Elden Ring DLC: All Revered Spirit Ash locations and where to find them in Shadow of the Erdtree

A Revered Spirit Ash. These are must-have items if you plan to use Spirit Ashes in the DLC.

There are tons of valuable items and materials to find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, but two of the most important ones to track down are Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes. Both of these upgrade materials allow you to get special Shadow Realm Blessings, which are essentially a new way to "level up" while in the Land of Shadow; Scadutree Fragments increase the damage you deal and reduce the damage you take in the expansion's zones, while Revered Spirit Ashes give that same benefit to your Spirit Ashes as well as Torrent, your spectral steed. This guide focuses on the latter.

There are plenty of Revered Spirit Ashes scattered throughout the DLC, with some found within its large Legacy Dungeons and others sprinkled throughout open areas in the Land of Shadow's regions. This guide serves as a documentation of where you can find each Revered Spirit Ash in Shadow of the Erdtree, complete with marked map locations and detailed descriptions to help you find them. I've also added a section explaining what to look for when searching for Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

Disclaimer Note that while there are no story or boss fight spoilers at all in this article, I do mention open world region, point of interest, and Legacy Dungeon names (and some details on how to get to these, if relevant) since it would be difficult to explain where Revered Spirit Ashes are without this information. Therefore, you may want to stop reading after the section on what to look for if you want a blind playthrough experience.

Elden Ring DLC: How to find Revered Spirit Ashes

Revered Spirit Ashes are often found near large corpses or statues. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Revered Spirit Ashes can be found all over the Land of Shadow, but in terms of where they're found and what they're often close to, there are some consistent patterns to keep in mind as you're adventuring through the DLC.

All Revered Spirit Ashes are considered rare items, and have a purple glow in the environment. Not all purple items are Revered Spirit Ashes — some are Scadutree Fragments, special weapons or armors, talismans, or hard-to-find crafting materials — but all Revered Spirit Ashes appear as purple items. Make picking these up a priority.

The vast majority of Revered Spirit Ashes can be found near statues, on hornsent corpses, or close to the remains of large beasts. Keep a close eye out for these as you explore; note that Marika statues, in particular, often have Scadutree Fragments in front of them.

Some Revered Spirit Ashes also drop from Shadow Undead carrying a sparkling pot. When slain, these enemies almost always give either a Scadutree Fragment or a Revered Spirit Ash. Make sure you kill them quickly once they've seen you, as they'll teleport away a few seconds after (you can rest at a Site of Grace to reset them). Note that they only drop these items once, so you can't farm them.

Gravesite Plain Revered Spirit Ash locations

The red markers and numbers show where you'll find all the Revered Spirit Ashes in the Graveyard Plain area, and also where Belurat, Tower Settlement — which has four — is located. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are nine Revered Spirit Ashes to find in Shadow of the Erdtree's opening Gravesite Plain region, with five of them located within the Belurat, Tower Settlement Legacy Dungeon. Here's where they are:

1. One is found east of the Scorched Ruins on a cliff edge overlooking the Church of Consolation. It's northeast of the first Gravesite Plain Site of Grace you started the DLC at.

2. Another is located on the east side of the Abandoned Ailing Village found in the northern part of Gravesite Plain.

3. A third Revered Spirit Ash is found on a corpse atop a stone platform southeast of the Cliffside Terminus Site of Grace. A small road southeast of Belurat, Tower Settlement leads to this hidden plateau.

4. There are five Revered Spirit Ashes in the Belurat, Tower Settlement Legacy Dungeon. They're listed below:

Two can be found on a pedestal held by a mummified Omen soon after passing through the dungeon's entrance.

One drops from a Shadow Undead carrying a sparkling pot next to a large stone bridge. Watch out for the nearby Hornsent Knight.

One sits next to a large tree towards the top of the dungeon, just before the stairs that lead to the Divine Beast Dancing Lion final boss.

One can be found directly after the final boss by taking the elevator you get access to.

5. There's a Revered Spirit Ash just before the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace. The route to get to this part of the Gravesite Plains is found south of Castle Ensis, down the sloped path near all the fighting enemies.

Scadu Altus Revered Spirit Ash locations

Use the above markers and numbers to find the Revered Spirit Ashes in the Scadu Altus region, as well as its Legacy Dungeon where a few more are. (Image credit: Windows Central)

A handful of Revered Spirit Ashes come from the Scadu Altus part of the map, several of which are found in its Shadow Keep Legacy Dungeon. Here are their locations:

1. The first Revered Spirit Ash can be found at the northern end of a wide ditch that runs through the Bonny Village in the southern portion of Scadu Altus. The path to get to Bonny Village is to the west of it, within the Moorth Ruins.

2. There's also one just south of the Temple Town Ruins in western Scadu Altus, which are a bit tricky to reach. You can get there by first going through a hidden cave northeast of the Moorth Ruins, then traveling through the canyon it leads to.

3. A few Revered Spirit Ashes are located in the Shadow Keep, the colossal Legacy Dungeon in northern Scadu Altus. Specifically, there are two:

One is on top of the large calcified beast in front of the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace. It requires some creative jumping onto and between the various props in the room.

There's another on top of another calcified beast that you can jump onto while on the Shadow Keep's seventh floor. The spot you can reach it from is close to the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace.

Ancient Ruins of Rauh Revered Spirit Ash locations

The above map shows where the Revered Spirit Ashes in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh are, along with where its Legacy Dungeon that houses several of them is. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Most of the Revered Spirit Ashes in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh are located within its Legacy Dungeon, Enir-Ilim. However, a couple of them are found in the sprawling path through the ruins that lead up to it. They can be found in the following places:

1. A Revered Spirit Ash is dropped by a Shadow Undead pot carrier just inside the first ruin found after the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace.

2. Another is located under a huge pavilion that's easy to spot once you get through the ruins in front of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace. Be warned, however, that there are two Hornsent Knights nearby; fighting them both is extremely difficult, so try and stealth past or take them on one at a time.

3. The rest of the Revered Spirit Ashes in this area are in the Enir-Ilim Legacy Dungeon. Here's where to find them once you reach it:

One drops from the colossal horned monk enemy that patrols the area just after the First Rise Site of Grace.

Another is found by first heading down the stairs east of where the giant horned monk was, walking around the base of the large tree, and going inside the room there. You could also drop down from the bridge you crossed to get to the monk.

There's a third Revered Spirit Ash past the first rooftop section after the Spiral Rise Site of Grace, in the room next to where a gargoyle bird drops down to attack you. It's found just before the stairs that lead to the second rooftop section, Divine Beast Warrior, and the higher parts of the dungeon's central tower.

There are all the Revered Spirit Ashes I've found so far, but there are likely more. Now that the DLC is out for everyone, I'll be sure to frequently update this article with newly discovered locations.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here, and it makes one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time even better. It's out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC for $39.99.