay-Per-View events like WrestleMania.

WWE 2K25 is the next major entry in the WWE 2K franchise developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K. At this time, gameplay trailers showcasing how this new title will play haven’t been revealed yet.

However, judging by WWE 2K25's debut screenshots, it is very likely to play similarly to previous entries like WWE 2K24 (which we reviewed last year) but with some “game-changing features” according to its digital store pages.

It’s also been confirmed on WWE 2K25’s digital store pages that more gameplay details will be revealed on January 28, 2025.

What is the gameplay like?

What is the gameplay like? WWE 2K games have a variety of single-player or multiplayer modes where you must battle wrestlers with advanced combos, weapons, and finishing moves to defeat them. These game also involve a mode where you become a General Manager tasked with running WWE's shows like RAW or Smackdown.

Get revenge on Rhea Ripley as Liv Morgan. (Image credit: WWE)

WWE 2K games usually contain a large variety of single-player and multiplayer game modes such as:

‘MyRise’ Career Mode – This is a WWE 2K’s single-player story mode where you play as an iconic WWE Superstar or one you have created through the Create-a-Superstar feature, and battle your way through WWE roster, backstage politics, and heated feuds with rivals to win various WWE titles.

GM Mode – This game mode as you play the role of a general manager for one of WWE’s TV shows like Monday Night RAW or Smackdown. Your goal is to manage your show’s finances, maintain the physical and mental well-being of your wrestlers, and book exciting matches to rake in profits for the WWE.

MyFaction – This is a mode where you form a faction of wrestlers and power their stats by collecting trading cards so you can overpower opponents in wrestling matches.

In addition, WWE 2K games have offline and online multiplayer modes where you can wrestle against real people. It remains to be seen what new modes or updates to existing modes we could get in WWE 2K25.

Rise for Damian Priest. (Image credit: WWE)

The combat system of WWE 2K wrestling games is a methodical one where you must utilize a wide range of combo attacks, grapple holds, high-flying manoeuvres, weapons scattered across the arena, and powerful finishing moves to defeat your opponent.

To win a standard wrestling match, you must pin-fall a downed opponent for 3 seconds or make them tap out with a submission. However, there are other match types with unique win conditions. For example, there’s the ‘I Quit’ match where you must make your opponent say “I quit” by any means necessary, or the ‘Money in the Bank’ match where you must climb a ladder to retrieve a briefcase hanging from the ceiling before your opponents do.

WWE 2K also include tons of other exciting and brutal match types such as the ‘Cage’ match, ‘No disqualification’ match, the ‘Tables, Ladders, & Chairs’ match and the iconic ‘Hell in a Cell’ match.

Which WWE Superstars are confirmed to join WWE 2K25's playable roster

Fight for the Woman's WWE Championship as Bayley (Image credit: WWE)

WWE 2K games usually contain a roster of hundreds playable WWE Superstars and it is likely that WWE 2K25's will be no different. WWE 2K25’s confirmed roster of Superstars so far will include:

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Liv Morgan

Bayley

Damian Priest

The full roster will almost certainly include the majority of the existing main roster, particularly in the upper and mid cards. Players will be eager to see if more recent acquisitions like Penta and the Motor City Machine Guns also make the grade.

What platforms will WWE 2K25 release on?

WWE 2K25 will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

No release date has been confirmed as yet for WWE 2K25. Previous titles like WWE 2K22, WWE 2K23, and WWE2K24 have been released annually in March for the past few years so it is likely possible that WWE 2K25 will be released in March 2025.

Only time will whether or not this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title will continue this annual release schedule or break it by releasing on a different date.