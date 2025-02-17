WWE 2K25 reveals its full roster of over 300 playable WWE Superstars

WWE 2K25, has just confirmed every single WWE Superstar who will be playable in its massive roster of over 300 characters through an exclusive press reveal by IGN. It has also revealed all the characters who will be non-playable managers who can assist a player during a match.

Here's WWE 2K25's full roster of WWE Superstars to help you see if your favorite wrestler will be making it into the latest upcoming installment of the WWE 2K franchise.

WWE 2K25 Roster - Playable WWE Superstars

This list contains every character that will be playable in WWE 2K25. Most of these characters will be available to play immediately, while others will need to be unlocked by progressing through single-player modes like MyRise and the 2K Showcase, completing challenges in the MyFaction mode, or pre-ordering WWE 2K25 and its Special Editions.

AJ Styles

Akam

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Andre Chase

Andre The Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

B-Fab

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Berto

Bianca Belair

Big E

Blair Davenport

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Bret Hart

British Bulldog

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brooks Jensen

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Bubba Ray Dudley

Cactus Jack

Candice LeRae

Carlito

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

D-Von Dudley

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Dude Love

Duke Hudson

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Eddy Thorpe

Elektra Lopez

Elton Prince

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ethan Page

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Fallon Henley

Finn Balor

George "The Animal" Steele

Gigi Dolin

Giovanni Vinci

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Harley Race

Headshrinker Fatu

Headshrinker Samu

Honky Tonk Man

Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Isla Dawn

Islander Haku

Islander Tama

Ivar

Ivy Nile

IYO SKY

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jayne

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

Jakara Jackson

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

JBL

JD McDonagh

Je'Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kelani Jordan

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kiana James

Kit Wilson

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

LA Knight

Lash Legend

Lex Luger

Lexis King

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Ludwig Kaiser

Luke Gallows

Lyra Valkyria

Mark Coffey

Maryse

Mankind

Maxxine Dupri

Michelle McCool

Michin

Mick Foley

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mosh

Mr. Fuji

Mr. Perfect

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Oba Femi

Omos

Oro Mensah

Otis

Pat McAfee

Pete Dunne

Peter Maivia

Piper Niven

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat

Ridge Holland

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Roddy Piper

Rocky Maivia

Roman Reigns

Rosey

Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Sensational Sherri

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Spears

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sol Ruca

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

Stacy Keibler

Stardust

Stephanie McMahon

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Superstar” Billy Graham

Syxx

Tama Tonga

Tamina

Tatum Paxley

Tegan Nox

Terry Funk

The Fiend

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Miz

The Rock

The Sandman

Thea Hail

Thrasher

Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Valhalla

Wade Barrett

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wild Samoan Afa

Wild Samoan Sika

William Regal

Wolfgang

Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis

Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan

Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy

Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross

Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

WWE 2K25 Roster - Non-playable Managers

This list contains every WWE Superstar that will be a non-playable Manager. Like the playable wrestlers, some Managers will be available right out of the gate, while others will need to be unlocked in the various game mode or purchasing special editions of the game.

Ava

Adam Pearce

Afa

Armando Alejandro Estrada

Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Brother Love

Captain Lou Albano

Cathy Kelley

Jimmy Hart

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Nick Aldis

Paul Bearer

Paul Ellering

Paul Heyman

Stephanie McMahon

Theodore Long

This is without a doubt, the biggest roster a WWE videogame has ever had.

As you can see, WWE 2K25's roster is absolutely gigantic. It's stacked with WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, Mankind, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, The Dudley Boyz while including modern day fan-favorites like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and so much more.

WWE 2K25 will also be including variants of WWE Superstars on their past gimmicks. For example, this game will feature Hunter Hearst Helmsley, who is Triple H's original, aristocratic persona from the mid-1990s before he evolved into the Cerebral Assassin who would go on to become a legend during the Attitude Era of the WWE.

With this monumental roster on top of a mountain of new and expanded gameplay features, the long-awaited return of intergender matches, and an ambitious online hub mode called for next-gen platforms only called 'The Island', WWE 2K25 is shaping up to be one of the biggest, content-rich titles in the series.

WWE video games fans better keep an eye on this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title because this game has a chance at being one of the best Xbox Games / Best PC games of 2025 if it delivers the goods when it launches on March 14, 2025.

WWE 2K25, the latest and most ambitious installment in the WWE 2K franchise, is set to launch on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Ordering the Deadman or The Bloodline Editions will grant players 7-days Early Access on March 7, 2025.