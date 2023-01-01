Elden Ring: List of Smithing Stone and Bell Bearing locations to upgrade weapons

Like most of FromSoftware’s videogames, Elden Ring is an extremely challenging title that punishes players for even the slightest mistakes. With its bestiary of unstoppable bosses, beautiful locales populated by hordes of relentless monsters, and dungeons laden with diabolical death traps at every corner, it’s enough to make any newcomer feel at a loss on how to beat it. Fortunately, it is possible to overcome the odds and the first step towards that goal is upgrading your weapons.

In Elden Ring, there are special materials called Smithing Stones that allow players to reforge their weapons into more powerful instruments of war by handing them off to blacksmiths. And there are literally hundreds upon hundreds of Smithing Stones scattered across the Lands Between for you to collect and improve your gear with. With so many to find, we have put together a list of all the Smithing Stones discovered in Elden Ring in order to help you become the next Elden Lord.

Elden Ring: Common Smithing Stone locales

Smithing Stones can be a grueling task to find, especially when you first begin your journey in the Lands Between. Thankfully, there are plenty of locales that are most likely to have Smithing Stones within them. For example, there are mini-dungeons labeled "tunnels" (like the "Limgrave Tunnel" for example) where you can find several Smithing Stones trapped inside orange or silver crystals strewn about the dungeon's walls. And the farther you explore outside of Limgrave, the more advanced Smithing Stones you will discover.

Caves and mines aren't the only places where you will find Smithing Stones. You can find them anywhere on the open world, in treasure chests, or even as loot drops from enemies and bosses. However, if you want a guaranteed supply of Smithing Stones, you can purchase them from the Twin Maiden Husks NPC located in the Roundtable Hold hub area. However, these merchants will only sell the stones once you have given them special key items called Bell Bearings. These exceptionally rare key items are usually held by mini-bosses or contained in chests found in the game's more difficult dungeons.

Elden Ring: Full list of Smithing Stone and Bell Bearing locations

If you're struggling to find the exact location of a Smithing Stone to upgrade your weapons with or a Bell Bearing, then fear no more. Here is the full list of every Smithing Stone and Smithing Bell Bearing that has been uncovered so far.

Smithing Stone [1]

To unlock Smithing Stones [1] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [1]. To acquire this item, you must defeat the Crystalian boss in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, located in Liurnia of the Lakes. Once you give it the Twin Maidens Husk, they will sell Smithing Stones [1] for 200 runes.

Smithing Stones [1] are a rare drop from the miniature gargoyle-esque enemies found at Limgrave: Murkwater Catacombs.

A Smithing Stone [1] is found at the Smithing Table located in the ruins of Limgrave: Church of Elleh, right next to its Site of Grace.

In the upper right corner of Limgrave, there is a location called Limgrave Gatefront where a Smithing Stone [1] can be found on a corpse hanging off a cliff next to some ruins. Be warned, an ogre will suddenly appear and attack you if you get close it.

Once you reach the Gatefront Ruins at Limgrave, walk up the path through the gate until you reach a point where no cliffs on either side of you. Go right and then look to your left until you see a circle of dead enemies in a field, surrounding a dead body sitting on a chair in the middle. A Smithing Stone [1] is found on one of these dead bodies.

At the Liftside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, leave the Site of Grace room, enter the courtyard and head right to find a dead body containing a Smithing Stone [1], hanging off an edge.

At the Liftside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, leave the Site of Grace, head up the stairs towards the Stormhawks. Go through the alleyway until you reach an opening along the right wall where a woman is inside. A Smithing Stone [1] is located in the corner of this room.

At the Liftside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, move towards the courtyard, then follow the path upstairs. Get past the barricades then grab the attention of a nearby Giant. Lure this Giant back to the courtyard and bait it into destroying the statue there. The statue will then drop a bunch of Smithing Stones [1].

At the Gateside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, exit the chamber towards the castle and go up the first flight of stairs on the left. You will then find a Smithing Stone [1] located in the back of the landing.

A Smithing Stone [1] is found on a dead body just outside Limgrave: Artist's Shack.

Lots of Smithing Stones [1] can be found in Limgrave: Limgrave Tunnels. They are in yellow ore deposits along the walls and a tunnel filled with rats.

In Limgrave: Highroad Cave, a Smithing Stone [1] is found on a dead body, located in a large cave filled with bats.

The Raya Lucarian Soldiers located south of South Raya Lucaria Gate drop Smithing Stones [1] upon death.

To the south of Waypoint Ruins, there is an open grave containing three Smithing Stones [1].

Smithing Stones [1] are a loot drop from the regular Soldiers

Smithing Stones [1] are a loot drop from the Godrick Soldiers.

Smithing Stones [1] are a loot drop from Imps.

Smithing Stones [1] are a loot drop from Miner enemies found in the Limgrave Tunnel.

Eight Smithing Stones [1] can be found in the Limgrave Tunnel inside yellow crystals.

Two Smithing Stones [1] are found on a corpse at the Saintsbridge in Stormhill.

In Stormhill, there is an open field with Trolls wondering around with a half-buried statue nearby. This statue contains a Smithing Stone [1] and the only way to obtain it is by luring the Troll into breaking the statue.

A Smithing Stone [1] can be found amongst the flooded gravestones nearby Summonwater Village.

A corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] can be located atop Fort Haight's walls.

A corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] can be located at the battlements of Fort Haight.

To the southwest of Stormhill Shack, Limgrave, there are several dead bodies surrounded by a circle of chairs. One of these corpses is holding three Smithing Stones [1].

In Stormveil Castle, there is a dead body holding a Smithing Stone [1] resting next to a grave. Be careful of the Spirit Jellyfishes and Skeletons next the corpse.

