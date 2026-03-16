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The Xbox PC app has finally received one of my long-requested features, and one that Steam has offered for years. Users can now manually add their own games or apps to the Xbox App, meaning you can launch almost* anything directly from the Xbox interface.

As someone who recently built a new PC, I don’t currently have enough installed to fully show what this feature can do. Even so, it is great to see it finally arrive.

So let’s go over how it works.

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Adding non-Xbox games to the Xbox PC app

Screenshot of adding any app to xbox app on PC (Image credit: Windows Central)

As first spotted by PureXbox, at least as far as I can tell, the Xbox PC app has been updated over the past few days with the ability to add any app to the Library section.

You can browse your files and add any .exe file, which means it is not quite as extensive as Steam’s feature that lets you add almost anything and is often used to launch ROMs through emulators, but this new addition is definitely a step in the right direction. With how it works now cleared up, let's go over how you actually add apps to the Xbox App.

Adding Affinity to the Xbox App (Image credit: Windows Central)

Open the Xbox App on PC. Go to the “My Library” section. Look for the small “+” icon in the top right corner. Click the “+” icon. Choose from the suggested apps, or select the option to browse your files manually.

As an example, I added Affinity, a great free alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

Once added, the software launches directly from your Library section inside the Xbox App. I even added Steam, which could be particularly useful on devices like the Xbox Ally X.