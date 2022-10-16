Konami announces Silent Hill franchise update for October 19

What you need to know

Publisher Konami has announced a Silent Hill "Transmission" for Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

This "Transmission" will be focused on new updates for the Silent Hill franchise.

The last planned game in the series, Silent Hills, was infamously cancelled after relations soured between Hideo Kojima and Konami.

It appears that at long last, legitimate information about the next Silent Hill game could be on the way.

Publisher Konami shared on Sunday that a Silent Hill "Transmission" is coming on Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT./ 5:00 p.m. ET. According to the official Konami Twitter account (opens in new tab), this "Transmission" will be focused on the "latest updates for the SILENT HILL series."

The first Silent Hill game was developed by Team Silent and released in 1999. While successful, the franchise would explode in popularity and critical acclaim with the release of Silent Hill 2 in 2001. Silent Hill 3 and Silent Hill 4 were developed simultaneously and released in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

Other assorted games were released in the following decade, with the latest planned game in the franchise, Silent Hills, infamously being cancelled by Konami after relations fell apart between the publisher and developer Hideo Kojima. A playable teaser for the game, PT, was released in 2014 before the official announcement of the game, with the ending scene revealing actor Norman Reedus as the main character for the game.



Kojima went on to found an independent Kojima Productions following his split from Konami, with Reedus performing as the main character for his new game, Death Stranding, which was developed in partnership with PlayStation.

Numerous rumors and reports have claimed various Silent Hill games were in various stages of development over the last couple of years. Bloober Team, developers of horror games like The Medium, are possibly involved with the project, with the latest reports indicating a remake of Silent Hill 2 and a new mainline game are both in development.