In Stormveil Castle, there is a corpse holding four Smithing Stones [1] in the room where Nepheli Loux resides.

In Stormveil Castle, there is a corpse holding two Smithing Stones [1] in a courtyard filled with Castle Guards using mounted flamethrowers and crossbows.

In the Weeping Peninsula, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] located at the eastern part of the Bridge of Sacrifice.

In Castle Morne, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] located at the left-hand corner of the main courtyard.

Nine Smithing Stones [1] can be found throughout the Morne Tunnel.

In the Uhl Palace Ruins of Ainsel River, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] leaning against a standing pillar.

In Ainsel River, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [1] dangling off the edge of a cliff in one of the caverns.

In Stormveil Castle, the Exile enemies (the knights wearing red clocks) will drop Smithing Stones [1].

The Nomadic Merchant located near Fort Haight in the Weeping Pennisula sells three Smithing Stones [1], each costing 200 Runes.

The Nomadic Merchant located east of the Saintsbridge in Limgrave sells three Smithing Stones [1], each costing 200 Runes.

The Nomadic Merchant located at the Castle Morne Rampart's Site of Grace, in the Weeping Pennisula sells three Smithing Stones [1], each costing 200 Runes. -The Nomadic Merchant located southwest of the Coastal Cave in Limgrave sells three Smithing Stones [1], each costing 200 Runes.

Smithing Stone [2]

To unlock Smithing Stones [2] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [1]. To acquire this item, you must defeat the Crystalian boss who is located in Liurnia of the Lakes: Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. Once you give it the Twin Maidens Husk, they will sell Smithing Stones [2] for 400 runes.

In the Mistwood Ruins of Limgrave, there is a chest hidden amongst the ruins containing a Smithing Stone [2].

At the Stormveil Main Gate of Stormveil Castle, enter the doorway into a small room and proceed down the main path. When you arrive at the point you have to drop off a ledge, look to your right and begin scaling up the broken wall until you reach a landing. A Smithing Stone [2] can be found there.

At the Rampart Tower of Stormveil Castle, exit outside, head down the path with the three Stormhawks, and then continue until you reach some stairs. Don't go down the steps, instead head to the end of the upper area until you come across an assortment of powder kegs. A Smithing Stone [2] is behind these kegs, but be careful because there is a Stormhawk waiting to ambush you here.

At the Liftside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, leave the chamber with the site of Lost Grace towards the courtyard. Instead of proceeding down the courtyard, go to the Stormhawk up the stairs. Kill the first hawk, and then bear left to find another set of stairs going upwards. At the end of this path will be a dead body containing a Smithing Stone [2].

At the Liftside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, leave the chamber, head to the courtyard but don't go fully into it. Instead, head up towards the Stormhawks and get past them to an open courtyard where a small alleyway can be seen before a flight of stairs with an ogre to the right. At the end of this alleyway is a dead body holding a Smithing Stone [2].

At the Gateside Chamber of Stormveil Castle, take the exit towards the castle and proceed to the first set of stairs to the left. Climb up the next set of stairs after that and you find a Smithing Stone [2] on a platform.

A Smithing Stone [2] is found on a body at the very bottom of a purple crystal room located Liurnia of the Lakes: Lakeside Crystal Cave.

At Third Church of Marika in Limegrave, venture northwest to a little spring where a giant bear is seen fighting a pack of wolves. A Smithing Stone [2] can be found on a dead body lying on a stone in the little lake near the bear's location.

At the Siofra River Well Depths in Limegrave, head towards the nearby building and enter through the main entrance. Kill the spear-wielding enemies, then go the stairs where a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] is seen bent over a wall to the left of it.

Five Smithing Stones [2] can be found in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel in Liurnia of the Lakes, hidden in yellow glowing crystals.

At the Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes, a Smithing Stone [2] can be found in an old fountain directly beyond the main entrance.

The Raya Lucarian Soldiers located south of South Raya Lucaria Gate drop Smithing Stones [2] upon death.

In Stormhill, there is an open field with Trolls wandering around with a half-buried statue nearby. This statue contains a Smithing Stone [2] and the only way to obtain it is by luring the Troll into breaking the statue.

In Limgrave, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] at the bottom of a cliff with wolves fighting a Lesser Runebear nearby.

To the south of Waypoint Ruins, there is an open grave containing a Smithing Stone [2].

In the Weeping Penninsula, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] next to a broken carriage that is being looted by Beastmen.

In Castle Morne, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] surrounded by undead dogs. This body is located up some stairs to the left of the main entrance.

In Castle Morne, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] being eaten by a Harpy. To get there, you will need to climb the ladder at the back of the courtyard to reach the top level. Then, you will need to find another ladder to the right that leads to the middle level, and then you will see the path with the Harpy at the end.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] dangling on one of the wooden beams of Castle Morne.

In Academy Gate Town at Liurnia of the Lakes, there is a Smithing Stone [2] near a statue inside a small chapel.

In Academy Gate Town at Liurnia of the Lakes, there is a Smithing Stone [2] next to a big tree at the southwestern section of the region.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] dangling off the edge of ruin's upper platform in the Siofra River.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] hidden underneath the ledge where an Acestral Follower is standing on top of.

There is a corpse holding three Smithing Stones [2] at the base of a tree nearby some large collapsed pillars in Siofra River.

In the Ainsel River, three Smithing Stones [2] are found on a corpse located in a Giant Ant nest.

In Nokron, Eternal City, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [2] hiding in the corner at the bottom levels of a ruin.

The Isolated Merchant located at the Isolated Merchant's Shack in the Weeping Pennisula, sells three Smithing Stones [2], each costing 400 Runes.

The Nomadic Merchant located at the Castle Morne Rampart's Site of Grace, in the Weeping Pennisula sells one Smithing Stone [2] for 400 Runes.

