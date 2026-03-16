Our undisputed best overall Xbox gaming headset is on sale for Best Buy Tech Fest — it's got a near-immortal battery and impeccable sound quality
Deals
By Alexander Cope published
Best Buy Tech Fest has an exclusive 25% discount on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3), making it more affordable for Xbox and PC players looking to take their game's sound design to the next level
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This week is a great time for gaming accessory hunters as Best Buy's Tech Fest event has discounted several of our favorite Xbox and PC peripherals.
One such lucky gadget is the Turtle Beach Stealth (Gen 3). This bad boy is currently our favorite Xbox Gaming headset of all time for its rich audio levels and gargantuan battery life, and it's now on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $199.99
Immaculate Soundscape 🎧
Save 25% ($50)