WWE 2K25 has revealed its release date for Xbox and PC, while hinting at a new 'Island' game mode
WWE 2K25's release date has been confirmed for March 14, 2025, along with early access, more playable WWE Superstars, special editions, pre-order bonuses, and a sneak peek at a new game mode
WWE 2K25 just recently had its release date confirmed during its first gameplay, which was unveiled during an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. The game will be released on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Additionally, there will be a 7-day Early Access period starting from March 7, 2025.
However, that's not all that's been revealed as this gameplay trailer shows off more playable wrestlers, hints at a new game mode, and more.
New trailer shows off more WWE Superstars
WWE 2K25's first gameplay trailer showcases a ton of playable wrestlers for its roster. Some wrestlers have been in previous WWE 2K titles while others are appearing for the first time in the series. All the WWE Superstars shown in this trailer include:
- Roman Reigns (who will be the cover star of WWE 2K25)
- Solo Sikoa
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Tama Tanga
- Tanga Loa
- Umaga
- Batista
- The Undertaker
- Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes
- CM Punk
- All members of The Wyatt Sicks faction (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross).
Additionally, Paul Heyman will return as a manager for the game.
Hints at a game mode and match type
After showing off the new playable wrestlers, the trailer then shows a preview of a new game mode coming to WWE 2K25 called 'The Island'. Not much info is currently known about this game mode other than it will heavily involve Roman Reigns as part of its storyline. Also, this game mode will be only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the WWE 2K25 according to the trailer.
The trailer also has more subtle hints at new gameplay features and mechanics. For example, the trailer showed Seth Rollins jumping off a ringside barricade to perform a diving attack which you couldn't do before in previous games, implying that wrestlers will get updated move-sets for this title.
The beginning of the trailer also showed a quick shot of a ring without any ring ropes surrounded by other wrestlers. This indicates that WWE 2K25 will include the Underground Match type, a rare match type that plays out like an underground fight club battle rather than a traditional WWE wrestling match.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Special Editions and pre-order bonuses
Lastly, the trailer has revealed info on what special editions and pre-order bonuses WWE 2K25 will have. For starters, WWE 2K25 will have a standard edition, a Deadman Edition, and a 'The Bloodline' Edition. However, there is no concrete information at this time on what kind of exclusive content the Deadman or 'The Bloodline' Edition will have other than the Wyatt Sicks Pack.
Although judging by their cover artwork, it's implied the Deadman Edition will include special content related to The Undertaker, and The Bloodline Edition will content related to Roman Reign's Bloodline faction. Additionally, pre-ordering either the Deadman or 'The Bloodline' Edition will likely net players entry to WWE 2K25's 7-Day Early Access period.
Finally, the trailer reveals that WWE 2K25 will receive some big pre-order bonuses. These bonuses include the Wyatt Sicks pack (which will net players access to all members of the Wyatt Sicks faction) and a free digital copy of the standard edition of WWE 2K24 for the same platform players pre-order WWE 2K25 on.
Step into the squared circle to face off with living legends and larger-than-life icons.
From new playable wrestlers to a new game mode, there was a lot to unpack from this trailer, especially that amazing pre-order bonus of getting WWE 2K24 as it's a great game (as my colleague Jennifer can attest in her review of WWE 2K24) Yet, this is only a small taste of what's to come as WWE 2K25's digital store pages have stated that more information will be revealed later today on January 28, 2025.
I can't wait to see what other surprises 2K has in store for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title, and what other WWE Superstars will join WWE 2K25's roster when it releases on March 14, 2025.
WWE 2K25
Face off against legendary Superstars like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, and become the next big WWE Champion in WWE 2K25.
Wishlist at: Steam | Xbox | PlayStation
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!