Smithing Stone [3]

To unlock Smithing Stones [3] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [2]. This item is located in a chest within Liurnia of the Lakes: Sealed Tunnel. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [3] for 600 runes.

At Stormveil Cliffside's Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle, backtrack to a cliff and fall down to find a flock of Stormhawks. Defeat them, then go right of where you fell down to follow a path leading to a larger open area. A Stormhawk is seen pecking at a Smithing Stone [3], so you will need to kill it and its two friends hiding behind a yellow tree to obtain the stone.

At the Ravine-Veiled Village in Liurnia of the Lakes, climb up the stairs along the until you discover a cave. Explore it until you come across a stone pillar, where a dead body can be found nearby which contains some Smithing Stones [3]

At the South Raya Lucaria Gate in Liurnia of the Lakes, head south of the gate, following the road until you come across a dead body holding a Smithing Stone [3], with a large enemy nearby.

In Liurnia of the Lakes' Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, you can find ten Smithing Stones [3] scattered across this tunnel in yellow glowing crystals.

In the upper levels of the Caria Manor, head up the stairs with the Giant on it, go left, and then jump off the balconies. Keep dropping downwards and going along this path until you find a corpse near humanoid pot enemies. The body will be holding a Smithing Stone [3].

In Siofra, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] laying on top of a stone ruin.

In the Laskyar Ruins of Liurnia of the Lakes, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] sitting outside a gazebo in the middle of the area.

In Liurnia of the Lakes, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] sitting on a chair surrounded by flower monsters located northwest of the Academy Gate Town's Site of Grace.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] at a dead end of a cave in the Ainsel River.

There is a Smithing Stone [3] hidden amongst a huge pile of corpses being eaten by Giant Ants in the Ainsel River.

In the Ainsel River, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] found at the base of a ramp going upwards.

In the Ainsel River, there is a corpse holding two Smithing Stones [3] found at the edge of one of the standing columns that can accessed by jumping on the fallen pillar next to them.

In the Ainsel River, there is a corpse holding three Smithing Stones [3] behind a large stone building that contains a map piece for the area.

In the Caria Manor, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] at the cliffside graveyard.

In the Ruin-Strewn Precipicel, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3] in the middle of the second part of the area.

In the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, there is a structure with a corpse inside on the holding a Smithing Stone [3] with a Giant Land Octopus nearby.

In the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, there is a tent with a Smithing Stone [3] inside near an enemy that looks like an old woman with wings singing.

In Liurnia of the Lakes, there is a Smithing Stone [3] found at a gravesite where a Tibia Mariner resides.

In Night's Sacred Ground, there is a room containing a Smithing Stone [3] but it is locked behind a fog wall that requires a Stonesword Key to unlock.

In the rooftop sections of the Raya Lucaria Academy, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [3].

In Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave, there is a small room guarded by a Miner containing two corpses, each holding a Smithing Stone [3].

In Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave, there is a Smithing Stone [3] located in a room behind some stairs.

In Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave, there is a Smithing Stone [3] located in a room nearby an elevator.

In the lower levels of the Raya Lucaria Crystal Cave, there is a Smithing Stone [3] found next to some stairs.

The Raya Lucarian Soldiers located south of South Raya Lucaria Gate drop Smithing Stones [3] upon death.

To the south of Waypoint Ruins, there is an open grave containing a Smithing Stone [3].

Smithing Stone [4]

To unlock Smithing Stones [4] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [2]. This item is located in a chest within the Sealed Tunnel of Liurnia of the Lakes region. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [4] for 900 runes.

At the entrance of the Gael Tunnel, head into the next area after the Site of Grace to find a Smithing Stone [4] in an ore deposit along the walls.

You can find seven Smithing Stones [4] embedded inside yellow glowing crystals in the Gael Tunnel of the Caelid region.

At Liurnia of the Lakes: Ravine-Veiled Village, climb up some stairs along the wall until you find a cave. You can loot Smithing Stones [4] in the walls where enemies are mining at walls this cave.

In a building located at Limgrave's Siofra River Well Depths, go through the main entrance, get past the spearmen enemies, and go right to climb up a short flight of stairs. A Smithing Stone [4] will be located in the room at the end of the stairs.

At Limgrave's Siofra River Well Depths, climb up some stairs next to a nearby to a find corpse surrounded by enemies. Defeat them and claim the Smithing Stone [4] from the dead body.

At the bottom of a purple crystal room, located Liurnia of the Lakes: Lakeside Crystal Cave, a body lies there containing a Smithing Stone [4].

At Liurnia of the Lakes; Manor Lower Level, a Smithing Stone [4] is behind the alter in the room the site of Lost Grace.

At Liurnia of the Lakes; Manor Upper Level, go to the stairs just right of the stairs with a giant on it. Climb up them, go right and jump to the castle wall to find a Smithing Stones [4].

At Leyndell, Royal Capital: East Capital Rampart, proceed to the rampart where round white enemies are waiting for you. Then, fall down to the lower level on the right next to a large fire breathing monster. Turn around, and you will find a room with a dead body inside holding a Smithing Stone [4].

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] sitting on a chair overlooking a cliff. It is located northeast of the Artist's Shack.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] at the base of a waterfall located in the Siofra River.

In the ground levels of the Siofra River, there is a room with a Giant Poison Flower with a Smithing Stone [4] beside it.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] dangling off the side of some ruins located in the southern parts of the Siofra River.

In the Ainsel River, There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] dangling off the top of a tall archway.

There is a Smithing Stone [4] found on the altar inside the Caria Manor's chapel.

There are nine Smithing Stones [4] scattered throughout the caves of the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

There is a Smithing Stone [4] found inside a chest located at an enemy outpost beneath The Four Belfries.

