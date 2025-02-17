WWE 2K25 reveals its full roster of over 300 playable WWE Superstars
WWE 2K25 has unveiled who will join its playable roster of 300+ characters, and it is stacked with WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, to modern-day icons like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.
WWE 2K25, has just confirmed every single WWE Superstar who will be playable in its massive roster of over 300 characters through an exclusive press reveal by IGN. It has also revealed all the characters who will be non-playable managers who can assist a player during a match.
Here's WWE 2K25's full roster of WWE Superstars to help you see if your favorite wrestler will be making it into the latest upcoming installment of the WWE 2K franchise.
WWE 2K25 Roster - Playable WWE Superstars
This list contains every character that will be playable in WWE 2K25. Most of these characters will be available to play immediately, while others will need to be unlocked by progressing through single-player modes like MyRise and the 2K Showcase, completing challenges in the MyFaction mode, or pre-ordering WWE 2K25 and its Special Editions.
- AJ Styles
- Akam
- Akira Tozawa
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Alundra Blayze
- Andrade
- Andre Chase
- Andre The Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Ashante "Thee" Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- B-Fab
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Berto
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Blair Davenport
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Braun Strowman
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brooks Jensen
- Bruno Sammartino
- Brutus Creed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Cactus Jack
- Candice LeRae
- Carlito
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Charlie Dempsey
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- D-Von Dudley
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Dude Love
- Duke Hudson
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eddy Thorpe
- Elektra Lopez
- Elton Prince
- Eric Bischoff
- Erik
- Ethan Page
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- Fallon Henley
- Finn Balor
- George "The Animal" Steele
- Gigi Dolin
- Giovanni Vinci
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Harley Race
- Headshrinker Fatu
- Headshrinker Samu
- Honky Tonk Man
- Hollywood Hulk Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Ilja Dragunov
- Indi Hartwell
- Isla Dawn
- Islander Haku
- Islander Tama
- Ivar
- Ivy Nile
- IYO SKY
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jayne
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Jakara Jackson
- Jake "The Snake" Roberts
- JBL
- JD McDonagh
- Je'Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kiana James
- Kit Wilson
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- LA Knight
- Lash Legend
- Lex Luger
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Luke Gallows
- Lyra Valkyria
- Mark Coffey
- Maryse
- Mankind
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michelle McCool
- Michin
- Mick Foley
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Montez Ford
- Mosh
- Mr. Fuji
- Mr. Perfect
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Oba Femi
- Omos
- Oro Mensah
- Otis
- Pat McAfee
- Pete Dunne
- Peter Maivia
- Piper Niven
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Razor Ramon
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rezar
- Rhea Ripley
- Rick Rude
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
- Ridge Holland
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Roddy Piper
- Rocky Maivia
- Roman Reigns
- Rosey
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Sensational Sherri
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Sonya Deville
- Stacy Keibler
- Stardust
- Stephanie McMahon
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- “Superstar” Billy Graham
- Syxx
- Tama Tonga
- Tamina
- Tatum Paxley
- Tegan Nox
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend
- The Great Muta
- The Hurricane
- The Iron Sheik
- The Miz
- The Rock
- The Sandman
- Thea Hail
- Thrasher
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Vader
- Valhalla
- Wade Barrett
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Wild Samoan Afa
- Wild Samoan Sika
- William Regal
- Wolfgang
- Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis
- Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan
- Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy
- Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross
- Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Yokozuna
- Zelina Vega
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K25 Roster - Non-playable Managers
This list contains every WWE Superstar that will be a non-playable Manager. Like the playable wrestlers, some Managers will be available right out of the gate, while others will need to be unlocked in the various game mode or purchasing special editions of the game.
- Ava
- Adam Pearce
- Afa
- Armando Alejandro Estrada
- Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
- Brother Love
- Captain Lou Albano
- Cathy Kelley
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Ellering
- Paul Heyman
- Stephanie McMahon
- Theodore Long
This is without a doubt, the biggest roster a WWE videogame has ever had.
As you can see, WWE 2K25's roster is absolutely gigantic. It's stacked with WWE Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, Mankind, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, The Dudley Boyz while including modern day fan-favorites like CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and so much more.
WWE 2K25 will also be including variants of WWE Superstars on their past gimmicks. For example, this game will feature Hunter Hearst Helmsley, who is Triple H's original, aristocratic persona from the mid-1990s before he evolved into the Cerebral Assassin who would go on to become a legend during the Attitude Era of the WWE.
With this monumental roster on top of a mountain of new and expanded gameplay features, the long-awaited return of intergender matches, and an ambitious online hub mode called for next-gen platforms only called 'The Island', WWE 2K25 is shaping up to be one of the biggest, content-rich titles in the series.
WWE video games fans better keep an eye on this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title because this game has a chance at being one of the best Xbox Games / Best PC games of 2025 if it delivers the goods when it launches on March 14, 2025.
WWE 2K25, the latest and most ambitious installment in the WWE 2K franchise, is set to launch on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Ordering the Deadman or The Bloodline Editions will grant players 7-days Early Access on March 7, 2025.
WWE 2K25
A new prosperous era of WWE videogames shall rise in WWE 2K25. Play as one out of 300 WWE superstars, face off against opponents in action-packed single-player and multiplayer modes, and earn the favor of Roman Reigns in the next-gen exclusive, The Island mode.
Xbox version: Microsoft Store | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart
PlayStation: PSN store | Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart
PC: Steam | GreenManGaming
