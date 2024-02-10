Lethal Company dev says they want updates "to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals," teasing Version 50 content

What you need to know

Lethal Company was one of 2023's biggest indie games, and has remained one of the most popular multiplayer PC games you can play in 2024.

Its developer, Zeekerss, has posted that they "could release" the upcoming Version 50 update for the game now, but want it to be "really substantial" and are holding it back to add more to it.

Zeekerss added that "I really want content updates to Lethal Company to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals," teasing the tone and scope of the Version 50 patch and what it'll add to the co-op horror roguelike.

These posts coincide with the start of the first-ever sale for Lethal Company on Steam. Until February 15, it's available for 30% off.

Exactly one month after Lethal Company developer Zeekerss made sizable balance changes and added challenge moons to the popular indie co-op horror roguelike with the Version 47 update, they've taken to social media to talk about their plans for the upcoming highly anticipated Version 50 patch. Though Zeekerss "could release it now," they're choosing to keep it back to add more to it first — and may develop future updates like this, as well.

"I'm distracted by my life right now, but I have Version 50 slowly cooking. I could release it now, but I want it to be really substantial," they wrote on X (Twitter). "I'm starting to think it may be better for all updates to be bigger and less frequent." Then, in a follow-up post: "I really want content updates to Lethal Company to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals."

So, in other words, expect Version 50 to be a very large patch that adds several new strange and exotic creatures eager to murder your crew in brutal, bizarre ways. Zeekerss previously said it'll bring lots of "map variation," too, so players can look forward to exploring fresh types of interiors while desperately trying to meet The Company's profit quota.

I really want content updates to Lethal Company to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals.February 9, 2024 See more

When it releases, Version 50 will be the second major update that's come to Lethal Company since the game's Early Access launch last October, with the first being the Version 45 "Frosty Update" that added the zombie-like Masked enemies as well as shotgun-wielding Nutcracker sentries that patrol the levels they spawn in.

Notably, Zeekerss posts coincide with the start of a 30% markdown on Lethal Company on Steam. This is the first time the game's gone on sale, and until the sale ends on February 15, it can be purchased for $6.99 instead of the usual $9.99 price.

Even amidst last year's flurry of incredible game releases, Lethal Company stood tall as 2023's best indie game surprise. Alongside new 2024 releases like Palworld and Enshrouded, it's one of the most popular Early Access multiplayer games available right now — and thanks to the new sale, there's never been a better time to check it out.

Analysis: Making the right call

An employee player character in a propaganda-like Lethal Company poster. (Image credit: Zeekerss)

While some will no doubt be disappointed that Zeekerss has pushed the Version 50 patch back to make it more robust, I think they've made the right call — and I hope that they prioritize size over speed with future releases, as well. It's important that fixes for bugs and glitches come quickly, but content additions are a different story. Even if they spend a long time in the development oven, large, meaty updates are what will get players excited to jump back into the game or inspire them to play it for the first time.

Speaking of trying Lethal Company, I strongly recommend doing so, especially since it's now on sale for the next several days. It's one of the best PC games I've played with my friends in a long time, and a perfect one for horror fans.