In the Raya Lucaria Academy, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] leaning on a balcony that's hidden behind an illusory wall. To get there, you must take the exit out of the Schoolhouse Classroom leading to a hallway, then turn left to find a room with a corpse inside. The illusory wall is front of the body and can be dispelled by hitting it.

In the Uhl Palace Ruins, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] laying on a ruined wall in the northern section of the Legacy Dungeon.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] inside the caves of Ainsel River Main.

After felling the first enhanced-Trumpeteer in Leyndall, Royal Capital, jump down to the platform and you will find a room at the back containing a Smithing Stone [4] and an assassin.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] located at the Forsaken Ruins.

In Leyndell, Royal Capital, there is a small chapel containing a Smithing Stone [4].

In the Leyndell, Royal Capital, there is a Smithing Stone [4] found on patio in the cemetery district. Be careful when you approach it because a skeleton will ambush you.

A Smithing Stone [4] can be found in the Gael Tunnel.

A corpse holding a Smithing Stone [4] can be found lying on a fallen column located in the lava-filled caverns beneath the Volcano Manor.

There are three Smithing Stones [4] in a small area filled with chairs. This area is located north of the Souterhn Aeonia Swamp Bank's Site of Grace.

In the Deeprot Depths, there is a dead body holding a Smithing Stone [4] surrounded by Giant Flying Ants.

In the northwest section of the Deeprot Depths, there are gravestones containing two Smithing Stones [4].

Smithing Stone [5]

To unlock Smithing Stones [5] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [3]. This item is found in a chest at the bottom of some stairs, located in Zamor Ruins of the Mountaintop of the Giants region. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [5] for 1200 runes.

At Liurnia of the Lakes head down The Ravine while staying in the water. You find a Smithing Stone [5] on a dead body in a hut at the end of the path.

In the Sellia Crystal Tunnel found in Caelid, you can obtain eight Smithing Stones [5] embedded in the ground and walls of the tunnels.

At Liurnia of the Lakes: Main Academy Gate, go northeast to find a bridge where a red summon sign is laid at the first break. Slay the invader, then go back to where the red summoning sign was to a find a man who will reward you a Smithing Stone [5] for defeating the invader.

A Smithing Stone [5] is located in Liurnia of the Lakes: Academy of Raya Lucaria – Schoolhouse Classrom. After defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon boss, exit the room to go outside, head right and jump onto the arches of the broken bridge. The Smithing Stone [5] can be found at the bottom end of this bridge.

At Leyndell, Royal Capital: West Capital Rampart, jump down to the lower levels and proceed to a large room to the southwest. When you get there, head to the door on the right and you will find a room where a Smithing Stone [5] is behind a weapons rack on the righthand side.

There are several Smithing Stones [5] that can easily be obtained throughout the Atlus Tunnel, Old Atlus Tunnel, Wyndham Catacombs, and Wyndham Ruins.

In Nokron, Eternal City, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5], propped up against a corner of one the courtyards.

In a graveyard at Nokron, Eternal City, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5] laying next to one of the tombstones.

In Nokron, Eternal City, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5] laying on top of ruined supporting structure. You can find this corpse a level below the phantom patrolling the bridge ruin.

In Nokron, Eternal City, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5], sitting up against a ruined column.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5] that be found next to the edge of water streaming down the Siofra Aqueduct.

The Leyndell Soldiers in Leyndell, Royal Capital, drop Smithing Stones [5] upon death.

In the Ainsel River Main, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [5] in one of the caves.

You can find a Smithing Stone [5] in a hidden area in the Sealed Tunnel of Leyndell, Royal Capital, which is located through a secret entrance shown halfway up an elevator.

You can find a Smithing Stone [5] inside the caves of the Ruin-Strewn Precipice.

In Castle Sol, there is a Smithing Stone [5] underneath a wooden platform that can be seen opposite the main gates.

In Leyndel, Royal Capital, there is a Smithing Stone [5] on a balcony of the Fortified Manor which is next to the room that has swords on the table.

In Leyndel, Royal Capital, you can find four Smithing Stones [5] in the lower levels of the Fortified Manor. located behind a weapons rack in the armory.

The Imp Shades in the Atlus Plateau have a rare chance to drop Smithing Stones [5] upon death.

Smithing Stone [6]

To unlock Smithing Stones [6] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [3]. This item is found in a chest at the bottom of some stairs, located in Zamor Ruins of the Mountaintop of the Giants region. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [6] for 1500 runes.

At the East Capital Rampart of Leyndell, Royal Capital, proceed down the path after the elevator, then into the next building where you will find three paths. Go to the path leading backwards towards the way you came in to find a courtyard with an enemy and a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6]

At Leyndell, Royal Capital, you can find a Smithing Stone [6] outside the Lowe Capital Church to the right. Be warned, a dangerous enemy called an Omenkiller can be seen lurking around this area.

A Smithing Stone [6] is found on a corpse inside the corner of a building located in Nokstella, Eternal City. Be warned, snails will ambush you when you pick it up.

A Smithing Stone [6] is held by a corpse found at the side of a building in Nokstella, Eternal City.

Five Smithing Stones [6] are dropped when you defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss located Mt. Gelmir, near the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite's site of Lost Grace.

A Smithing Stone [6] can be found at Volcano Manor, on a corpse lying on a rooftop near the Guest Hall's site of Lost Grace.

At Leyndell Royal Capital, a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] can be found on a little patio.

In the Grand Cloister, a dead body containing a Smithing Stone [6] can be found at the bottom of a waterfall. Be warned, that a huge horrific monster will ambush you when you try to pick up the stone.

At the Volcano Manor, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] on a rooftop near the Guest Hall's Site of Grace.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a Smithing Stone [6] in the middle of a curved bridge.

After finding the Dragon Temple's Site of Grace In the Crumbling Farum Azula, you can find a Smithing Stone [6] a few meters away on a path to the right.

In Castle Sol, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] on top of a building in the center of a courtyard. You can access it by walking on top of the outer walls from the northwest.

In Castle Sol, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] in the upper levels of a building located east of the church.

In Leyndell, Royal Capital, a Smithing Stone [6] can be found behind a Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the wide area.

In Leyndell, Royal Capital, there is a Smithing Stone [6] on the upper platform. You can get to this location by climbing up a ladder, opening the door at the top, climbing a flight of stairs, and finally heading to the one of the corners of the stairs you just climbed.

In Leyndell, Royal Capital, a Smithing Stone [6] can be found on the ground next to the Omensmirk.

In the upper levels of the Volcano Manor, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] in the far side of the dining hall.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] found in the lava-filled caverns beneath the Volcano Manor.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] laying in front the Dragon Temple's rooftop gardens.

In Mohgwyn Palace, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] inside a small cave hidden among the eastern walls in the northern part of the blood marshes.

There is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] located in a ruined building next to some waterfalls in the Deeproot Depths.

In the Deeproot Depths, there is a Smithing Stone [6] on a rooftop of one the ruins to the north.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a small building with a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] laying on the roof.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] on a platform filled with Scarlet Rot zombies.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [6] located by a wall north of the Elphael Inner Wall's Site of Grace.

Smithing Stone [7]

To unlock Smithing Stones [7] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [4]. This is a reward for defeating the Godskin Duo boss fight found in the Dragon Temple at Crumbling Farum Azula. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [7] for 2400 runes.

In the Guardian's Garrison, located in the Mountaintops of Giants, a Smithing Stone [7] is found in the upper ramparts, guarded by an enemy called a Flame Guardian.

Five Smithing Stones [7] are dropped upon defeating the Fallingstar Beast found in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel dungeon.

A Smithing Stone [7] is on a dead body found at the bottom of the waterfall in the Grand Cloister. Be mindful of the monster that will ambush you when you loot the body.

In the Caelid region, use the Spiritspring located to the Church of Plague to jump onto a rock formation that has several corpses laying on the ground or sitting on chairs. Two of these corpses are holding Smithing Stones [7].

The Imps encountered in the Giants Mountaintop Catacombs and Giant-Conquering Hero's Grave drop Smithing Stones [7] upon death.

in Castle Sol, there is a corpse holding three Smithing Stones [7] inside a building filled with large rats. You can access this building by climbing a ladder behind the church to the southeast and taking the path along the outer walls. The building has an opening on the roof you can jump into.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a Smithing Stone [7] laying on a sarcophagus in a room beyond the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths' Site of Grace.

In the Upper Southwest Plateau of Liurnia of the Lakes, you can find three gazebos with three Smithing Stones [8] inside the right and left gazebos. It is located to the south of the Ringleader's Evergaol and the gazebos are guarded by a Lesser Red Wolf of Radagon.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] behind a fallen pillar located in the northern part of the Legacy Dungeon.

In the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, there is a room filled Wraith Callers guarding a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8]. You can get to this room by jumping down a hole in the aqueduct tunnels.

In Mohgwyn Palace, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] in the northern parts of the blood marsh, laying in a dry section.

In Mohgwyn Palace, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] laying next to a bunch of graves along the steps that leads to the mausoleum.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] in front of a gazebo connecting three bridges. Be wary of the two Battlemages guarding the gazebo.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] that can be found in a wine cellar beneath the eastern walkway.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] that can be found in a room at the end of the eastern hallway on the bottom level. Be wary of the Two Cleanrot Knights inside in this room.

Smithing Stone [8]

To unlock Smithing Stones [8] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Smithing Miner's Bell [4]. This is a reward for defeating the Godskin Duo boss fight found in the Dragon Temple at Crumbling Farum Azula. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Smithing Stones [8] for 3600 runes.

In the Caelid region, use the Spiritspring located to the Church of Plague to jump onto a rock formation that has several corpses laying on the ground or sitting on chairs. One of these corpses is holding a Smithing Stone [8].

in the Consecrated Snowfield region, a dead body holding a Smithing Stone [8] can be found resting on a pillar to the north of the Yelough Anix Ruins.

in the Consecrated Snowfield, you can find a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] behind a big tree where you can grab a map piece for the region.

You can obtain six Smithing Stones [8] in the Yelough Anix Tunnels, located in the Consecrated Snowfield region.

The Miner enemies in the Yelough Anix Tunnels have a rare chance to drop Smithing Stones [8] when you kill them.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, you can find a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] southeastern part of the dungeon. Be warned, you will be attacked Farum Azula Dragons along the way.

A Smithing Stone [8] can be found in a gazebo at the edge of a lake in the southwestern portions of the Crumbling Farum Azula. To reach the gazebo, ride the elevator at the backyard of a big hall found a few rooms beyond the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths' Site of Grace. Another Smithing Stone [8] can be obtained around this area by climbing up a bridge located to the western edge, and finding the stone on top of it.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, you can find a Smithing Stone [8] on a corpse lying at the edge of a cliff. It is located to the southwest of the fountain plaza and you can reach the area by riding the Dragon Temple Lift to the upper levels of the dungeon.

A Smithing Stone [8] is being held by a corpse lying in front of a slumbering dragon. The body is located to the south of the fountain plaza and you can reach the area by riding the Dragon Temple Lift to the upper levels of the dungeon.

In the Lunar Estate Ruins, there is a chest containing a Smithing Stone [8] a hidden underneath an illusory floor that can be revealed by hitting it.

