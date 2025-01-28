'WWE 2K25' receives a mountain of new gameplay info including new match types, over 300 WWE Superstars, new game modes, and more

Play as one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker, in WWE 2K25

Recently, WWE 2K25 received its first gameplay trailer confirming its release date for Match 14, 2025. After that showing, 2K shortly followed up by releasing a ginormous press release kit on their website revealing what WWE 2K25's gameplay will exactly be like.

This goldmine of information states that WWE 2K25 will include over 300 playable WWE Superstars, new match types like the Underground Match, Bloodline Rules Match, and Intergender matchups, a deep dive into the new 'The Island' mode, and much more.

Here's everything you need to know from this press release.

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty

Roman Reigns battling the traitorous Solo Sikoa. (Image credit: 2K)

First off, WWE 2K25 will feature a new 2K Showcase story mode called 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty. In this mode hosted by Paul "The Wiseman" Heyman, players will be able to relive the storylines of The Bloodline stable and play as various of the Anoa’i family of wrestlers including such stars as Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu, and more.

Players can recreate these stories as they played out on TV or they can deviate from them to create "what if?" dream matches between members of The Bloodline and other WWE Hall of Famers, and potentially trigger some surprise plot twists.

The Island

Join The Bloodline or forge your own destiny on The Island. (Image credit: 2K)

Next, we have full disclosure on what the recently revealed, "The Island" mode is all about. "The Island" is an online game mode where players travel to an island comprised of biomes inspired by WWE themes and iconography. In this mode, players embark on a journey to earn a WWE contract by earning the favor of Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline.

To have a seat at the head of the WWE table, you will need to complete quests, overcome special challenges and events, upgrade your custom-made MySUPERSTAR character with unlockable cosmetics and stat upgrades, and even take on rival players in online matches.

Do note that "The Island" mode is only available for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Over 300 playable characters

Do you have it takes to stand up to the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes? (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 confirms it will have the largest roster of WWE Superstars in a WWE 2K game to date this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title will have 300 playable characters. This roster will include modern-day Superstars and legendary Hall of Famers spanning multiple generations that have made their mark on WWE history across its various shows like RAW, Smackdown, and NXT.

The playable characters that have been confirmed to appear in WWE 2K25 according to this press release include the likes of:

Cody Rhodes

The Undertaker

Rhea Ripley

CM Punk

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

The Rock

Roman Reigns

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Paul Heyman

Sami Zayn

Jacob Fatu

Tama Tonga

Tonga Loa

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper

John Cena

Diamond Dallas Page

Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair

Booker T

Ultimate Warrior

Bayley

Kevin Owens

Trish Stratus, and many, many more.

New Match Types and gameplay improvements

Burn it down as Seth "Freakin" Rollins. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 will feature a ton of new and returning match types. These include, but are not limited to – the Chain Wrestling match, Bloodline Rules Match, Underground Match.

The game will also include various gameplay improvements such as intergender wrestling. That's right, for the first time in WWE 2K history, you can now pit the male and female wrestlers against one another in all of WWE 2K25's game modes and match types.

Additionally, WWE 2K25 will include new gameplay mechanics such as being able to perform dive attacks off ringside barricades. 2K will reveal more information regarding mechanics and match types at a later date.

MyGM Online Multiplayer

Relive Seth Rollins' days as a member of The Shield stable. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K's MyGM mode is back and has been upgraded in WWE 2K25 to include 4-player online multiplayer. For those unaware, MyGM is a game mode where you play as a General Manger of one of WWE's shows like RAW or Smackdown for example. In this mode, you are tasked with drafting the most popular WWE Superstars and booking them in exciting matches that will help your show net the best TV ratings as you compete against rival brands.

MyFACTION is back and revamped

Solo Sikoa leading his own Bloodline team to usurp Roman Reigns (Image credit: 2K)

The collectible, card-battle-based, online game mode, MyFaction is back and has been updated in WWE 2K25 with new methods of play, features, and gameplay content which includes the following:

Faction Wars will feature new node types and 50 new stages.

World Tour shall replace Proving Grounds in WWE 2K25. This will allow players to travel to different locations in a non-linear fashion, while improving replayability through new community events and additional match-type support for live events and online matches.

