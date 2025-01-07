The WWE reveals WWE 2K25 during Monday Night RAW's Netflix debut for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

WWE, the biggest wrestling promotion in the world just made history as on January 7, 2025, its flagship wrestling program, Monday Night RAW debuted on Netflix live for the first time ever. During this legendary episode, a vignette promo featuring the WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his manager Paul Heyman was shown and revealed WWE 2K25, that a new entry for the WWE 2K videogame franchise, was in the works.

For those unaware, WWE 2K is a long line of wrestling simulation games that began in 2013 with WWE 2K14. These games allowed players to play as their favorite WWE superstars or create their own original WWE Superstars and lay the Smackdown in over-the-top matches offline and online to win glory and WWE Championship Titles.

Image 1 of 4 Embark on the revenge tour as Live Morgan. (Image credit: WWE) Make your enemies go to sleep as CM Punk. (Image credit: 2K) Send enemies flying over the top as Bayley. (Image credit: WWE) Chokeslam the competition to hell as Damian Priest. (Image credit: WWE)

Shortly after WWE 2K25's reveal, digital store pages for the game went live and revealed that it will be released sometime in the future at an unspecified release date on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Gameplay details for WWE 2K25 are scarce at the moment but the digital store pages for the game state that more information will be revealed on January 28, 2025. What we do know at this time is that this upcoming Xbox game and upcoming PC game will have 'game-changing features' and a giant roster with iconic WWE superstars.

The WWE superstars confirmed to appear in WWE 2K25 so far are Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Damian Priest, Live Morgan, and Bayley as seen in WWE 2K25's debut screenshots.

Recently 2K shut down the online servers for WWE 2K23 on January 6, 2025, leaving WWE 2K24 the only WWE game at this time with live online servers for multiplayer. With WWE 2K25's reveal, fans won't have to wait long before having multiple WWE games with live servers to play with so they can whoop each other's backside in high-flying online multiplayer match-ups.

We are entering a Renaissance period for the WWE

Like many children of the 1990s, I grew up watching WWE (back when it was known as the WWF) during its 'Attitude Era' up until the mid-2000s. During that time, I loved watching The Undertaker, Kane, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Rey Mysterio, the late great Eddie Guerrero, and many legendary wrestlers lay the smackdown on each other on RAW, Smackdown and the various Pay-per-view events.

I would also spend hours playing the classic WWF Smackdown games on the PlayStation One and PlayStation 2 with my family and friends to see who was the better virtual WWE Superstar.

I recently got back into watching the WWE in 2024 when I witnessed the current WWE champion, Cody Rhodes finish his story at Wrestlemania 40 in glorious fashion against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and have been hooked ever since.

With my love for the WWE reignited, I think it's time I returned to the virtual wrestling ring and challenged my buddies once more for the WWE Championship title when WWE 2K25 eventually launches on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.