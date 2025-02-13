WWE 2K25 preorder bonuses explained for special editions and where to buy them

The launch of WWE 2K25, the latest installment in 2K's long-running WWE 2K series, is right around the corner and aims to be the biggest title to date. It will feature over 300 playable characters, a multitude of new match types (including Intergender matches) and game modes, expanded single-player content, and more.

Preorders for WWE 2K25 have gone live and there are multiple editions of the game, complete with preorder bonuses to choose from. If you're stuck wondering which edition to buy before the game releases on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, then don't fret because we have prepared a guide to help you out.

This guide will fill you in on the content of each edition of WWE 2K25, its preorder bonuses, how much they cost, and where you can buy them.

WWE 2K25 – Preorder bonuses

Preordering WWE 2K25 will net you access to all members of the Wyatt Sicks (Image credit: 2K)

Preordering any version of WWE 2K25 will grant players a free digital copy of WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen (base game only) and the Wyatt Sicks Pack, which allow access to five playable wrestlers: Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

Those who preorder the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of WWE 2K25 will get Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross masks to wear in the game's next-gen only 'The Island' mode.

WWE 2K25 – Preorder Special Editions

WWE 2K25's Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline Editions (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 will come in three editions: Standard, Deadman, and The Bloodline editions. Here's what each Edition contains and how much they cost:

WWE 2K25 - Standard Edition

The WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. (Image credit: 2K)

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 will only contain the base game and cross-gen entitlement. It will have an MSRP of $69.99 and will be available for purchase on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.

WWE 2K25 - Deadman Edition

The Undertaker slowly making his way to the ring. (Image credit: 2K)

The Deadman Edition of WWE 2K25 will have an MSRP of $99.99 and contain all of the content from the Standard Edition.

In addition, this edition will come with 7-Days Early Access and a bonus DLC pack called the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, which will contain the following items:

Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker playable character.

Original Undertaker ('90) playable character.

A useable Urn object,

An Undertaker '95 cosmetic mask that can only be used in 'The Island' Mode.

Brother Love as a Manager.

and a Season Pass to all post-launch DLC character packs.

15,000 VC currency.

WWE 2K25 - The Bloodline Edition

Roman Reigns about to Superman Punch Solo Sikoa's lights out. (Image credit: 2K)

The Bloodline Edition of WWE 2K25 will have an MSRP of $129.99 and contain all of the content from the Standard and Deadman Editions.

Furthermore, The Bloodline Edition will have 7-Days Early Access and multiple DLC packs:

Ringside Pass – access to the Season Pass and Superstar Mega-Boost.

The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which contains the Rock 'Nation of Domination' as a playable character and a Persona card. (Do note that this DLC pack will not be sold separately outside of The Bloodline Edition).

The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which contains Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns as playable characters and Persona Cards. This pack also includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items can that only be used in 'The Island' Mode, and 32,500 VC for the Steam version only.

The Wrestlemania 41 Pack, which contains the Wrestlemania 41 Arena, two Wrestlemania 41 Main Event Superstars as playable characters and Persona Cards, and a new Superstar Persona Card (whose name is yet to be announced).

Which version of WWE 2K25 should I buy? That ultimately depends on your personal preference. If you just want the base game and don't care for extra DLC content, then the Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 is for you. If you want 7-Days early access, the Season Pass access to future DLC packs and happen to be a die-hard fan of The Undertaker, then grab the Deadman Edition. Lastly, if you want 7-Days early access, every piece of DLC content for WWE 2K25, and happen to be a fan of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and all members of The Bloodline faction, then opt for The Bloodline Edition.

WWE 2K25 is set to release on March 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. If you order the Deadman or The Bloodline Editions, you can get 7-days Early Access to the game on March 7, 2025.

WWE 2K25 is quickly shaping up to be one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox titles / upcoming PC titles of 2025, so keep a close eye on it if you are a fan of wrestling games or fighting games.