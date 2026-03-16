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The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) next to to its package box

This week is a great time for gaming accessory hunters as Best Buy's Tech Fest event has discounted several of our favorite Xbox and PC peripherals.

One such lucky gadget is the Turtle Beach Stealth (Gen 3). This bad boy is currently our favorite Xbox Gaming headset of all time for its rich audio levels and gargantuan battery life, and it's now on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy.