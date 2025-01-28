WWE 2K25 has revealed its release date for Xbox and PC, while hinting at a new 'Island' game mode

WWE 2K25 just recently had its release date confirmed during its first gameplay, which was unveiled during an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The game will be released on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Additionally, there will be a 7-day Early Access period starting from March 7, 2025.

However, that's not all that's been revealed as this gameplay trailer shows off more playable wrestlers, hints at a new game mode, and more.

New trailer shows off more WWE Superstars

OFFICIAL REVEAL: Roman Reigns acknowledged as WWE 2K25 cover Superstar - YouTube Watch On

WWE 2K25's first gameplay trailer showcases a ton of playable wrestlers for its roster. Some wrestlers have been in previous WWE 2K titles while others are appearing for the first time in the series. All the WWE Superstars shown in this trailer include:

Roman Reigns (who will be the cover star of WWE 2K25)

Solo Sikoa

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Tama Tanga

Tanga Loa

Umaga

Batista

The Undertaker

Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

All members of The Wyatt Sicks faction (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross).

Additionally, Paul Heyman will return as a manager for the game.

Hints at a game mode and match type

Take a trip to the Island of Relevancy in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

After showing off the new playable wrestlers, the trailer then shows a preview of a new game mode coming to WWE 2K25 called 'The Island'. Not much info is currently known about this game mode other than it will heavily involve Roman Reigns as part of its storyline. Also, this game mode will be only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the WWE 2K25 according to the trailer.

Burn it down at Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. (Image credit: 2K)

The trailer also has more subtle hints at new gameplay features and mechanics. For example, the trailer showed Seth Rollins jumping off a ringside barricade to perform a diving attack which you couldn't do before in previous games, implying that wrestlers will get updated move-sets for this title.

The Underground match type makes its WWE 2K debut. (Image credit: 2K)

The beginning of the trailer also showed a quick shot of a ring without any ring ropes surrounded by other wrestlers. This indicates that WWE 2K25 will include the Underground Match type, a rare match type that plays out like an underground fight club battle rather than a traditional WWE wrestling match.

Special Editions and pre-order bonuses

WWE 2K25's standard edition, 'Deadman' Edition, and 'The Bloodline' Edition (Image credit: 2K)

Lastly, the trailer has revealed info on what special editions and pre-order bonuses WWE 2K25 will have. For starters, WWE 2K25 will have a standard edition, a Deadman Edition, and a 'The Bloodline' Edition. However, there is no concrete information at this time on what kind of exclusive content the Deadman or 'The Bloodline' Edition will have other than the Wyatt Sicks Pack.

Although judging by their cover artwork, it's implied the Deadman Edition will include special content related to The Undertaker, and The Bloodline Edition will content related to Roman Reign's Bloodline faction. Additionally, pre-ordering either the Deadman or 'The Bloodline' Edition will likely net players entry to WWE 2K25's 7-Day Early Access period.

Pre-order bonuses include the Wyatt Sicks pack and a digital copy of WWE 2K24. (Image credit: 2K)

Finally, the trailer reveals that WWE 2K25 will receive some big pre-order bonuses. These bonuses include the Wyatt Sicks pack (which will net players access to all members of the Wyatt Sicks faction) and a free digital copy of the standard edition of WWE 2K24 for the same platform players pre-order WWE 2K25 on.

Cower in fear of The Undertaker as he emerges from the darkness to make enemies rest in peace. (Image credit: 2K)

From new playable wrestlers to a new game mode, there was a lot to unpack from this trailer, especially that amazing pre-order bonus of getting WWE 2K24 as it's a great game (as my colleague Jennifer can attest in her review of WWE 2K24) Yet, this is only a small taste of what's to come as WWE 2K25's digital store pages have stated that more information will be revealed later today on January 28, 2025.

I can't wait to see what other surprises 2K has in store for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title, and what other WWE Superstars will join WWE 2K25's roster when it releases on March 14, 2025.