In the Upper Southwest Plateau of Liurnia of the Lakes, you can find three gazebos with three Smithing Stones [8] inside the central one. It is located to the south of the Ringleader's Evergaol and the gazebos are guarded by a Lesser Red Wolf of Radagon.

In the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds of Leyndell, the Royal Capital, you can find a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] at the end of a tunnel with slope downwards. This place is inside the central Aqueduct section, located underneath the Royal Capital.

A corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] can be found inside a building located at Miquella's Haligtree. However, it is guard by a monster called the Misbegotten.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a gazebo connecting three bridges housing a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8]. Be wary of the two Battlemages guarding the gazebo.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a balcony along the eastern walkway where you find a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8]. To get to this balcony, enter the building to the left and proceed up the stairs.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a a corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] laying under a tree at the bottom levels in the northern part of the Legacy Dungeon.

A corpse holding a Smithing Stone [8] can be found between two ballistae in the northern section of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

An Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can be found in a large skull nearby the Church of Repose.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is corpse holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone below a hugging statue.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a chest containing an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone located at the top of a tower just before the Prayer Room's Site of Grace.

In the lower sections of the Yelough Anix Tunnel, located in Consecrated Snowfield region, there is a corpse holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a there is a corpse holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone located above the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths grace. Be on your guard when you arrive because there is a Beastman of Farum Azule guarding the dead body.

After feeding Gurranq the Beast Clergyman nine Deathroots, he will reward you an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

In the Consecrated Snowfield region, there is a caravan being guarded by two Night's Cavalry mini-bosses during nighttime. If you defeat them, you will be rewarded with an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and the Night's Cavalry's armor set as a bonus.

After defeating Astel, Stars of Darkness in the Yelough Anix Tunnel, there is small cavity you can enter that contains a corpse holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone and an Onyx Lord guarding the dead body.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, a Beastman of Farum Azula is keeping watch on a dead body holding an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone on an elevated platform to the Dragon Temple Lift's lower levels. To get to the platform you will need to jump on a floating pillar that's connected to it.

In Miquella's Halligtree, there is a chest containing an Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone that is located at the top of a tower after defeating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Somber Smithing Stone [1]

Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring are found in the exact same places that you can typically find regular Smithing Stones. However, they're much harder to find than regular Smithing Stones in most cases due to their high rarity. Here's where you can find each type of Somber Smithing Stone:

Somber Smithing Stones [1] can be purchased from Smithing Master Iji and the Twin Maiden Husks for 2000 runes. The Twin Maiden Husks will sell them after giving them the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing [1], which is a drop from the Fallingstar Beast, located in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. They also sell Somber Smithing Stones [1] if you give them Iji's Bell Bearing that is obtained by speaking to him after completing Blaidd's questline.

In the Limgrave Tunnels, before riding the second elevator, jump off the edge on the left, and keep going down until you reach a platform with a dead body. This body will hold a Golden Rune [1] and a Somber Smithing Stone [1].

In the Limgrave open-world fields, there is a corpse sitting a chair on a cliff overlooking the middle marsh areas. This cadaver will be holding a Somber Smithing Stone [1].

A Teardrop Scarab just west of the Deathtouched Catacombs on the Limgrave fields, drops a Somber Smithing Stone [1] upon death.

On the island where the Church of Dragon Communion is located, a Somber Smithing Stone is found southwest of the church.

The Lion Guardian boss of Stormveil Castle drops a Somber Smithing Stone [1] upon defeat.

Three Somber Smithing Stones [1] are found in the Morne Tunnel, located in the Weeping Peninsula region.

A Somber Smithing Stone [1] can be obtained in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, located in the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Somber Smithing Stone [2]

Somber Smithing Stones [2] can be purchased from Smithing Master Iji and the Twin Maiden Husks for 3000 runes. The Twin Maiden Husks will sell them after giving them the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing [1], which is a drop from the Fallingstar Beast, located in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel. They also sell Somber Smithing Stones [2] if you give them Iji's Bell Bearing that is obtained by speaking to him after completing Blaidd's questline.

A corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [2] can be found on a beach to the southeast of Castle Morne, in the Weeping Peninsula region. Be warned that this corpse is surrounded by Spirit Jellyfish enemies.

To the west of the Rose Church, a gazebo can be found containing three Somber Smithing Stones [2].

To the west of the Folly on the Lake site of Lost Grace, a Teardrop Scarab is resting at the edge of a cliff. Defeat it and you will obtain a Somber Smithing Stone [2].

A Somber Smithing Stone [2] is found on corpse located on a small island opposite of the Hallowhorn Grounds in Siofra River.

Near the Siofra River East Waygate, there is some ruins nearby where you can find a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [2] laying on its rooftops.

In the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel, there is a chest containing a Somber Smithing Stone [2] just ahead of the site of Lost Grace.

The Spider Hand monsters encountered in the Caria Manor drop Somber Smithing Stones [2].

A Somber Smithing Stone [2] can be found on a corpse lying on a ledge in the Gael Tunnel, of the Caelid region.

A Somber Smithing Stone [2] can be found in Stormveil Castle in front the Armament Storage room. However, you will need a Stonesword Key to remove the fog blocking the entrance.

Somber Smithing Stone [3]

Somber Smithing Stones [3] can be purchased from Smithing Master Iji and the Twin Maiden Husks for 4000 runes. The Twin Maiden Husks will sell them after giving them the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing [2], which is a reward for defeating the Crystalian (Spear) and Crystalian (Ringblade) boss duo found in the Atlus Tunnel of the Atlus Plateau. They also sell Somber Smithing Stones [3] if you give them Iji's Bell Bearing that is obtained by speaking to him after completing Blaidd's questline.

At the edge of a cliff in the Ainsel River, there is corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [3] next to some butterflies.

In the Caria Manor, there is a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [3] at the end of a narrow pathway along the eastern walls.

A Somber Smithing Stone [3] is dropped from a Teardrop Scarab found in the woods of Liurnia of the Lakes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [3] is found in the northern area of Liurna, being held by a corpse sitting on a chair.

A Somber Smithing Stone [3] is found on a corpse sitting on a chair overlooking cliffs, north of The Four Belfries.

There is a Somber Smithing Stone [3] in a monolith at the Raya Lucaria Academy. You can reach it by going past the graveyard section where you can see a large rotating elevator. Be warned that the stone is protected by a Monolith Guardian.

A Somber Smithing Stone [3] can be looted off a dead body found behind an alter in the Raya Lucaria Academy's Church of the Cuckoo.

The Miner enemies in the Sellia Crystal Tunnels drop Somber Smithing Stone [3] upon death. However the drop rate is very low.

Somber Smithing Stone [4]

Somber Smithing Stones [4] can be purchased from Smithing Master Iji and the Twin Maiden Husks for 6000 runes. The Twin Maiden Husks will sell them after giving them the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing [2], which is a reward for defeating the Crystalian (Spear) and Crystalian (Ringblade) boss duo found in the Atlus Tunnel of the Atlus Plateau. They also sell Somber Smithing Stones [4] if you give them Iji's Bell Bearing that is obtained by speaking to him after completing Blaidd's questline.

Somber Smithing Stones [4] are a rare drop from the Miner enemies found in the Sellia Crystal Tunnels.

In the rooftops of Raya Lucaria Academy, there is a room with small crabs and a corpse you can loot to obtain a Somber Smithing Stone [4].

A Somber Smithing Stone [4] is found on a corpse behind a stone building located in Nokron, Eternal City.

In the Raya Lucaria Acedemy, there is a room filled with small crabs containing a corpse that holds a Somber Smithing Stone [4].

The Miner enemies in the Sellia Crystal Tunnels drop Somber Smithing Stone [4] upon death. However the drop rate for stones is very low.

A Somber Smithing Stone [4] can be found in the caves running the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, found in Liurnia of The Lakes.

Several Somber Smithing Stones [4] can be obtained in Gael Tunnel, located in the Caelid region.

Somber Smithing Stones [4] are a rare drop from the Spider Hand monsters that you encounter within the sewers of Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Somber Smithing Stone [5]

To unlock Somber Smithing Stones [5] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Somberstone Miner's Bell [3]. This is item is found on a corpse outside the First Church of Marika in the Mountaintop of the Giants. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Somber Smithing Stones [5] for 9000 runes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be found on a corpse inside stone ruins located at the highest level of the Siofra River area.

A Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be obtained in the Prison Cave located at the southwestern edge of the Swamp of Aeonia. However, you will need two Stonesword Keys to progress into the cave.

A Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be found in the Atlus Tunnel.

A Teardrop Beetle located on a bridge in Nokron, Eternal City, will drop a Somber Smithing Stone [5] upon death.

A Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be looted off a corpse found the near some cliffs in Nokron, Eternal City.

In a ruined building east of Woodfolk Ruins, there is a dead body holding a Somber Smithing Stone [5].

In the Sealed Tunnel of the Atlas Plateau, a Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be found in a corner of one of the tunnels.

A Somber Smithing Stone [5] is dropped upon defeating the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, found at Mt. Gelmir.

In Leyndell, Royal Capital, a Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be found in a side room, north of the Erdtree Sanctuary's Site of Grace.

In Caelid, a Somber Smithing Stone [5] can be found on a corpse lying against a formation of crystals found in the Swamp of Aeonia.

Somber Smithing Stone [6]

To unlock Somber Smithing Stones [6] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Somberstone Miner's Bell [3]. This is item is found on a corpse outside the First Church of Marika in the Mountaintop of the Giants. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Somber Smithing Stones [6] for 12000 runes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] is dropped from Lesser Crucible Knight encountered in Siofra Aqueduct.

In Mt. Gelmir, there is a dead body holding a Somber Smithing Stone [6] sitting on a chair overlooking an edge with a dog next to it. You can find it south of the First Mt. Gelmir Campsite's site of Lost Grace.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] can be found on a corpse dangling off a ledge in the southern part of the Uhl Palace Ruins.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] is dropped from a Teardrop Scarab located at the base of some stairs in Nokstella, Eternal Ruins.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] is dropped from a Teardrop Scarab swimming in the waters of the Lake of Rot.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] is dropped from Fallingstar Beast, a boss monster encountered in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] can be found behind a shack in the Old Atlus Tunnel.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] is dropped from rolling ball monster near some ruins to the west of the Across the Roots' Site of Grace, in the Deeproot Depths.

A Somber Smithing Stone [6] can be found in the far northern section of the Deeproot Depths, in a ruin near the edge of a cliff.

Somber Smithing Stone [7]

To unlock Somber Smithing Stones [7] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Somberstone Miner's Bell [4]. This item is found on a corpse near the Tempest-Facing Balcony's Site of Grace in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Somber Smithing Stones [8] for 16000 runes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found in a chest at the back of a room located in Notstella, Eternal City.

A Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found on a corpse lying next to an edge located in Notstella, Eternal City.

A Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found on a dead body in some ruins located in the Lake of Rot.

A Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found on a dead body lying at the edge of a tiny landmass in the northwestern areas of the Lake of Rot.

In the northwestern section of the Deeproot Depths, there is a building guarded by Mausoleum Soldiers containing a Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7].

A Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found on a roof in the Deeproot Depths that is only accessible via Spiritspring.

A Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found in a cave inhabited by a Lesser Runebear in the Deeproot Depths.

In the Subterranean Shunning-Ground, there are giant hand monsters that drop Somber Smithing Stones [7]. They can be outside the Dung Eater's prison cell

In the Forbidden Lands, there is a corpse holding a Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7] inside a giant skull on a hill nearby the Black Blade Kindred.

In the Mountaintops of the Giants region, there is a dung beetle that drops a Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7] upon death. It can be found south after leaving the Zamor Ruins, clinging a frozen tree.

In the Mountaintops of the Giants region, the Lesser Soider Hands found at the edge of a narrow passageway drop Somber Somber Smithing Stones [7] upon death.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, a Somber Somber Smithing Stone [7] can be found on a small platform floating at the edge of a cliff where an Ancient Dragon can be spotted in the distance.

There is a ruined room containing a Somber Smithing Stone [7] in the far northern part of the Deeprot Depths.

In the Deeprot Depths, there is a small cave nearby the Walking Mausoleum containing a Lesser Runebear and a Somber Smithing Stone [7].

Somber Smithing Stone [8]

To unlock Somber Smithing Stones [8] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Somberstone Miner's Bell [4]. This item is found on a corpse near the Tempest-Facing Balcony's Site of Grace in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Somber Smithing Stones [8] for 20000 runes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [8] is dropped from a Teardrop Scarab sitting on a fallen near the center of the Dragonbarrow region.

A Somber Smithing Stone [8] can be found on a corpse, located on a small island in the Lake of Rot.

A Somber Smithing Stone [8] can be found on a dead body laying on top of a collapsed ruin in the Lake of Rot.

Near the Foot of the Forge, there is a large, teleporting Teardrop Scarab that drops a Somber Smithing Stones [8] upon death.

In the northeast section of the Moonfolk Ruins, there is a hidden, underground treasure room containing a Somber Smithing Stone [8]. This room's staircase entrance is concealed beneath an illusory floor that is dispelled by hitting it.

In the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins of the Mountaintops of the Giants region, there is a Teardrop Scarab in the lower levels that drops a Somber Smithing Stone [8] upon death.

A Teardrop Scarab, located on top of a small mountain in the Mountaintops of the Giants region, possesses a Somber Smithing Stone [8]. It will teleport away if players get too close, so be sure to kill it fast or use a powerful ranged attack.

Three Somber Smithing Stones [8] can be found in the Yelough Anix Tunnel of the Consecrated Snowfield area.

In the Crumbling Farum Azula, there is a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [8], found at Dragon Temple's east terrace.

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a building with a corpse hanging off a balcony holding a Somber Smithing Stone [8].

Somber Smithing Stone [9]

To unlock Somber Smithing Stones [9] for purchase from the Twin Maiden Husks, you must give them the Somberstone Miner's Bell [5]. This item is found on a corpse in an abandoned temple in the northern section of the Crumbling Farum Azula. Once they have it, the Twin Maidens Husk will sell Somber Smithing Stones [9] for 25000 runes.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] can be found on a corpse lying on a raised platform in the Lake of Rot. Be warned there's a Lesser Alabaster Lord nearby the body.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] is found on a corpse lying on a bridge above the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins' Site of Grace.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] can be found under a broken bridge at the southwestern section of the Crumbling Farum Azula. To get there, you will need to go down an elevator behind the big hall nearby the Tempest-Facing Balcony grave.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] is on a platform that be found just reach the Dragon Temple's Site of Grace.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] is being held by a dead body sitting a broken pillar in the northern section of the Crumbling Farum Azula. Be wary of the beastmen hanging out next to the corpse.

Just south of the Divine Tower of Caelid, there is a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [9], surrounded by a circle of chairs. To get there, begin your journey from the Dragonbarrow West's Site of Grace. hug the left side of the spring that has two dragons, then around to follow a ramp that leads to the circle of chairs.

A Somber Smithing Stone [9] is found in a room in the Yelough Anix Tunnel where an Onyx Lord will ambush you.

In Dragonbarrow, Caelid, there is a Teardrop Scarab to the west of Farum Greatbridge that drops a Somber Smithing Stone [9].

In Miquella's Haligtree, there is a small building south of the Haligtree Town Plaza's Site of Grace that houses a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [9].

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [9] inside a room at the northern end of a ring walkway to the east. This room also contains a Crystalian so prepare yourself for a fight.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, there is a dark building where three Crystallian enemies guarding a corpse holding a Somber Smithing Stone [9]. This building is located in the lower levels of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

You receive a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone as a reward for completing Latenna's questline when you deliver to the Apostate Derelict

A Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is found in a chest under a massive statue near the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint in Mohgwyn Palace.

A Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is found in a small structure behind a dragon near the Dragon Temple Rooftop's Site of Grace.

A Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone is found in a chest that's hidden between columns near a rooftop that has a corpse carrying an item. It can be located beyond the Prayer Room's Site of Grace in the Haligtree.

When exiting Prayer Room's Site of Grace in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, head down the bridge, and you find a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone being held by a corpse, behind the Putrid Avatar mini-boss.

A Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone can be found in a gazebo in the northeastern section of the Crumbling Farum Azula region. Beware of the dragon that's resting next the gazebo.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, take the exit out of the Prayer Room's Site of Grace and jump into the second concrete beam connecting to a walkway. Descend the tower and make use of the ledges on the bottom to arrive a ring walkway. At the southern end of this walkway, you will find corpse holding a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

In Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, you receive a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone upon inserting the gold needle key item into Malenia's scarlet flower. This can only be done after completing Millicent's questline and slaying Malenia.

And with that, you now know where to acquire every Smithing Stone uncovered in Elden Ring thus far. we hope you have gained insight from our list and get better prepared to conquer