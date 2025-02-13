WWE 2K25's The Island Mode gameplay has been revealed by 2K and WWE's Paul Heyman

WWE 2K25 recently received a new gameplay trailer that demonstrates the game's new The Island mode feature that will only be playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions. Shortly after the trailer's release, 2K released a gameplay deep dive on its website that explains how The Island mode will function and what players can expect to experience there.

Here is everything you need to about WWE 2K25's The Island mode.

Welcome To The Island | Official WWE 2K25 Reveal Trailer | 2K - YouTube Watch On

According to 2K's press kit and gameplay trailer (narrated by the legendary founder of ECW and WWE Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman), WWE 2K25's The Island mode is essentially an online theme park (with online servers that can support up to 50 players at a time) filled with WWE-inspired attractions where players can take on each other in wrestling matches and take part in quests to impress The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Explore The Island's districts

Chill out playing video games with friends and rivals at The Arcade of Tomorrow. (Image credit: 2K)

How The Island works is that you begin the mode by creating a custom-made MySUPERSTAR avatar. You can customize everything about your MySUPERSTAR from their physique, stats, gender, background, move-set Archetype, and much more.

Once your MySUPERSTAR is made, you will then set off to explore The Island and its four WWE-themed Districts that offer plenty of activities and quests to complete in the hopes of earning Roman Reigns' favor. These districts include:

Hero HQ : A superhero-themed district that pays homage to the greatest heroes in WWE history. However, it's constantly under attack by WWE villains who seek to gain a special within the Hero HQ so they can take over The Island.

: A superhero-themed district that pays homage to the greatest heroes in WWE history. However, it's constantly under attack by WWE villains who seek to gain a special within the Hero HQ so they can take over The Island. The Arcade of Tomorrow : A cyberpunk-esque district that celebrates technology and pop culture, where people can chill out to play arcade games or eat food.

: A cyberpunk-esque district that celebrates technology and pop culture, where people can chill out to play arcade games or eat food. The Temple of the Ancestors : An ancient district that pays tributes to Lucha libre culture and the iconic Lucha wrestlers that helped shape it into what it is today.

: An ancient district that pays tributes to Lucha libre culture and the iconic Lucha wrestlers that helped shape it into what it is today. The Deadlands: a supernatural district filled with haunting chapels, graveyards, and dark specters that go bump in the night.

Compete in matches and quests to upgrade your character's looks and skills

Outfit your MySUPERSTAR with the latest Seth Rollins style drip in The Island mode. (Image credit: 2K)

As you tour these districts, challenge other players online, and complete quests, you will be able to unlock all kinds of cosmetic outfits to shape your MySUPERSTAR's looks and upgrade their abilities.

XP & VC : Winning wrestling matches and completing quests will yield XP and VC. XP is used to increase your MySUPERSTAR's level, while VC is used to buy upgrades.

: Winning wrestling matches and completing quests will yield XP and VC. XP is used to increase your MySUPERSTAR's level, while VC is used to buy upgrades. Badges : Badges are special items you can through The Island that will provide your MySUPERSTAR with boosts to their stats and abilities.

: Badges are special items you can through The Island that will provide your MySUPERSTAR with boosts to their stats and abilities. Rank System: Competing and winning PvP matches will earn you Rank Points that will boost your online rankings, starting from Bronze and working up to Silver, Gold, Platinum, and finally Diamond. However, if you lose a match, you will lose Rank Points and be moved down the rankings.

Purchasing cosmetic gear for your character can be in various shops found all over The Island which include the following brands:

Chalk Line

DSYF

Free & Easy

iSlide

Jordan

MSCHF

Nike

Puma

StayCool NYC

Tuff Crowd

WWE Shop - A Fanatics Experience

What's cool is that once you buy or unlock a cosmetic item in The Island mode, you will be able to use it as a customization part in the main game while making Create-A-Superstar (CAS for short) characters.

Embark on a long journey to earn a seat at The Bloodline's table

Ladies and gentlemen, meet The Bloodline's wiseman, Paul Heyman. (Image credit: 2K)

As mentioned, WWE 2K25's The Island mode is primarily about impressing the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, by completing quests. These won't be easy to complete, as they will involve testing your wrestling skills to the limit in challenging PvE content.

You can find these quests handed out by WWE Superstars scattered across The Island, and they're all a part of an epic, ongoing single-player storyline over five playable chapters. Progressing through these chapters will reveal lore about The Island's history and what challenges you will need to overcome for Roman Reigns to acknowledge you.

However, it's important to note that all chapters won't be available to play immediately. Only Chapter 1 of The Island's single-player storyline will be available when WWE 2K25 launches, while the other four chapters will be added in post-launch updates for free.

I can't wait to explore the The Island and become the ultimate WWE Superstar

The OTC | WWE 2K25 Official Announce Trailer | 2K #WWE2K25 - YouTube Watch On

While it is unfortunate that this mode will be playable on next-gen systems, The Island is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most ambitious additions 2K has ever made in the WWE 2K game. And that's without mentioning the mountain of other gameplay features WWE 2K25 is bringing, like having a roster of 300 playable WWE Superstars, Intergender matches, new match types, and more.

With such stacked gameplay features, I've picked the perfect time to get back into wrestling games because this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title has the potential to be one of the best Xbox Games / Best PC games of 2025.

WWE 2K25, the latest and most ambitious installment in the WWE 2K franchise, is set to launch on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Ordering the Deadman or The Bloodline Editions will grant players 7-days Early Access on March 7, 2025.