New themed card packs and goals will roll out on a regular basis throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes.

MyRise returns with more wild adventures

Roman Reigns about to clobber CM Punk with a Superman Punch. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 will also include the fan-favorite, MyRISE, a single-player story mode where players embark on crazy adventures throughout the WWE universe as their very own, custom-made MySUPERSTAR wrestlers. In WWE 2K25's take on MyRise, players will embroiled in dramatic, over-the-top storylines where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other WWE Superstars invade NXT in a scheme to take over the WWE.

Decide your character's fate by choosing special personality choices that will lead to story routes, ally yourself with your favorite WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair, fight in special backstage brawl locales, and complete side quests to unlock rewards like new arenas, characters, objects and more.

WWE 2K25's Universe mode is bringing back Promos

Show 'The Big Dog' who truly owns the 'yard' as The Undertaker. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K's sandbox mode, Universe, will be returning for WWE 2K25 along with the long-awaited comeback of the Promos mechanic. With the addition of new system features multiple promo types, new cutscenes and branching choices, will be able to player to craft intricate and exciting WWE storylines and events like never before.

The Creation Suite

Deliver Samoan Spikes as the late, great, WWE Hall of Famer, Umaga. (Image credit: 2K)

Lastly in this list of gameplay announcements, 2K has confirmed that WWE 2K's Creation Suite will return in WWE 2K25. This is a special feature where players can create their own Superstars, General Managers, referees, arenas, entrances, move-set, championship belts, crowd signs, and much more.

Special editions and pre-order bonuses explained

WWE 2K25 will have a Standard Edition, Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition. (Image credit: 2K)

After explaining what kind of new gameplay features the game will have, 2K closed things out by explaining what content WWE 2K25's Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline Editions will have and their MSRP:

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 will include the base game and Dual-Gen entitlement. It will cost $69.99 and will be available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

Pre-ordering the Standard Edition will grant players access to the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus DLC pack containing five playable wrestlers: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. Pre-ordering a digital copy of WWE 2K25 (Standard Edition) will also net players a digital copy of WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen (base game).

Furthermore, pre-ordering Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 copies of the Standard Edition will reward players with Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross cosmetic masks for The Island mode.

Deadman Edition

The Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25 will cost $99.99 and will launch earlier than the Standard Edition on March 7, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and Steam. The Deadman Edition will include the content and pre-bonuses of the Standard Edition, along with extra content revolving around The Undertaker.

This extra content will include the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which contains Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and the Original Undertaker ('90) as playable characters and Persona Cards. The bonus pack also includes a useable Urn object, an Undertaker '95 cosmetic Mark for The Island (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only), Brother Love as a Manager, and a Season Pass to all post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC.

The Bloodline Edition

The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 will cost $129.99 and will also have an early access launch on March 7, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and Steam. The Bloodline Edition will feature all the content and pre-order bonuses of the Standard and Deadman Editions, along with multiple bonus packs and passes which includes the following:

Ringside Pass – access to the Season Pass and Superstar Mega-Boost.

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack – Rock Nation of Domination as a playable character and a Persona card. (This pack will not be sold separately outside The Bloodline Edition).

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack – Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns as playable characters and Persona Cards. This pack also includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetics for The Island mode (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only), and 32,500 VC (Steam only).

Wrestlemania 41 Pack – a Wrestlemania 41 Arena, two Wrestlemania 41 Main Event Superstars as playable characters and Persona Cards, a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA).

It's never been a better time to be fan of WWE than right now

The OTC | WWE 2K25 Official Announce Trailer | 2K #WWE2K25 - YouTube Watch On

When I saw WWE 2K25 revealed during RAW's Netflix debut, I was itching to get back into wrestling games as got me all nostalgic for the days when I played the WWE Smackdown games on PlayStation 1 and 2 as a kid. But after seeing the debut trailer and reading this gargantuan press release from 2K, WWE 2K25 has quickly shot up my list of most anticipated games of 2025.

An online mode where I get to join The Bloodline? Over 300 playable characters? and a special edition centered around my favorite WWE Superstar of all time, The Undertaker? Sign me up!

I can't wait to get back into the virtual squared circle when the Deadman and The Bloodline Editions of WWE 2K25 launch on Match 7, 2025, and when the Standard Edition launches on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.