WWE 2K25 occasionally has free stuff you can get, so long as you know the code.

WWE 2K25 is quite a massive game with tons of content, one of which is the MyFaction mode.

This is 2K's take on EA FC's Ultimate Team style mode, where you put together a dream team of top talent, obtained through earning cards, either as rewards or buying packs.

You can unlock a selection of MyFaction cards and rewards just by playing the game, for example, by playing through the MyRise and Showcase modes.

You can also get some free stuff by using a locker code. These are often time-limited, though there are some which stick around for longer. If you're looking for one, you'll find all the currently active codes right here.

Active WWE 2K25 locker codes (June 2025)

Disclaimer WWE 2K25 locker codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as you see them below. They aren't platform specific, either, and can be used on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

CHACHING12500 — 12,500 VC (Expires December 31, 2025)

KNOWURR0LE25 — Elite The Rock persona card and 12,500 VC (No expiry, note in R0LE it's a zero not the letter O)

How to redeem WWE 2K25 locker codes

Redeeming locker codes can get you some neat free stuff. (Image credit: Windows Central)

All locker codes are redeemed from within the game following the steps below.

Open WWE 2K25 on your platform of choice. Navigate to the MyFaction tile on the home screen. Select the locker codes tile. Type in your code and press Enter.

Assuming your code is valid, you'll be supplied with the relevant rewards!

How to get more locker codes for WWE 2K25

Unfortunately, there's no exact schedule for when new locker codes may drop. Recently there were some that were active in celebration of Wrestlemania 41, so it's fair to assume future big events, such as Summerslam, may bring fresh codes.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Generally these codes will be pushed out by the @WWEGames account on X. But if you miss any, we'll be keeping this list up to date with all currently active codes.